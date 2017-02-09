 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    The Revolt Against the Experts

    Posted by Jonathan on February 9th, 2017 (All posts by )

    ‘Trump makes sense to a grocery store owner’

    Economist-mathematician Nassim Nicholas Taleb contends that there is a global riot against pseudo-experts
     
    After predicting the 2008 economic crisis, the Brexit vote, the U.S. presidential election and other events correctly, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the Incerto series on global uncertainties, which includes The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable, is seen as something of a maverick and an oracle. Equally, the economist-mathematician has been criticised for advocating a “dumbing down” of the economic system, and his reasoning for U.S. President Donald Trump and global populist movements. In an interview in Jaipur, Taleb explains why he thinks the world is seeing a “global riot against pseudo-experts”.

    Taleb has a typically thoughtful and contrary take on Trump’s electoral victory. Worth reading in full.

    (Via Peter Saint-Andre.)

     

    This entry was posted on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 1:59 pm and is filed under Big Government, Book Notes, Civil Society, Politics, Trump, USA. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    8 Responses to “The Revolt Against the Experts”

    1. dearieme Says:
      February 9th, 2017 at 5:46 pm

      His point is that the supposed expertise of many purported experts is bogus. Quite right too. Economics as a discipline has existed since Smith’s wonderful book. Since then there’s been only a little progress. Errors by Smith have been corrected but the amount of sound knowledge added since Smith is pretty small. All in all, macroeconomics is feeble stuff.

      Keynes: “If economists could manage to get themselves thought of as humble, competent people on a level with dentists, that would be splendid.”
      Aye, well we’re still waiting, Maynard old boy.

    2. Jonathan Says:
      February 9th, 2017 at 6:19 pm

      We’re in a hubris bubble, where leaders of advanced countries don’t have a clue, and significant fractions of their electorates lack the experience or sense to understand that many of those leaders are incompetent. Happily, people seem to be catching on, thus (in part) Trump.

    3. pst314 Says:
      February 9th, 2017 at 7:58 pm

      “the supposed expertise of many purported experts is bogus”

      I am reminded of a study of academic postmodernism that I read many years ago. The purveyors of pomo bullshit all cited each other in their papers, and used these numerous citations as proof that they were wise and insightful rather than the charlatans and lunatics that they were.

    4. TangoMan Says:
      February 9th, 2017 at 9:15 pm

      I am reminded of a study of academic postmodernism that I read many years ago. The purveyors of pomo bullshit all cited each other in their papers, and used these numerous citations as proof that they were wise and insightful rather than the charlatans and lunatics that they were.

      That’s not much different than Climate Modelers sharing code with each other and then validating their climate models against other climate models.

    5. pointsnfigures Says:
      February 9th, 2017 at 10:08 pm

      no doubt. tonight on Chicago Tonight, I heard a bunch of apparatchiks of the City of Chicago talk about public transportation. Everyone gets paid to do studies and push paper around. I heard a person’s name who I know spoken in reverent tones. He’s never held a real job. Only appointed political positions. But, he is an expert. Credentialed….

    6. Grurray Says:
      February 9th, 2017 at 10:36 pm

      This article was linked to on Mark Zenpundit’s post the other day

      http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/02/steve-bannon-books-reading-list-214745

      Many political onlookers described Trump’s election as a “black swan” event: unexpected but enormously consequential. The term was popularized by Nassim Taleb, the best-selling author whose 2014 book Antifragile—which has been read and circulated by Bannon and his aides—reads like a user’s guide to the Trump insurgency…

      Asked in a phone interview this week whether he’s had meetings with Bannon or his associates, Taleb said he could not comment. “Anything about private meetings would need to come from them,” he said, though he noted cryptically he’s had “coffee with friends.” He has been supportive of Trump but does not define himself as a supporter per se, though he said he would “be on the first train” to Washington were he invited to the White House.

      Very, very reassuring. This really is a sea change in Washington.

    7. Mike K Says:
      February 10th, 2017 at 8:39 am

      It is also a very dangerous time because there are billion and maybe trillions invested in the current Deep State.

    8. Grurray Says:
      February 10th, 2017 at 10:34 am

      ” tonight on Chicago Tonight, I heard a bunch of apparatchiks…”

      Channel 11’s days of relevancy are long in the past. I stopped watching Chicago Tonight when they got rid of Bob Sirott. To me he’s one of the last few links in the local media to the Chicago that I knew growing up- the Second City, city of big shoulders, the Grabowskis, etc.

      Now I don’t know what Chicago stands for anymore except a place spinning out of control. I have a couple friends who are reporters that I check up on Facebook now and again in case anything blows up, but other than that I avoid the local news. Like Jefferson, I have given up newspapers in exchange for Tacitus & Thucydides, for Newton & Euclid; & I find myself much the happier.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     