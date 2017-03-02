THE SECOND UNDERCARD BOUT
From June 16, 2015 we have been hearing about how the Republican Party is tearing itself apart. The battle for the Republican nomination pitted every dynastic interest against Donald Trump. And Trump won. The General election was characterized by Republican Party and elected officials declaring themselves as #NeverTrump, and functionally supporting the Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton. And now that Trump is President despite them, it is a fact the Republicans in Congress are slow-walking all of Trump’s nominees alongside the Democrats. It is the Republican Senate Majority Leader who is predicting that Obamacare will only be tinkered with around the edges, and the Republican Speaker of the House who is saying that there will be no tax reform, and that controlling the border may not happen.
Why do we hear this? It is because the MSM is a subset of the Democrat Leadership and operates temporarily in alliance with the GOPe leadership since the election. It is the media that tries to set the bounds of what we hear. And, in accordance with the dicta of government propagandists worldwide, the most important part of controlling public attitudes is what they do NOT allow us to hear.
Are the Republicans tearing themselves apart? Absolutely. Is that the only story out there? Not a chance. There are other events in progress that in conjunction with what we already know will greatly influence the final political outcome.
Just as Trump’s victory brought down the Bush dynasty, and severely damaged the hopes and power of the Republican Establishment, Hillary Clinton’s loss and the Democrat loss of control of both Congress and the presidency destroyed the Clinton dynasty and left the Democrats leaderless. Despite occasional puff pieces threatening to run Chelsea for some office, in order to bring the influence machine back to life and position her as heir presumptive to the Presidency; Chelsea has the warmth and humanity of her mother and the trustworthy character of her father. She will not be elected to anything. And the Democrats do not have anywhere else obvious to turn.
This past weekend, they elected a new Chairman of the Democrat National Committee. The vote came down to between former Obama Secretary of Labor and Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division Thomas Perez and Congressman Keith Ellison. They are an interesting pair to draw to. While Perez was Assistant Attorney General, the Justice Department’s Inspector General investigated reports that the Division was run in a politically and racially biased manner by Perez. According to the IG’s report [https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2013/s1303.pdf] it was.
Keith Ellison has his own proud record of involvement with the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam.
Perez won, and the media framed it as the Democrats dodging a bullet. But it is not that simple. Leave aside the implications of the Democrats electing a Nation of Islam chair. There are other divisions that the media are not mentioning.
Just as the Republican establishment hates and fears Trump as a threat to their power and control, the Democrat establishment hates and fears Bernie Sanders whose more extreme Marxist approach to politics and popularity with young Democrats is a threat to their power. In the Democrat primaries, Sanders had the enthusiasm. Clinton, with Obama’s help, had the money, power, and as was found with the hacked DNC emails, the willingness to cheat and twist the election process.
Bernie Sanders supported Ellison’s candidacy. Perez was supported by the Democrat establishment, Obama and Clinton. Think of it as like Stalin and Trotsky arguing for control of the Soviet Union before 1927 when things got kinetic. Neither are good guys, neither like each other, and the detail that Perez immediately appointed Ellison as Deputy Chair of the DNC does not mean that the hatchet [or ice axe] has been buried. They are not going to get along and the battle will continue sub rosa.
There is another set of sub-texts. With no clear candidates for 2020, with the Democrats matching the Republicans as a gerontocracy; the closest equivalent of a “bench” that the Democrats have are either Black or Hispanic urban politicians. And with Democrat ideology being now anti-White, anti-Male, anti-Heterosexual, anti-Business, and pro-Islam; the odds for the Democrat establishment [old, white, mostly male, wanting payoffs from businesses, and using Islamic Jihadi’s as convenient tools holding on to power] are pretty poor. They will not go quietly into that not so good night.
In the near future, there is going to be a splitting point. While the future of the Democrats will involve supporting Islamists, it will be either as a Black or Hispanic Party. That is either/or, not both. And they cannot win with just one of the two.
That will aggravate the Sanders –v- establishment split. When Perez was elected, social media erupted with Sanders supporters claiming that they were quitting the Democrat Party and calling for the formation of a third party. Remember, the enthusiasm in the Democrat primaries was with Sanders. His rallies had crowds. Hillary’s had tight close up shots of the podium that did not show the audience, courtesy of the MSM.
No matter how much the MSM wants to portray the Democrats as marching united into the proletarian future, both parties have lost their expected dynastic succession. Both parties are dealing with powerful forces that upset the electoral narrative that they have depended upon for decades. And neither party really has a grip on the economic and political realities that exist.
Yes, the Republicans are splintered, and I more than half expect there will be a new party coming out of the Republicans, soon. But there is another battle on-going within the Democrats as they try to figure out if their future in their coastal enclaves is going to be Black, Hispanic, a mixture of both, how Islamist they are going to be, and how they are going to convince the rest of the country who they have openly despised for decades to support them electorally, or if they will seize power by other means.
It is the undercard bouts that will determine the main event for the country. And the results of those bouts will determine if politics will evolve electorally as when the Federalists became the Whigs from 1800-1830’s, or if they will evolve kinetically as happened in the late 1850’s to 1861. For the record, things have been feeling downright 1850-ish for the last few years.
Yes, it will get interesting as the inevitable re-alignments start happening.
Excellent, as usual. Another huge divide is among woman voters. You have the hysterical leftist wing, that are fine with debasing themselves by walking around in cardboard female genitals and vulgar hats, talking about how they deserve respect. The vast majority of women look upon them with disgust and pity.
“Yes, the Republicans are splintered, and I more than half expect there will be a new party coming out of the Republicans, soon.”
The GOP won big over the past six years and now have a full monty. In Trump they have a man who can beat Democrats at their own game. It seems to me that the Party split last year, the old guard that admonished their supporters to please clap are now in the minority, and a new Republican Party is born. I just don’t see the McCains or Bushes ever gaining power again.
I wonder about the two GOPe members, Jason Chaffetz and Kevin McCarthy, who seem eager to try to unseat Sessions on the fake Russian issue.
Chaffetz has been off the reservation for a while. I seem to remember a Politico story that hoped he would “take on” Trump.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz has taken some baby steps lately toward policing the Trump White House, chastising Kellyanne Conway for her hawking Ivanka Trump products and questioning the president’s security protocols at Mar-a-Lago.
Now some Republicans are urging the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to plow full speed ahead — never mind that it’s a fellow Republican on the receiving end of his scrutiny.
I expect more will self identify.
If not for a few tens of thousands of voters in the Rust Belt, the GOP would be finished, ripped apart by (at least) two different factions who openly loathe each other. Winning has a way of papering over differences. Long term there are still massive problems, as the GOPe and the blue collar populist voters (across the country, not just in WI, PA, OH, MI) just plain don’t like each other, and unlike the Dem coalition, don’t really have transactions they can undertake to give each side what they want. The differences in culture and worldview are just too great. If Trump can be even modestly successful, he could pull of a realignment that could be powerful and long-lasting. Of course, the large majority of the (national) elected officials in his own party don’t actually want that to happen. It’s a bizarre situation. If Trump’s a failure, the GOPe will be as entrenched as ever, with a voting base even more alienated from them as ever.
The Dems have major problems as well, demographic conflicts among their interest groups being a medium term one, but in the immediate term the insane psychosis of their base that’s stuck somewhere between denial and anger. The “Russia hacked the election” lunacy is just plain impossible to comprehend. They’re beyond rational thought.
The GOP is finished. They just don’t know it yet.
Absent Trump, they’d have just racked up their third consecutive loss in a presidential election- and quite likely lost the Senate and House as well. The base of the party loathes the leadership. The leadership loathes the base. Their chosen, Jeb! Bush, was a laughingstock. Long term, the cannot last. Even now, the establishment is actively working to undermine Trump, this very day attempting to force Trump ally Jeff Sessions out of office.
I’d have thought the surprise win would have been enough to motivate the establishment to accept half a loaf and work with Trump, but it looks like they’re much more interested in backstabbing him so they don’t have to give up a thing.
Thumbs down. Trump rather famously won without them. He just now gave a quite a good speech before Congress and the Nation. He is making active efforts to win over various groups generally associated with the democrats, successfully enough to worry them. The many establishment-friendly Republican voters can now see that he is neither insane nor a leftist plant, exposing the hysterical claims of the nevertrump fringe as nonsense. His supporters, I daresay, like him much more than we like the witless leadership of Congress. And Trump has proven quite able to go over the heads of the media and take his case right to the public, directly.
Push comes to shove, I will hazard a guess that if Trump turns on the gop leadership, the leadership will lose.
This sort of thing is why I think there is an active movement to destroy Trump by the party establishment, of course working hand-in-glove with the left.
They took out Flynn, possible with assistance from the English spy agencies, and certainly with illegal leaks. Now they’re attempting to take down the Attorney General. They’ve already been out to get Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway.
Once they can remove the key Trump allies in government, replacing them with establishment stooges, they can then combine with the left to make an impeachment stick.
I note that Flynn’s replacement, H.R. McMaster, is yet another scholar of islam who tells us terrorism has nothing to do with that religion. I can imagine that an establishment choice to replace Sessions as AG would also tell us that nothing can be done to secure the border and restrict immigration, and so on, etc, etc, until Trump gets completely sidelined in his own administration.
I don’t claim to know if this will succeed, but I think the attempt is being made.
I am honestly shocked by the behavior of the Dems and MSM in the last 24 hours. I’ve never seen such a widespread psychotic break from reality. It’s jawdropping.
“His supporters, I daresay, like him much more than we like the witless leadership of Congress. And Trump has proven quite able to go over the heads of the media and take his case right to the public, directly.”
Yeah, he needs to do rallies like weekly, at least. And do more events like the press conference last week, where he smashed their noses in their own insignificance.
“Push comes to shove, I will hazard a guess that if Trump turns on the gop leadership, the leadership will lose.”
One suspects he has to play a bit nice until he can get Obamacare repeal and tax reform done, then he’ll turn on those vipers. He needs to push for term limits and other measures to rein in DC, things where the public will be unabashedly on his side vs the DC jackals.
Isn’t what’s done important? Trump has okayed the two pipelines, seems intent on encouraging fracking, coal, etc. Isn’t this the opposite of what Russia wants – has tried to instigate the watermelon types to oppose? Does Russia want a NATO where everyone is actually meeting the %? Does he want someone who intends to build up the military (what was Reagan’s move to topple the lousy Russian economy?) Of course, they want chaos. And they are getting it. But the agents of the chaos would appear to be the unbalanced dems. And that isn’t even going into Hillary’s profitable deals to give them 20% of our uranium or Obama’s scoffing at them as an enemy, etc. etc.
If Trump is their friend and Hillary their enemy, we seem to be in some alternative universe.
Who said what to whom isn’t the point – who appears to be putting America first should be – and I have my doubts it is Franken.