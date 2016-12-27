Hail, thou ever blessed morn,

Hail redemption’s happy dawn,

Sing through all Jerusalem,

Christ is born in Bethlehem.

Edward Caswall, 1858l – Hymn for Christmas Day (Also known as See Amid the Winter Snow)

I have a deep and abiding fondness for certain choral music; Christmas carols or even sort-of-Christmas carols, especially the English ones which weren’t part of my growing-up-Lutheran tradition. That tradition tended more towards the Germanic side of the scale, save for hymns by the Wesleys and Isaac Watts. The English Victorians … sufficient to say that a lot of such hymns and carols were pretty ghastly as poetry, music and theology combined, but time has done some sifting out and the best of them usually turn up in seasonal presentations like the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols from Kings’ College, Cambridge. I make a point of listening to the BBC broadcast of it, every year on Christmas Eve morning. I’ve become so very fond of some carols I’ve heard through that broadcast that I’ve made a point of searching out YouTube recordings of them to post on my various websites. All In the Bleak Midwinter is one, Once in David’s Royal City is another – and See Amid the Winter Snow is another still. (Link here) I’ve replayed the video so often in the last few days, I have finally learned the melody by heart … and the chorus haunts me this particular Christmas. Sing through all Jerusalem, Christ is born in Bethlehem!

It’s not just that the UN has resolved, in the face of an abstention by the US, to back a claim by the Palestinians to Jerusalem, or that a Jewish infant born in Bethlehem these days might be a hate crime in progress according to pro-Palestine activists. Once a town largely Christian, most local Christians have been chased out, just as Jews and Christians have been from practically everywhere else in the Islamic world. Well, that’s the Middle East for you, everywhere outside of Israel. The ethnic-cleansing of everyone but Muslims of whatever flavor goes on, unabated in the Middle East accompanied by a chorus of indifference sung by the Western ruling class, who seem intent on an Olympic-qualification level of virtue-signaling.



It’s just that now those Muslim chickens have come home to roost in severally and most heavily in certain Western European countries, in such strength and numbers with the passive acquiescence or even outright encouragement of the Ruling Class, I cannot help but wonder … now much longer will there be a BBC broadcast of the Lessons and Carols from King’s College, in the wake of threats of Islamic-inspired terrorism, or ongoing public hooliganism on the part of refugees from the Middle East?

How much longer will there be well-attended Christmas markets in German cities and towns? What about candle-lit midnight masses in French and English cathedrals, Christmas trees and crèches on display in public squares? Such events can be guarded by private security, police, even soldiers, by barricades and checkpoints, just as synagogues, Jewish schools and cultural centers across Europe have had to be guarded for years … but quite soon I believe there will come the point when citizens make an entirely rational decision to not risk their own safety, the safety of their children and stay home from the markets, the town square, the candle-lit midnight mass. Participation in such long-established public traditions will fall away, and as the crowds thin out, it is likely that civic authorities will decide – possibly with some regret – that protecting such sparsely-attended events are just not worth the expense and the hassle of provoking the Muslim bully-boys. Will it happen in Germany first? Or maybe France.

Discuss.