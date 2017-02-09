The Revolt Against the Experts
‘Trump makes sense to a grocery store owner’
Economist-mathematician Nassim Nicholas Taleb contends that there is a global riot against pseudo-experts
After predicting the 2008 economic crisis, the Brexit vote, the U.S. presidential election and other events correctly, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the Incerto series on global uncertainties, which includes The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable, is seen as something of a maverick and an oracle. Equally, the economist-mathematician has been criticised for advocating a “dumbing down” of the economic system, and his reasoning for U.S. President Donald Trump and global populist movements. In an interview in Jaipur, Taleb explains why he thinks the world is seeing a “global riot against pseudo-experts”.
Taleb has a typically thoughtful and contrary take on Trump’s electoral victory. Worth reading in full.
His point is that the supposed expertise of many purported experts is bogus. Quite right too. Economics as a discipline has existed since Smith’s wonderful book. Since then there’s been only a little progress. Errors by Smith have been corrected but the amount of sound knowledge added since Smith is pretty small. All in all, macroeconomics is feeble stuff.
Keynes: “If economists could manage to get themselves thought of as humble, competent people on a level with dentists, that would be splendid.”
Aye, well we’re still waiting, Maynard old boy.
We’re in a hubris bubble, where leaders of advanced countries don’t have a clue, and significant fractions of their electorates lack the experience or sense to understand that many of those leaders are incompetent. Happily, people seem to be catching on, thus (in part) Trump.
“the supposed expertise of many purported experts is bogus”
I am reminded of a study of academic postmodernism that I read many years ago. The purveyors of pomo bullshit all cited each other in their papers, and used these numerous citations as proof that they were wise and insightful rather than the charlatans and lunatics that they were.
I am reminded of a study of academic postmodernism that I read many years ago. The purveyors of pomo bullshit all cited each other in their papers, and used these numerous citations as proof that they were wise and insightful rather than the charlatans and lunatics that they were.
That’s not much different than Climate Modelers sharing code with each other and then validating their climate models against other climate models.
no doubt. tonight on Chicago Tonight, I heard a bunch of apparatchiks of the City of Chicago talk about public transportation. Everyone gets paid to do studies and push paper around. I heard a person’s name who I know spoken in reverent tones. He’s never held a real job. Only appointed political positions. But, he is an expert. Credentialed….
This article was linked to on Mark Zenpundit’s post the other day
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/02/steve-bannon-books-reading-list-214745
Very, very reassuring. This really is a sea change in Washington.
It is also a very dangerous time because there are billion and maybe trillions invested in the current Deep State.
” tonight on Chicago Tonight, I heard a bunch of apparatchiks…”
Channel 11’s days of relevancy are long in the past. I stopped watching Chicago Tonight when they got rid of Bob Sirott. To me he’s one of the last few links in the local media to the Chicago that I knew growing up- the Second City, city of big shoulders, the Grabowskis, etc.
Now I don’t know what Chicago stands for anymore except a place spinning out of control. I have a couple friends who are reporters that I check up on Facebook now and again in case anything blows up, but other than that I avoid the local news. Like Jefferson, I have given up newspapers in exchange for Tacitus & Thucydides, for Newton & Euclid; & I find myself much the happier.