    Two Very Poor Analyses

Posted by David Foster on February 3rd, 2017

    Forbes ran an article with the headline “Solar employs more people in US electricity generation than oil, coal, and gas combined” and goes on to say “It’s a welcome statistic for those seeking to refute Donald Trump’s assertion that green energy projects are bad news for the American economy.”

    Unmentioned in this article is the point that energy production is not done for the purpose of energy production; it is done for the purpose of energy use…and production modes which are more expensive tend to cost jobs downstream.  If an excessive emphasis on solar and wind cause electricity prices to rise significantly, the negative impact will fall on those who work in manufacturing and other fields that are energy-intensive.

    To take an extreme case, one could easily create millions and millions of jobs in energy generation by requiring that all electricity be generated by human beings turning cranks connected to generators.  It is silly to look at job-creation as a good thing in isolation, without considering factors other than the number of people hired.  The Forbes article also neglects to mention the point that in most technologies, and certainly in electricity generation, the construction phase of a plant generally requires a lot more labor than does the ongoing operation of that plant.

    An even lower depth of mediocrity is reached in this International Monetary Fund article:  Counting the cost of energy subsidies.  This study considers traffic congestion and vehicle accidents as ‘externalities’ from fossil fuel usage.  In reality, of course, the replacement of all gasoline-and-diesel-powered vehicles with electric vehicles recharged from solar/wind…or even their replacement by unicorn-powered vehicles requiring no other energy source whatsoever…would by itself have no effect whatsoever on traffic congestion and vehicle accidents.  And while the elimination of automobiles and trucks completely would certainly eliminate traffic congestion, it would also lead to delays in travel which would greatly exceed the magnitude of the congestion-caused delays.

    Putting lots of math in a study is not a substitute for common sense.

     

    4 Responses to "Two Very Poor Analyses"

    1. Mike K Says:
      February 3rd, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      Useful bio info.

      I am a Statista data journalist, covering technological, societal and media topics through visual representation. In fact, I love to write about all trending topics, illustrating patterns and trends in a quick, clear and meaningful way. Our work at Statista has been featured in publications including Mashable, the Wall Street Journal and Business Insider.

      Another journalist telling us how to do things.

    2. Mike K Says:
      February 3rd, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      The largest share of subsidy in the second article is US “Global Warming” subsidy which is the highest in the world.

    3. Steve Korn Says:
      February 3rd, 2017 at 12:49 pm

      Forbes’ journalist started with an agenda and then worked backwards.

      Reminds me of this famous Milton Friedman quip upon observing Chinese not using modern power equipment: “If it’s jobs (building roads) you want, then you should give these workers spoons, not shovels.”

    4. dearieme Says:
      February 3rd, 2017 at 12:53 pm

      Let’s go back to horses. They’d certainly provide more employment than motor cars do.

