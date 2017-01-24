 
    What Chicago Boyz Readers Are Reading (December 2016)

    Posted by Jonathan on January 24th, 2017 (All posts by )

    Below is a list of the books, ebooks, music and videos that Chicago Boyz readers viewed and/or ordered in December 2016 via Amazon links on this blog. (A cumulative list of Chicago Boyz readers’ Amazon purchases is here.)

    Your book and non-book Amazon purchases help to support this blog via the Amazon Associates program. Chicago Boyz earns a percentage on all of your Amazon purchases as long as you get to the Amazon site by clicking on Amazon links on this blog (including the Amazon banner in the blog header, the link above the Amazon banner, and even Amazon links on Chicago Boyz for products other than the ones that you want to buy).

    —-

    Amazon Instant Video
    The Landing (English subtitled)

    Books
    A Torch Kept Lit: Great Lives of the Twentieth Century

    Access 2013 For Dummies

    American Buildings and Their Architects: The Colonial and Neoclassical Styles

    American Strategy in World War II: A Reconsideration

    Excel 2013 VBA and Macros (MrExcel Library)

    Excel Macros For Dummies

    Exploding Fuel Tanks – Saga of Technology That Changed the Course of the Pacific Air ar

    Flyover Nation: You Can’t Run a Country You’ve Never Been To

    Funny (but true) Golf Anecdotes: about Tiger, Phil, Bubba, Rory, Rickie, Jack, Arnie, and all the rest.

    Genius: The Life and Science of Richard Feynman

    George Washington’s Secret Six: The Spy Ring That Saved the American Revolution

    Give Me Liberty

    Hank: The Short Life and Long Country Road of Hank Williams

    High Output Management

    How Not to Die: Discover the Foods Scientifically Proven to Prevent and Reverse Disease

    Lightning

    Lone Star Sons

    Mathematical Methods for Mathematicians, Physical Scientists and Engineers (Mathematics and its Applications)

    Nature and Culture: American Landscape and Painting, 1825-1875

    Neo-conservatism: The Autobiography of an Idea

    Patton’s Air Force

    Pickers and Poets: The Ruthlessly Poetic Singer-Songwriters of Texas (John and Robin Dickson Series in Texas Music, sponsored by the Center for Texas)

    Seeking a Better Country: 300 Years of American Presbyterianism

    Seven Miracles That Saved America Why They Matter & Why We Should Have Hope [HC,2009]

    TCM Classic Movie Trivia: Featuring More Than 4,000 Questions to Test Your Trivia Smarts

    The Cave and the Light: Plato Versus Aristotle, and the Struggle for the Soul of Western Civilization

    The Discovery of Freedom: Man’s Struggle Against Authority

    The Intimidation Game: How the Left Is Silencing Free Speech

    The Landscapes of Frederic Edwin Church: Vision of An American Era

    The New Yorker Book of Golf Cartoons

    The Road to Serfdom: Text and Documents–The Definitive Edition (The Collected Works of F. A. Hayek, Volume 2)

    The Sense of Style: The Thinking Person’s Guide to Writing in the 21st Century

    To the Last Salute: Memories of an Austrian U-Boat Commander

    Truth’s Ragged Edge: The Rise of the American Novel

    Voyages of the Self: Pairs, Parallels, and Patterns in American Art and Literature

    Weather

    Kindle eBooks
    “Trickle Down Theory” and “Tax Cuts for the Rich”

    Admirable Evasions: How Psychology Undermines Morality

    Augustine Day by Day

    Early Retirement Extreme: A philosophical and practical guide to financial independence

    Frugaling: Save more, live well, give generously

    Leonardo and the Last Supper

    Murphy’s Law of Vampires (Love at First Bite Book 2)

    Occupy Pennsylvania Avenue

    The Defence of Sevastopol 1941-1942: The Soviet Perspective

    The Winds of War

    War and Peace (Complete Version, Best Navigation, Active TOC)

    X-Day: Japan: Front Line Reporting at the Greatest Invasion and the Dawn of Nuclear Warfare

    Items with no orders
    In the Shadow of the Sword: The Birth of Islam and the Rise of the Global Arab Empire

    “Trickle Down Theory” and “Tax Cuts for the Rich”

    ‘Cross the Green Mountain (From Gods and Generals Soundtrack)

    (THE HELLHOUND OF WALL STREET) How Ferdinand Pecora’s Investigation of the Great Crash Forever Changed American Finance

    1984 (Signet Classics)

    4th Generation Warfare Handbook

    A History of the Future: A World Made By Hand Novel

    A Little Chaos (DVD)

    A Long Walk to Water: Based on a True Story

    A Midsummer Night’s Scream

    A Season for the Ages: How the 2016 Chicago Cubs Brought a World Series Championship to the North Side

    A Time For Audacity: How Brexit Has Created The CANZUK Option

    A Vision So Noble: John Boyd, the OODA Loop, and America’s War on Terror

    Adelsverein: The Gathering

    Alive for Now (The Infected Dead Book 1)

    America 3.0: Rebooting American Prosperity in the 21st Century-Why America’s Greatest Days Are Yet to Come

    America: A Prophecy

    American Revolutions: A Continental History, 1750-1804

    Andy Warhol Was a Hoarder: Inside the Minds of History’s Great Personalities

    Apocalypse in Islam

    Black Hawk Down: A Story of Modern War

    Blood Meridian: Or the Evening Redness in the West

    Blue Plague: Hope: Book Seven

    Code-Name Downfall: The Secret Plan to Invade Japan-And Why Truman Dropped the Bomb

    Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea

    Concept of the Corporation

    Coolidge

    Counting by 7s

    Day of Empire: How Hyperpowers Rise to Global Dominance–and Why They Fall

    Dereliction of Duty: Johnson, McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies That Led to Vietnam

    Discovering H.P. Lovecraft

    East Asia Before the West: Five Centuries of Trade and Tribute (Contemporary Asia in the World)

    Eggs are Expensive, Sperm is Cheap: 50 Politically Incorrect Thoughts for Men

    Elementary Geometry from an Advanced Standpoint (3rd Edition)

    Empires of the Silk Road: A History of Central Eurasia from the Bronze Age to the Present

    Engineers of the Southwest Pacific 1941-1945. Vol IV. Amphibian Engineer Operations.

    Every Man Dies Alone

    Excuse Me, Professor: Challenging the Myths of Progressivism

    Gamma: Exploring Euler’s Constant (Princeton Science Library)

    Genius: The Life and Science of Richard Feynman

    Give Us This Day (Swann Family Saga Book 3)

    God Is Watching You: How the Fear of God Makes Us Human

    Good-Bye to All That: An Autobiography

    Gotcha!

    Gustave Caillebotte: The Painter’s Eye

    Ham on Rye: A Novel

    Happy Odyssey

    Happy Odyssey

    Herman the German: Just Lucky I Guess

    Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis

    Hollywood vs. America: The Explosive Bestseller that Shows How-and Why-the Entertainment Industry Has Broken Faith With Its Audience

    How Can Man Die Better: The Secrets of Isandlwana Revealed

    I Knew Hitler: The Lost Testimony by a Survivor from the Night of the Long Knives (The Third Reich from Original Sources)

    Ice Is Nice!: All About the North and South Poles (Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library)

    Impossible Languages (MIT Press)

    In Praise of Barbarians: Essays against Empire

    In the Beginning…Was the Command Line

    In the Beginning…was the Command Line

    Japan Through the Looking Glass

    King John and Henry VIII (Bantam Classics)

    Land of the Bottom Line

    Last to Die: A Defeated Empire, a Forgotten Mission, and the Last American Killed in World War II

    Little Man, What Now

    Long Road To Abilene: The Western Adventures of Cade McCall

    Lords of Finance: The Bankers Who Broke the World

    Luna City 3.1 (The Chronicles of Luna City)

    Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, Book 2 The Hammer of Thor

    Many Unhappy Returns: One Man’s Quest To Turn Around The Most Unpopular Organization In America (Leadership for the Common Good)

    Men Against Fire: The Problem of Battle Command

    Men Against Fire: The Problem of Battle Command

    Modern Classics Storm of Steele (Penguin Modern Classics)

    My Many Sons

    Occupy Pennsylvania Avenue: How Politicians Caused the Financial Crisis and hy their Reforms Failed

    PRISONERS OF HOPE (Pen & Sword Paperback)

    Patton’s Air Force: Forging a Legendary Air-Ground Team

    Pea and Lentil Cookbook: From Everyday to Gourmet

    People’s Republic

    Pericles (Folger Shakespeare Library)

    Proofs Without Words II: More Exercises in Visual Thinking (Classroom Resource Materials) (v. 2)

    RACE WARS: Season Ten: Episodes 55-62: “The Battle”

    Red River Revenge (Remington Book 1)

    Religion and American Culture

    Rhetoric (Dover Thrift Editions)

    Rockets and People Volume I

    Sunset & Steel Rails

    That Hideous Strength: (Space Trilogy, Book Three) (The Space Trilogy 3)

    The Age of Discontinuity: Guidelines to Our Changing Society

    The Anatomy of Thatcherism

    The Anglosphere Challenge: Why the English-Speaking Nations Will Lead the Way in the Twenty-First Century

    The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine

    The Clausewitz Roundtable

    The Crucified Rabbi: Judaism and the Origins of Catholic Christianity (The Origins of Catholicism Book 1)

    The Culture of Capitalism

    The Devil’s Pleasure Palace: The Cult of Critical Theory and the Subversion of the West

    The Empire Project: The Rise and Fall of the British World-System, 1830-1970

    The Enlightenment in America

    The Eternal City: Rome & the Origins of Catholic Christianity

    The Fourth Revolution: The Global Race to Reinvent the State

    The Great Courses: Geometry: An Interactive Journey to Mastery

    The Hidden War: A Russian Journalist’s Account of the Soviet War in Afghanistan

    The Indo-Europeans: In Search of the Homeland

    The John Boyd Roundtable: Debating Science, Strategy, and War

    The Kingdom of Speech

    The Merchant of Venice (Shakespeare Made Easy)

    The Myth of the Robber Barons: A New Look at the Rise of Big Business in America

    The New Father: A Dad’s Guide to the First Year

    The Outcast (The Empire’s Corps Book 5)

    The Quivera Trail

    The Revenge of Geography: What the Map Tells Us About Coming Conflicts and the Battle Against Fate

    The Road Back: A Novel

    The Ruling Class: How They Corrupted America and What We Can Do About It

    The Seven Military Classics Of Ancient China (History and Warfare)

    The Shadow Party: How George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Sixties Radicals Seized Control of the Democratic Party

    The Sword of Honour Trilogy (Everyman’s Library Classics & Contemporary Classics)

    The Three-Body Problem

    The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End

    Time’s Arrow (Vintage International)

    Timmy Failure: The Book You’re Not Supposed to Have

    To the Last Salute: Memories of an Austrian U-Boat Commander

    Tombstone: The Great Chinese Famine, 1958-1962

    Tornadoes

    Trench Warfare: 1850-1950

    Victoria: A Novel of 4th Generation War

    War Stories: 50 Years in Medicine

    We the Living

    Welcome to the Symphony: A Musical Exploration of the Orchestra Using Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5

    When Globalization Fails: The Rise and Fall of Pax Americana

    Wilderness Medical Society Practice Guidelines, 2nd

    Witness

    Wolf Among Wolves

    Zao Wou-Ki

    how nature works: the science of self-organized criticality

     

