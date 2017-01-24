Below is a list of the books, ebooks, music and videos that Chicago Boyz readers viewed and/or ordered in December 2016 via Amazon links on this blog. (A cumulative list of Chicago Boyz readers’ Amazon purchases is here.)

Your book and non-book Amazon purchases help to support this blog via the Amazon Associates program. Chicago Boyz earns a percentage on all of your Amazon purchases as long as you get to the Amazon site by clicking on Amazon links on this blog (including the Amazon banner in the blog header, the link above the Amazon banner, and even Amazon links on Chicago Boyz for products other than the ones that you want to buy).

—-

Amazon Instant Video

The Landing (English subtitled)

Books

A Torch Kept Lit: Great Lives of the Twentieth Century

Access 2013 For Dummies

American Buildings and Their Architects: The Colonial and Neoclassical Styles

American Strategy in World War II: A Reconsideration

Excel 2013 VBA and Macros (MrExcel Library)

Excel Macros For Dummies

Exploding Fuel Tanks – Saga of Technology That Changed the Course of the Pacific Air ar

Flyover Nation: You Can’t Run a Country You’ve Never Been To

Funny (but true) Golf Anecdotes: about Tiger, Phil, Bubba, Rory, Rickie, Jack, Arnie, and all the rest.

Genius: The Life and Science of Richard Feynman

George Washington’s Secret Six: The Spy Ring That Saved the American Revolution

Give Me Liberty

Hank: The Short Life and Long Country Road of Hank Williams

High Output Management

How Not to Die: Discover the Foods Scientifically Proven to Prevent and Reverse Disease

Lightning

Lone Star Sons

Mathematical Methods for Mathematicians, Physical Scientists and Engineers (Mathematics and its Applications)

Nature and Culture: American Landscape and Painting, 1825-1875

Neo-conservatism: The Autobiography of an Idea

Patton’s Air Force

Pickers and Poets: The Ruthlessly Poetic Singer-Songwriters of Texas (John and Robin Dickson Series in Texas Music, sponsored by the Center for Texas)

Seeking a Better Country: 300 Years of American Presbyterianism

Seven Miracles That Saved America Why They Matter & Why We Should Have Hope [HC,2009]

TCM Classic Movie Trivia: Featuring More Than 4,000 Questions to Test Your Trivia Smarts

The Cave and the Light: Plato Versus Aristotle, and the Struggle for the Soul of Western Civilization

The Discovery of Freedom: Man’s Struggle Against Authority

The Intimidation Game: How the Left Is Silencing Free Speech

The Landscapes of Frederic Edwin Church: Vision of An American Era

The New Yorker Book of Golf Cartoons

The Road to Serfdom: Text and Documents–The Definitive Edition (The Collected Works of F. A. Hayek, Volume 2)

The Sense of Style: The Thinking Person’s Guide to Writing in the 21st Century

To the Last Salute: Memories of an Austrian U-Boat Commander

Truth’s Ragged Edge: The Rise of the American Novel

Voyages of the Self: Pairs, Parallels, and Patterns in American Art and Literature

Weather

Kindle eBooks

“Trickle Down Theory” and “Tax Cuts for the Rich”

Admirable Evasions: How Psychology Undermines Morality

Augustine Day by Day

Early Retirement Extreme: A philosophical and practical guide to financial independence

Frugaling: Save more, live well, give generously

Leonardo and the Last Supper

Murphy’s Law of Vampires (Love at First Bite Book 2)

Occupy Pennsylvania Avenue

The Defence of Sevastopol 1941-1942: The Soviet Perspective

The Winds of War

War and Peace (Complete Version, Best Navigation, Active TOC)

X-Day: Japan: Front Line Reporting at the Greatest Invasion and the Dawn of Nuclear Warfare

Items with no orders

In the Shadow of the Sword: The Birth of Islam and the Rise of the Global Arab Empire

“Trickle Down Theory” and “Tax Cuts for the Rich”

‘Cross the Green Mountain (From Gods and Generals Soundtrack)

(THE HELLHOUND OF WALL STREET) How Ferdinand Pecora’s Investigation of the Great Crash Forever Changed American Finance

1984 (Signet Classics)

4th Generation Warfare Handbook

A History of the Future: A World Made By Hand Novel

A Little Chaos (DVD)

A Long Walk to Water: Based on a True Story

A Midsummer Night’s Scream

A Season for the Ages: How the 2016 Chicago Cubs Brought a World Series Championship to the North Side

A Time For Audacity: How Brexit Has Created The CANZUK Option

A Vision So Noble: John Boyd, the OODA Loop, and America’s War on Terror

Adelsverein: The Gathering

Alive for Now (The Infected Dead Book 1)

America 3.0: Rebooting American Prosperity in the 21st Century-Why America’s Greatest Days Are Yet to Come

America: A Prophecy

American Revolutions: A Continental History, 1750-1804

Andy Warhol Was a Hoarder: Inside the Minds of History’s Great Personalities

Apocalypse in Islam

Black Hawk Down: A Story of Modern War

Blood Meridian: Or the Evening Redness in the West

Blue Plague: Hope: Book Seven

Code-Name Downfall: The Secret Plan to Invade Japan-And Why Truman Dropped the Bomb

Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea

Concept of the Corporation

Coolidge

Counting by 7s

Day of Empire: How Hyperpowers Rise to Global Dominance–and Why They Fall

Dereliction of Duty: Johnson, McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Lies That Led to Vietnam

Discovering H.P. Lovecraft

East Asia Before the West: Five Centuries of Trade and Tribute (Contemporary Asia in the World)

Eggs are Expensive, Sperm is Cheap: 50 Politically Incorrect Thoughts for Men

Elementary Geometry from an Advanced Standpoint (3rd Edition)

Empires of the Silk Road: A History of Central Eurasia from the Bronze Age to the Present

Engineers of the Southwest Pacific 1941-1945. Vol IV. Amphibian Engineer Operations.

Every Man Dies Alone

Excuse Me, Professor: Challenging the Myths of Progressivism

Gamma: Exploring Euler’s Constant (Princeton Science Library)

Genius: The Life and Science of Richard Feynman

Give Us This Day (Swann Family Saga Book 3)

God Is Watching You: How the Fear of God Makes Us Human

Good-Bye to All That: An Autobiography

Gotcha!

Gustave Caillebotte: The Painter’s Eye

Ham on Rye: A Novel

Happy Odyssey

Happy Odyssey

Herman the German: Just Lucky I Guess

Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis

Hollywood vs. America: The Explosive Bestseller that Shows How-and Why-the Entertainment Industry Has Broken Faith With Its Audience

How Can Man Die Better: The Secrets of Isandlwana Revealed

I Knew Hitler: The Lost Testimony by a Survivor from the Night of the Long Knives (The Third Reich from Original Sources)

Ice Is Nice!: All About the North and South Poles (Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library)

Impossible Languages (MIT Press)

In Praise of Barbarians: Essays against Empire

In the Beginning…Was the Command Line

In the Beginning…was the Command Line

Japan Through the Looking Glass

King John and Henry VIII (Bantam Classics)

Land of the Bottom Line

Last to Die: A Defeated Empire, a Forgotten Mission, and the Last American Killed in World War II

Little Man, What Now

Long Road To Abilene: The Western Adventures of Cade McCall

Lords of Finance: The Bankers Who Broke the World

Luna City 3.1 (The Chronicles of Luna City)

Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, Book 2 The Hammer of Thor

Many Unhappy Returns: One Man’s Quest To Turn Around The Most Unpopular Organization In America (Leadership for the Common Good)

Men Against Fire: The Problem of Battle Command

Men Against Fire: The Problem of Battle Command

Modern Classics Storm of Steele (Penguin Modern Classics)

My Many Sons

Occupy Pennsylvania Avenue: How Politicians Caused the Financial Crisis and hy their Reforms Failed

PRISONERS OF HOPE (Pen & Sword Paperback)

Patton’s Air Force: Forging a Legendary Air-Ground Team

Pea and Lentil Cookbook: From Everyday to Gourmet

People’s Republic

Pericles (Folger Shakespeare Library)

Proofs Without Words II: More Exercises in Visual Thinking (Classroom Resource Materials) (v. 2)

RACE WARS: Season Ten: Episodes 55-62: “The Battle”

Red River Revenge (Remington Book 1)

Religion and American Culture

Rhetoric (Dover Thrift Editions)

Rockets and People Volume I

Sunset & Steel Rails

That Hideous Strength: (Space Trilogy, Book Three) (The Space Trilogy 3)

The Age of Discontinuity: Guidelines to Our Changing Society

The Anatomy of Thatcherism

The Anglosphere Challenge: Why the English-Speaking Nations Will Lead the Way in the Twenty-First Century

The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine

The Clausewitz Roundtable

The Crucified Rabbi: Judaism and the Origins of Catholic Christianity (The Origins of Catholicism Book 1)

The Culture of Capitalism

The Devil’s Pleasure Palace: The Cult of Critical Theory and the Subversion of the West

The Empire Project: The Rise and Fall of the British World-System, 1830-1970

The Enlightenment in America

The Eternal City: Rome & the Origins of Catholic Christianity

The Fourth Revolution: The Global Race to Reinvent the State

The Great Courses: Geometry: An Interactive Journey to Mastery

The Hidden War: A Russian Journalist’s Account of the Soviet War in Afghanistan

The Indo-Europeans: In Search of the Homeland

The John Boyd Roundtable: Debating Science, Strategy, and War

The Kingdom of Speech

The Merchant of Venice (Shakespeare Made Easy)

The Myth of the Robber Barons: A New Look at the Rise of Big Business in America

The New Father: A Dad’s Guide to the First Year

The Outcast (The Empire’s Corps Book 5)

The Quivera Trail

The Revenge of Geography: What the Map Tells Us About Coming Conflicts and the Battle Against Fate

The Road Back: A Novel

The Ruling Class: How They Corrupted America and What We Can Do About It

The Seven Military Classics Of Ancient China (History and Warfare)

The Shadow Party: How George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Sixties Radicals Seized Control of the Democratic Party

The Sword of Honour Trilogy (Everyman’s Library Classics & Contemporary Classics)

The Three-Body Problem

The Vanquished: Why the First World War Failed to End

Time’s Arrow (Vintage International)

Timmy Failure: The Book You’re Not Supposed to Have

To the Last Salute: Memories of an Austrian U-Boat Commander

Tombstone: The Great Chinese Famine, 1958-1962

Tornadoes

Trench Warfare: 1850-1950

Victoria: A Novel of 4th Generation War

War Stories: 50 Years in Medicine

We the Living

Welcome to the Symphony: A Musical Exploration of the Orchestra Using Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5

When Globalization Fails: The Rise and Fall of Pax Americana

Wilderness Medical Society Practice Guidelines, 2nd

Witness

Wolf Among Wolves

Zao Wou-Ki

how nature works: the science of self-organized criticality