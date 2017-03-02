From June 16, 2015 we have been hearing about how the Republican Party is tearing itself apart. The battle for the Republican nomination pitted every dynastic interest against Donald Trump. And Trump won. The General election was characterized by Republican Party and elected officials declaring themselves as #NeverTrump, and functionally supporting the Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton. And now that Trump is President despite them, it is a fact the Republicans in Congress are slow-walking all of Trump’s nominees alongside the Democrats. It is the Republican Senate Majority Leader who is predicting that Obamacare will only be tinkered with around the edges, and the Republican Speaker of the House who is saying that there will be no tax reform, and that controlling the border may not happen.

Why do we hear this? It is because the MSM is a subset of the Democrat Leadership and operates temporarily in alliance with the GOPe leadership since the election. It is the media that tries to set the bounds of what we hear. And, in accordance with the dicta of government propagandists worldwide, the most important part of controlling public attitudes is what they do NOT allow us to hear.

Are the Republicans tearing themselves apart? Absolutely. Is that the only story out there? Not a chance. There are other events in progress that in conjunction with what we already know will greatly influence the final political outcome.

Just as Trump’s victory brought down the Bush dynasty, and severely damaged the hopes and power of the Republican Establishment, Hillary Clinton’s loss and the Democrat loss of control of both Congress and the presidency destroyed the Clinton dynasty and left the Democrats leaderless. Despite occasional puff pieces threatening to run Chelsea for some office, in order to bring the influence machine back to life and position her as heir presumptive to the Presidency; Chelsea has the warmth and humanity of her mother and the trustworthy character of her father. She will not be elected to anything. And the Democrats do not have anywhere else obvious to turn.

This past weekend, they elected a new Chairman of the Democrat National Committee. The vote came down to between former Obama Secretary of Labor and Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division Thomas Perez and Congressman Keith Ellison. They are an interesting pair to draw to. While Perez was Assistant Attorney General, the Justice Department’s Inspector General investigated reports that the Division was run in a politically and racially biased manner by Perez. According to the IG’s report [https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2013/s1303.pdf] it was.

Keith Ellison has his own proud record of involvement with the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam.

Perez won, and the media framed it as the Democrats dodging a bullet. But it is not that simple. Leave aside the implications of the Democrats electing a Nation of Islam chair. There are other divisions that the media are not mentioning.

Just as the Republican establishment hates and fears Trump as a threat to their power and control, the Democrat establishment hates and fears Bernie Sanders whose more extreme Marxist approach to politics and popularity with young Democrats is a threat to their power. In the Democrat primaries, Sanders had the enthusiasm. Clinton, with Obama’s help, had the money, power, and as was found with the hacked DNC emails, the willingness to cheat and twist the election process.

Bernie Sanders supported Ellison’s candidacy. Perez was supported by the Democrat establishment, Obama and Clinton. Think of it as like Stalin and Trotsky arguing for control of the Soviet Union before 1927 when things got kinetic. Neither are good guys, neither like each other, and the detail that Perez immediately appointed Ellison as Deputy Chair of the DNC does not mean that the hatchet [or ice axe] has been buried. They are not going to get along and the battle will continue sub rosa.

There is another set of sub-texts. With no clear candidates for 2020, with the Democrats matching the Republicans as a gerontocracy; the closest equivalent of a “bench” that the Democrats have are either Black or Hispanic urban politicians. And with Democrat ideology being now anti-White, anti-Male, anti-Heterosexual, anti-Business, and pro-Islam; the odds for the Democrat establishment [old, white, mostly male, wanting payoffs from businesses, and using Islamic Jihadi’s as convenient tools holding on to power] are pretty poor. They will not go quietly into that not so good night.

In the near future, there is going to be a splitting point. While the future of the Democrats will involve supporting Islamists, it will be either as a Black or Hispanic Party. That is either/or, not both. And they cannot win with just one of the two.

That will aggravate the Sanders –v- establishment split. When Perez was elected, social media erupted with Sanders supporters claiming that they were quitting the Democrat Party and calling for the formation of a third party. Remember, the enthusiasm in the Democrat primaries was with Sanders. His rallies had crowds. Hillary’s had tight close up shots of the podium that did not show the audience, courtesy of the MSM.

No matter how much the MSM wants to portray the Democrats as marching united into the proletarian future, both parties have lost their expected dynastic succession. Both parties are dealing with powerful forces that upset the electoral narrative that they have depended upon for decades. And neither party really has a grip on the economic and political realities that exist.

Yes, the Republicans are splintered, and I more than half expect there will be a new party coming out of the Republicans, soon. But there is another battle on-going within the Democrats as they try to figure out if their future in their coastal enclaves is going to be Black, Hispanic, a mixture of both, how Islamist they are going to be, and how they are going to convince the rest of the country who they have openly despised for decades to support them electorally, or if they will seize power by other means.

It is the undercard bouts that will determine the main event for the country. And the results of those bouts will determine if politics will evolve electorally as when the Federalists became the Whigs from 1800-1830’s, or if they will evolve kinetically as happened in the late 1850’s to 1861. For the record, things have been feeling downright 1850-ish for the last few years.