We Are The Home Depot
Posted by Jonathan on December 19th, 2016 (All posts by Jonathan)
|
|
|
|
|
|Books by Celia Hayes
|
VeryWellSaid.com
Best-Selling Books by Topic
|Military History
|(Top Rated)
|British History
|(Top Rated)
| Middle East
History
|(Top Rated)
|Land Battles
|(Top Rated)
|Naval Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|Air Warfare
|(Top Rated)
|9/11
|(Top Rated)
|Terrorism
|(Top Rated)
|Legal History
|(Top Rated)
|IP Law
|(Top Rated)
|Guns
|(Top Rated)
Posted by Jonathan on December 19th, 2016 (All posts by Jonathan)
December 19th, 2016 at 11:04 am
Looks like the “Returns” counter. Hopefully not the dog.
December 19th, 2016 at 11:10 pm
The dogwood department.
December 20th, 2016 at 11:57 am
We went all electric this year with our mower, trimmer, and snow blower. Ego brand all bought at Home Depot. Despite the unfortunate name, they’re all great. Upfront costs were a bit more, but it’s worth it not having to go over to the gas station.
The batteries last a long time. About 1/3 to 1/2 kwh per recharge, depending on what size battery. The same batteries work in all the products.
For anything else we usually go to Menards, which I believe is only in the Midwest? Prices and selection are so much better. Plus they sell food, so you can snack while shopping for new toilet tiles and whatnot.