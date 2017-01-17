Seth Barrett Tillman: Tillman’s Poetry Corner: Flanders Fields
Posted by Jonathan on January 17th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
This is interesting:
John McCrae’s Flanders Fields is iconic. No more need be said. Unfortunately, its meaning has been distorted by the most popular voice and instrumental accompaniment. This new reading of the poem has transformed Flanders Fields’ meaning. My guess is that this metamorphosis was unintentional, but one and all should work to recover the original public meaning.