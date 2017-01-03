 
    What are the Limits of the Alexander Analysis?

    Posted by David Foster on January 3rd, 2017 (All posts by )

    Edward Porter Alexander, who was Lee’s artillery commander at Gettysburg, became a railroad president after the war. His experiences in running a major transportation system probably had something to do with the evolution of his thoughts regarding state’s rights:

    Well that (state’s rights) was the issue of the war; & as we were defeated that right was surrendered & a limit put on state sovereignty. And the South is now entirely satisfied with that result. And the reason of it is very simple. State sovereignty was doubtless a wise political instution for the condition of this vast country in the last century. But the railroad, and the steamboat & the telegraph began to transform things early in this century & have gradually made what may almost be called a new planet of it… Our political institutions have had to change… Briefly we had the right to fight, but our fight was against what might be called a Darwinian development – or an adaptation to changed & changing conditions – so we need not greatly regret defeat.

    I think a lot of the belief in unlimited globalization is implicitly driven by an extension of Alexander’s argument, with the jet plane, the container ship, and the Internet taking the place of the railroad, steamboat, and telegraph.

    How far does this extension make sense?  If the ability of locomotives could pull trains across the United States in three days meant that full sovereignty for individual states was obsolete, does the ability of jet airplanes to carry passengers and freight anywhere in the world in less than one day similarly imply that full sovereignty for nations is obsolete?

    I suspect that most people at this site will not agree with a transportation-based argument for the elimination of national sovereignty.  So, what is valid and what is invalid about Alexander’s analysis, and what are the limits for the extension of its geographical scope?  Discuss.

     

    2 Responses to “What are the Limits of the Alexander Analysis?”

    1. ErisGuy Says:
      January 3rd, 2017 at 11:28 am

      Yup. Nothing is more surprising and dreary than discovering one’s habits aren’t accepted or legal among a people one thinks of as one’s own. Somehow, the Alexander argument applied to, say, marriage licenses and divorces (hence, “Reno Divorce,”) but not to weapons licenses. That application of the Alexander argument is limited by local conditions; i.e., “We [locals] can allow your customs here only if we approve of them,” subverts the argument.

      One might also call it the Star Wars argument: apparently in Star Wars, thousands of different species live side-by-side with their own customs and languages without incident. That no one finds this false on the face of it is interesting. (Contrast to Star Trek where all Federation worlds were to abide by Federation law, no exceptions.)

      The surest refutation of the Alexander Argument is that people cannot feel part of a group that large. Or at least that’s what I’ve heard from psychologists, who put a limit on effective group size at 150 or so.

    2. David Foster Says:
      January 3rd, 2017 at 11:36 am

      ErisGuy….”The surest refutation of the Alexander Argument is that people cannot feel part of a group that large. Or at least that’s what I’ve heard from psychologists, who put a limit on effective group size at 150 or so.”

      But people clearly *are* able to feel a strong affinity with groups that are much larger than that, whether it is a nation-state or an infantry division or merely the fans of a particular sports team.

      The connection is stronger for the smaller groups–stronger for a squad of 10 men than for a division of 10,000–but not nonexistent when the entities become large.

