Regina Spektor, Older and Taller (2016)
Posted by Lexington Green on January 6th, 2017 (All posts by Lexington Green)
This is beautiful.
Pop music of the older sort, which reached a peak in the 1960s, is about beauty and joy, and their usual antecedents, youth and love. As these things have faded out of our civilization, pop music turned to the shit we have now. But occasionally some of the old vintage shows up and surprises us and reminds how it can be. And Regina’s lyrics are clever and funny and sweet.
Here it is live:
Lyrics below the fold.
“Older and Taller” Lyrics
Regina Spektor
I remembered you older and taller
But you’re younger and smaller
So who’s gonna call her and say
That you’re back again?
And all the lies, they were wiser
And wise were the lies
And the lies were on fire
And the fires were put out just to be lit again
You’re alone ’til you’re not alone
And that’s all you need to know
Every time you decide to stay
Then the world will make you go
And that’s all you need to know
All the debts, they got settled
And the settlers got cattle
But the cattle was rattled by the snakes
That were guarding the garden gates
And you retired just in time
You were about to be fired
For being so tired from hiring the ones
Who will take your place
All the lies on your resume
Have become the truth by now
And the things that you never did
Have become your youth, somehow
You know everything by now
Enjoy your youth
Sounds like a threat
Enjoy your youth
Sounds like a threat
But I will anyway
I remembered you older and taller
But you’re younger and smaller
So who’s gonna call her and say
That you’re here at last?
And all the days, they were longer
And the drinks, they were stronger
The words, we sang wrong
But the songs were remembered
And time just passed
You’re around ’til you’re not around
And that’s all I need to know
Every time you decide to stay
Then the world will make you go
And that’s all you need to know
Enjoy your youth
Sounds like a threat
Enjoy your youth
Sounds like a threat
But I will anyway