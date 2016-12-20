What Chicago Boyz Readers Are Reading (October and November 2016)
Posted by Jonathan on December 20th, 2016 (All posts by Jonathan)
Below is a list of the books, ebooks, music and videos that Chicago Boyz readers viewed and/or ordered in October and November 2016 via Amazon links on this blog.
—-
December 21st, 2016 at 8:23 am
Just finished James D. Hornfischer’s The Fleet at Flood Time, a great history of WW Ii war in the Pacific from the battle of Saipan until the Japanese surrender. The author deeply researched the subject and is a superb writer. Currently reading Willem Steenkamp’s Mobility Conquers:: The Story of 61 Mechanised Battalion Group 1978-2005. This book is really a weighted tome as it has over 1100 pages printed on heavy stack paper–the kind you use for photos which the book is full of. This book is also of interest as I know several of the people mentioned in the book as well as Willem.
December 21st, 2016 at 2:17 pm
If anyone hasn’t read the Boys In The Boat – do so. Best book i have read in some years. It has many themes – the starkness of the Depression and its effect on people; friendship and trust
https://www.amazon.com/Boys-Boat-Americans-Berlin-Olympics/dp/0143125478
December 23rd, 2016 at 7:41 am
Interesting. I’ll try to remember to use your link. I have discovered that I can buy any damn thing from China on Amazon. I am building up my electronics build capacity to build and toy with drones, their hardware and software. A fascinating area for me. My first one in the build process:
http://carnagepro.com/fly/Alien6_build1.jpg
Anyway I need stuff, a lot of bits and pieces. I can buy a roll of solder for $2.95 with free shipping and that’s it. Canada Customs doesn’t add tax or duty, I just get whatever I want for that price. I can just go shopping for a huge range of things that are hard to come by where I live in the sticks. Sometimes they get 2 things in a bag, but often it’s a single item. The only drawback is long shipping time, 15 to 30 days, although I’ve never waited much past 20.
If you get paid per transaction, rather than by actual value, I may be able to help. ;)
December 23rd, 2016 at 2:44 pm
You have an ebay link? I just bought 10 5v buzzers for $1.34 on the bay. Free shipping … $1.34 … straight from China.
This is how you take over the world. ;)
December 23rd, 2016 at 3:07 pm
The eBay link is an idea. Do they pay a commission ? I bought my wife’s Christmas presents on eBay the past two years.
One was a gold charm bracelet last year that was filled with charms that fit our lives. She loved it. I had a jeweler polish it.
She loves estate jewelry and eBay has a good selection.
December 23rd, 2016 at 10:13 pm
Morgan,
Regards this —
>>Just finished James D. Hornfischer’s The Fleet at Flood Time, a
>>great history of WW Ii war in the Pacific from the battle of Saipan
>>until the Japanese surrender. The author deeply researched the subject
>>and is a superb writer
Not so much.
My research to date points to both Iwo Jima and Okinawa being a poorly planned and poorly executed blood baths.
The best thing to be said about them is they were a better choice than invading Formosa.
Hornfischer’s “The Fleet at Flood Time” is hagiography, pure and simple.
December 23rd, 2016 at 11:31 pm
Too each his own. I only read the book because Ralph Peters sent it to me for an X-Mas gift,otherwise I probably would never had read it, or even been aware of it. By the way, my oldest brother was killed on Okinawa as a member of 1st Mar Div.
Merry Christmas.
December 24th, 2016 at 9:07 am
I recommend “To War With Whitaker”. I won’t quote the subtitle in case it puts you off but it’s a tale of WWII compiled long after by the wife in the story, from her diaries. Her husband, a young officer, is sent to the Middle East taking with him Whitaker (his Jeeves). She’s determined not to be left behind so she pawns her jewellery to fund the jaunt, and sets off too, in spite of army rules that forbid it. She reckons that she should find work easily because she has shorthand and typing, and speaks French and a little German. What could possibly go wrong? Rather a lot, but encouraged by Whitaker she found that everything would go right in the end.
It’s an excellent read – she writes very well, is perceptive, and has a good sense of humour. She meets Churchill, Eisenhower, Noel Coward, Douglas Fairbanks Jr, and a host of other luminaries. I don’t think I’ve read another book about the war from the perspective of someone who is both the wife of a serving officer, and whose work lets her mix freely with generals, diplomats, and spooks.
December 24th, 2016 at 11:10 am
both Iwo Jima and Okinawa being a poorly planned and poorly executed blood baths.
Compared to what ?
Tarawa and Peleliu make them look like planning masterpieces.
Okinawa told us what an invasion of the Home Islands would be like and helped Truman make the decision on the atomic bomb. The best part of “Fleet at Flood Tide” was the section on the squadron that dropped The Bomb.
Tibbets was an amazing guy. I have a signed photo of him. He also led the first B 17 raid into Germany.
My daughter, who is now 49, when in 6th grade her class held a “war crimes trial ” of Truman and convicted him. Leftist radicalism is not that new.
December 24th, 2016 at 11:17 am
On Tibbets, I should add that he was the pilot and the co-pilot was Frank Armstrong. who was the model for the Gregory Peck role in “12 o’clock High, ” the movie.
Armstrong was another who flew in both theaters. He led, as commender not pilot, the first raid into Germany and the last one into Japan, after the atomic bomb had been dropped by Tibbets.
December 24th, 2016 at 7:38 pm
“Iwo Jima and Okinawa, Tarawa and Peleliu”: if I understand correctly, these battles were essentially sieges. If so you must expect the same sort of casualty figures as in the siege fighting of WWI: Verdun, the Somme, and Passchendaele are the natural comparisons, aren’t they?