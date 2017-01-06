This is beautiful.

Pop music of the older sort, which reached a peak in the 1960s, is about beauty and joy, and their usual antecedents, youth and love. As these things have faded out of our civilization, pop music turned to the shit we have now. But occasionally some of the old vintage shows up and surprises us and reminds how it can be. And Regina’s lyrics are clever and funny and sweet.

Here it is live:

Regina Spektor

Lyrics below the fold.

“Older and Taller” Lyrics

I remembered you older and taller

But you’re younger and smaller

So who’s gonna call her and say

That you’re back again?

And all the lies, they were wiser

And wise were the lies

And the lies were on fire

And the fires were put out just to be lit again

You’re alone ’til you’re not alone

And that’s all you need to know

Every time you decide to stay

Then the world will make you go

And that’s all you need to know

All the debts, they got settled

And the settlers got cattle

But the cattle was rattled by the snakes

That were guarding the garden gates

And you retired just in time

You were about to be fired

For being so tired from hiring the ones

Who will take your place

All the lies on your resume

Have become the truth by now

And the things that you never did

Have become your youth, somehow

You know everything by now

Enjoy your youth

Sounds like a threat

Enjoy your youth

Sounds like a threat

But I will anyway

I remembered you older and taller

But you’re younger and smaller

So who’s gonna call her and say

That you’re here at last?

And all the days, they were longer

And the drinks, they were stronger

The words, we sang wrong

But the songs were remembered

And time just passed

You’re around ’til you’re not around

And that’s all I need to know

Every time you decide to stay

Then the world will make you go

And that’s all you need to know

Enjoy your youth

Sounds like a threat

Enjoy your youth

Sounds like a threat

But I will anyway