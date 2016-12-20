 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    What Chicago Boyz Readers Are Reading (October and November 2016)

    Posted by Jonathan on December 20th, 2016 (All posts by )

    Below is a list of the books, ebooks, music and videos that Chicago Boyz readers viewed and/or ordered in October and November 2016 via Amazon links on this blog. (A cumulative list of Chicago Boyz readers’ Amazon purchases is here.)

    Your book and non-book Amazon purchases help to support this blog via the Amazon Associates program. Chicago Boyz earns a percentage on all of your Amazon purchases as long as you get to the Amazon site by clicking on Amazon links on this blog (including the Amazon banner in the blog header, the link under the Amazon banner, and even Amazon links on Chicago Boyz for products other than the ones that you want to buy).

    —-

    Books
    “Trickle Down Theory” and “Tax Cuts for the Rich”

    1984 (Signet Classics)

    A Midsummer Night’s Scream

    A Season for the Ages: How the 2016 Chicago Cubs Brought a World Series Championship to the North Side

    Andy Warhol Was a Hoarder: Inside the Minds of History’s Great Personalities

    Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea

    Elementary Geometry from an Advanced Standpoint (3rd Edition)

    Elephant Man

    Gamma: Exploring Euler’s Constant (Princeton Science Library)

    God Is Watching You: How the Fear of God Makes Us Human

    Gustave Caillebotte: The Painter’s Eye

    Happy Odyssey

    Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis

    How Not to Die: Discover the Foods Scientifically Proven to Prevent and Reverse Disease

    Ice Is Nice!: All About the North and South Poles (Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library)

    Impossible Languages (MIT Press)

    In the Beginning…was the Command Line

    Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, Book 2 The Hammer of Thor

    Of Mice and Men

    PRISONERS OF HOPE (Pen & Sword Paperback)

    Pea and Lentil Cookbook: From Everyday to Gourmet

    Religion and American Culture

    Take Heart, My Child: A Mother’s Dream

    The Enlightenment in America

    The Hidden War: A Russian Journalist’s Account of the Soviet War in Afghanistan

    The Magic Circle: Stories and People in Poems

    The Ruling Class: How They Corrupted America and What We Can Do About It

    The Shadow Party: How George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Sixties Radicals Seized Control of the Democratic Party

    Timmy Failure: The Book You’re Not Supposed to Have

    Tornadoes

    Welcome to the Symphony: A Musical Exploration of the Orchestra Using Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5

    Wilderness Medical Society Practice Guidelines, 2nd

    DVDs
    A Little Chaos (DVD)

    Gotcha!

    The Great Courses: Geometry: An Interactive Journey to Mastery

    Digital Music
    ‘Cross the Green Mountain (From Gods and Generals Soundtrack)

    I’m Not There

    Kindle eBooks
    Alive for Now (The Infected Dead Book 1)

    America: A Prophecy

    American Revolutions: A Continental History, 1750-1804

    Blue Plague: Hope: Book Seven

    Catholic Perspective on Paul

    Genius: The Life and Science of Richard Feynman

    Happy Odyssey

    In the Beginning…Was the Command Line

    Long Road To Abilene: The Western Adventures of Cade McCall

    Men Against Fire: The Problem of Battle Command

    Occupy Pennsylvania Avenue

    People’s Republic

    Red River Revenge (Remington Book 1)

    Rory Sutherland: The Wiki Man

    The Case of Wagner, Nietzsche Contra Wagner, and Selected Aphorisms

    The Chronicles of Luna City

    The Clausewitz Roundtable

    The Crucified Rabbi: Judaism and the Origins of Catholic Christianity (The Origins of Catholicism Book 1)

    The Deadly Thirst: A WJ Lundy Short

    The Eternal City: Rome & the Origins of Catholic Christianity

    The Last Town #5: Fleeing the Dead

    The Outcast (The Empire’s Corps Book 5)

    The Road Back: A Novel

    The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End

    War Stories: 50 Years in Medicine

    Winter Apocalypse: Zombie Crusade V

    Items with no orders
    In the Shadow of the Sword: The Birth of Islam and the Rise of the Global Arab Empire

    THE HELLHOUND OF WALL STREET: How Ferdinand Pecora’s Investigation of the Great Crash Forever Changed American Finance

    4th Generation Warfare Handbook

    A History of the Future: A World Made By Hand Novel

    A Long Walk to Water: Based on a True Story

    A Narrative of a Revolutionary Soldier

    A Time For Audacity: How Brexit Has Created The CANZUK Option

    A Vision So Noble: John Boyd, the OODA Loop, and America’s War on Terror

    Accept No Substitude

    Adelsverein: The Complete Trilogy

    Adelsverein: The Gathering

    Adelsverein: The Harvesting

    Adelsverein: The Sowing

    After the Fall: Saving Capitalism from Wall Street-and Washington

    Alas, Babylon

    Albion’s Seed: Four British Folkways in America (America: a cultural history)

    America 3.0: Rebooting American Prosperity in the 21st Century?Why America?s Greatest Days Are Yet to Come

    American Spartan: The Promise, the Mission, and the Betrayal of Special Forces Major Jim Gant

    American Strategy in World War II: A Reconsideration

    Apocalypse in Islam

    Bambi vs. Godzilla: On the Nature, Purpose, and Practice of the Movie Business

    Bambi vs. Godzilla: On the Nature, Purpose, and Practice of the Movie Business

    Bitter Waters: Life And Work In Stalin’s Russia

    Canon PowerShot ELPH 100 HS 12.1 MP CMOS Digital Camera with 4X Optical Zoom (Grey) (OLD MODEL)

    Code-Name Downfall: The Secret Plan to Invade Japan-And Why Truman Dropped the Bomb

    Coming Apart: The State of White America, 1960-2010

    Conspiracy Theory in America (Discovering America)

    Counting by 7s

    Country – Mother Earth

    Currency Wars: The Making of the Next Global Crisis

    DAEMON

    Day of Empire: How Hyperpowers Rise to Global Dominance–and Why They Fall

    Death’s End (Remembrance of Earth’s Past)

    Defying Hitler: A Memoir

    Defying Hitler: A Memoir

    Dereliction of Duty: Johnson, McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies That Led to Vietnam

    Discovering H.P. Lovecraft

    Eggs are Expensive, Sperm is Cheap: 50 Politically Incorrect Thoughts for Men

    Empires of the Silk Road: A History of Central Eurasia from the Bronze Age to the Present

    Engineers of the Southwest Pacific 1941-1945. Vol IV. Amphibian Engineer Operations.

    Every Man Dies Alone

    Excuse Me, Professor: Challenging the Myths of Progressivism

    Fragile by Design: The Political Origins of Banking Crises and Scarce Credit (The Princeton Economic History of the Western World)

    Freedom’s Forge: How American Business Produced Victory in World War II

    Gamma: Exploring Euler’s Constant (Princeton Science Library)

    Give Us This Day (Swann Family Saga Book 3)

    Good-Bye to All That: An Autobiography

    Ham on Rye: A Novel

    Herman the German: Just Lucky I Guess

    Hollywood vs. America: The Explosive Bestseller that Shows How-and Why-the Entertainment Industry Has Broken Faith With Its Audience

    Homemade SongsCome See About Me

    How Can Man Die Better: The Secrets of Isandlwana Revealed

    I Knew Hitler (The Third Reich From Original Sources)

    I Knew Hitler: The Lost Testimony by a Survivor from the Night of the Long Knives (The Third Reich from Original Sources)

    In Praise of Barbarians: Essays against Empire

    In The Here And Now

    Japan Through the Looking Glass

    Land of the Bottom Line

    Last to Die: A Defeated Empire, a Forgotten Mission, and the Last American Killed in World War II

    Little Man, What Now

    Lone Star Sons

    Lords of Finance: The Bankers Who Broke the World

    Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry

    Luna City 3.1 (The Chronicles of Luna City)

    Many Unhappy Returns: One Man’s Quest To Turn Around The Most Unpopular Organization In America (Leadership for the Common Good)

    Men Against Fire: The Problem of Battle Command

    Menace in Europe: Why the Continent’s Crisis Is America’s, Too

    Menace in Europe: Why the Continent’s Crisis Is America’s, Too

    My Many Sons

    Netatmo Weather Station for Smartphone

    Newton and the Counterfeiter: The Unknown Detective Career of the World’s Greatest Scientist

    Noah Webster: The Life and Times of an American Patriot

    Not For Tourists Guide to Brooklyn 2016

    Over Fields of Fire: Flying the Sturmovik in Action on the Eastern Front 1942-45

    Patton’s Air Force: Forging a Legendary Air-Ground Team

    Pericles (Folger Shakespeare Library)

    Proofs Without Words II: More Exercises in Visual Thinking (Classroom Resource Materials) (v. 2)

    Purgatory Illustrated by the Lives and Legends of the Saints

    RACE WARS: Season Ten: Episodes 55-62: “The Battle”

    Rhetoric (Dover Thrift Editions)

    Rockets and People Volume I

    Romertopf 99302 Classic Cook Book

    Rough-Hewn Land: A Geologic Journey from California to the Rocky Mountains

    Shanghai: The Architecture of China’s Great Urban Center

    Sunset & Steel Rails

    That Hideous Strength: (Space Trilogy, Book Three) (The Space Trilogy 3)

    The Afghan Campaign: A Novel

    The Age of Longing

    The Anglosphere Challenge: Why the English-Speaking Nations Will Lead the Way in the Twenty-First Century

    The Bed of Procrustes: Philosophical and Practical Aphorisms (Incerto)

    The Bed of Procrustes: Philosophical and Practical Aphorisms (Incerto)

    The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine

    The Brother’s Karamazov (The Unabridged Garnett Translation)

    The Culture of Capitalism

    The Death of Money: The Coming Collapse of the International Monetary System

    The Devil’s Pleasure Palace: The Cult of Critical Theory and the Subversion of the West

    The Edge of the World: A Cultural History of the North Sea and the Transformation of Europe

    The Fourth Revolution: The Global Race to Reinvent the State

    The Geography of Thought: How Asians and Westerners Think Differently…and Why

    The Indo-Europeans: In Search of the Homeland

    The John Boyd Roundtable: Debating Science, Strategy, and War

    The Kingdom of Speech

    The Landmark Thucydides: A Comprehensive Guide to the Peloponnesian War

    The Mass: A Study of Roman Liturgy

    The Merchant of Venice (Shakespeare Made Easy)

    The Myth of the Robber Barons: A New Look at the Rise of Big Business in America

    The Price of Admission: How America’s Ruling Class Buys Its Way into Elite Colleges–and Who Gets Left Outside the Gates

    The Quivera Trail

    The Revenge of Geography: What the Map Tells Us About Coming Conflicts and the Battle Against Fate

    The Seven Military Classics Of Ancient China (History and Warfare)

    The Snapping of the American Mind: Healing a Nation Broken by a Lawless Government and Godless Culture

    The Sword of Honour Trilogy (Everyman’s Library Classics & Contemporary Classics)

    The Three-Body Problem

    The true blue;: The life and adventures of Colonel Fred Burnaby, 1842-85

    Theirs Was the Kingdom (Swann Family Saga)

    Time’s Arrow (Vintage International)

    Totalitaria: What If The Enemy Is The State: BREXIT Edition: Look What’s Coming

    Trench Warfare: 1850-1950

    Victoria: A Novel of 4th Generation War

    War and Peace and War: The Rise and Fall of Empires

    We the Living

    When Globalization Fails: The Rise and Fall of Pax Americana

    Witness

    Wolf Among Wolves

    World on Fire: How Exporting Free Market Democracy Breeds Ethnic Hatred and Global Instability

    X-Day: Japan: Front Line Reporting at the Greatest Invasion and the Dawn of Nuclear Warfare

    Xenophon’s Retreat: Greece, Persia, and the End of the Golden Age

    Zao Wou-Ki

    Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future

    how nature works: the science of self-organized criticality

     

    This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 20th, 2016 at 9:13 pm and is filed under Book Notes. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    11 Responses to “What Chicago Boyz Readers Are Reading (October and November 2016)”

    1. morgan Says:
      December 21st, 2016 at 8:23 am

      Just finished James D. Hornfischer’s The Fleet at Flood Time, a great history of WW Ii war in the Pacific from the battle of Saipan until the Japanese surrender. The author deeply researched the subject and is a superb writer. Currently reading Willem Steenkamp’s Mobility Conquers:: The Story of 61 Mechanised Battalion Group 1978-2005. This book is really a weighted tome as it has over 1100 pages printed on heavy stack paper–the kind you use for photos which the book is full of. This book is also of interest as I know several of the people mentioned in the book as well as Willem.

    2. Bill Brandt Says:
      December 21st, 2016 at 2:17 pm

      If anyone hasn’t read the Boys In The Boat – do so. Best book i have read in some years. It has many themes – the starkness of the Depression and its effect on people; friendship and trust

      https://www.amazon.com/Boys-Boat-Americans-Berlin-Olympics/dp/0143125478

    3. PenGun Says:
      December 23rd, 2016 at 7:41 am

      Interesting. I’ll try to remember to use your link. I have discovered that I can buy any damn thing from China on Amazon. I am building up my electronics build capacity to build and toy with drones, their hardware and software. A fascinating area for me. My first one in the build process:

      http://carnagepro.com/fly/Alien6_build1.jpg

      Anyway I need stuff, a lot of bits and pieces. I can buy a roll of solder for $2.95 with free shipping and that’s it. Canada Customs doesn’t add tax or duty, I just get whatever I want for that price. I can just go shopping for a huge range of things that are hard to come by where I live in the sticks. Sometimes they get 2 things in a bag, but often it’s a single item. The only drawback is long shipping time, 15 to 30 days, although I’ve never waited much past 20.

      If you get paid per transaction, rather than by actual value, I may be able to help. ;)

    4. PenGun Says:
      December 23rd, 2016 at 2:44 pm

      You have an ebay link? I just bought 10 5v buzzers for $1.34 on the bay. Free shipping … $1.34 … straight from China.

      This is how you take over the world. ;)

    5. Mike K Says:
      December 23rd, 2016 at 3:07 pm

      The eBay link is an idea. Do they pay a commission ? I bought my wife’s Christmas presents on eBay the past two years.

      One was a gold charm bracelet last year that was filled with charms that fit our lives. She loved it. I had a jeweler polish it.

      She loves estate jewelry and eBay has a good selection.

    6. Trent Telenko Says:
      December 23rd, 2016 at 10:13 pm

      Morgan,

      Regards this —

      >>Just finished James D. Hornfischer’s The Fleet at Flood Time, a
      >>great history of WW Ii war in the Pacific from the battle of Saipan
      >>until the Japanese surrender. The author deeply researched the subject
      >>and is a superb writer

      Not so much.

      My research to date points to both Iwo Jima and Okinawa being a poorly planned and poorly executed blood baths.

      The best thing to be said about them is they were a better choice than invading Formosa.

      Hornfischer’s “The Fleet at Flood Time” is hagiography, pure and simple.

    7. morgan Says:
      December 23rd, 2016 at 11:31 pm

      Too each his own. I only read the book because Ralph Peters sent it to me for an X-Mas gift,otherwise I probably would never had read it, or even been aware of it. By the way, my oldest brother was killed on Okinawa as a member of 1st Mar Div.

      Merry Christmas.

    8. dearieme Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 9:07 am

      I recommend “To War With Whitaker”. I won’t quote the subtitle in case it puts you off but it’s a tale of WWII compiled long after by the wife in the story, from her diaries. Her husband, a young officer, is sent to the Middle East taking with him Whitaker (his Jeeves). She’s determined not to be left behind so she pawns her jewellery to fund the jaunt, and sets off too, in spite of army rules that forbid it. She reckons that she should find work easily because she has shorthand and typing, and speaks French and a little German. What could possibly go wrong? Rather a lot, but encouraged by Whitaker she found that everything would go right in the end.

      It’s an excellent read – she writes very well, is perceptive, and has a good sense of humour. She meets Churchill, Eisenhower, Noel Coward, Douglas Fairbanks Jr, and a host of other luminaries. I don’t think I’ve read another book about the war from the perspective of someone who is both the wife of a serving officer, and whose work lets her mix freely with generals, diplomats, and spooks.

    9. Mike K Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 11:10 am

      both Iwo Jima and Okinawa being a poorly planned and poorly executed blood baths.

      Compared to what ?

      Tarawa and Peleliu make them look like planning masterpieces.

      Okinawa told us what an invasion of the Home Islands would be like and helped Truman make the decision on the atomic bomb. The best part of “Fleet at Flood Tide” was the section on the squadron that dropped The Bomb.

      Tibbets was an amazing guy. I have a signed photo of him. He also led the first B 17 raid into Germany.

      My daughter, who is now 49, when in 6th grade her class held a “war crimes trial ” of Truman and convicted him. Leftist radicalism is not that new.

    10. Mike K Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 11:17 am

      On Tibbets, I should add that he was the pilot and the co-pilot was Frank Armstrong. who was the model for the Gregory Peck role in “12 o’clock High, ” the movie.

      Armstrong was another who flew in both theaters. He led, as commender not pilot, the first raid into Germany and the last one into Japan, after the atomic bomb had been dropped by Tibbets.

    11. dearieme Says:
      December 24th, 2016 at 7:38 pm

      “Iwo Jima and Okinawa, Tarawa and Peleliu”: if I understand correctly, these battles were essentially sieges. If so you must expect the same sort of casualty figures as in the siege fighting of WWI: Verdun, the Somme, and Passchendaele are the natural comparisons, aren’t they?

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     