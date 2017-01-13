Seth Barrett Tillman: This is what balanced news reporting looks like ….
Posted by Jonathan on January 13th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
[Partial automated translation:]
Tillman also pointed out that many of the public service regulations were not valid for the purpose of preventing possible conflicts of interest for elected deputies [i.e., officials], judges and not least the presidents and vice-presidents. Tillman called [i.e., made reference to] the desired independence of the persons who hold such offices. If presidents had to submit their decisions to an ethics officer, in order to rule out possible conflicts of interest, the latter would gain a very powerful position, although he [i.e., the latter] was not legitimized by any choice [of the people]. Judges and elected representatives enjoy a trust advance.
This is worth reading in full. Recent US reporting on the Constitution’s Foreign Emoluments Clause, like much recent US reporting on any topic that can be associated with Trump, is tendentious in the extreme.
See also: Tillman on Trump on RTE (Irish national television)
January 13th, 2017 at 11:01 am
“America’s first president, George Washington, had extensive land ownership …”: the proposition that the politicians who set up the Constitution protected their own interests is pretty plausible; why would they not?