The attempted coup d’etat going on now.
Posted by Michael Kennedy on March 4th, 2017 (All posts by Michael Kennedy)
The fact that Obama has set up an opposition movement in the District of Columbia is a worrisome bit of news.
Obama’s goal, according to a close family friend, is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment.
And Obama is being aided in his political crusade by his longtime consigliere, Valerie Jarrett, who has moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3-million Kaloroma mansion with the former president and Michelle Obama, long time best friends.
Jarrett played a vital – if at times low-key – role in the Obama presidency. She lived in the White House, dined with the Obamas, and help shape his domestic and foreign policies.
She was also born in Iran and speaks Farsi. I wonder at her role in the Iran deal.
Now, we find more bad news.
Obama used the US intelligence apparatus to spy on Trump’s presidential campaign.
June 2016: FISA request. The Obama administration files a request with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) to monitor communications involving Donald Trump and several advisers. The request, uncharacteristically, is denied.
October 2016: FISA request. The Obama administration submits a new, narrow request to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. No evidence is found — but the wiretaps continue, ostensibly for national security reasons, Andrew McCarthy at National Review later notes. The Obama administration is now monitoring an opposing presidential campaign using the high-tech surveillance powers of the federal intelligence services.
Why would the FISA court approve such a thing ? Why would the Obama people continue when no evidence was found ?
The evidence of Democrat intrigue is sickening.
The New York Times continues to be obsessed with the Russian story. Do Democrats want war with Russia to try to take out Donald Trump ?
In a Washington atmosphere supercharged by the finding of the intelligence agencies that Mr. Putin tried to steer the election to Mr. Trump, as well as continuing F.B.I. and congressional investigations, a growing list of Russian contacts with Mr. Trump’s associates is getting intense and skeptical scrutiny.
Of course it is “scrutiny.” They are desperate to create another Watergate story, the last time they were able, with the help of their media wing, to force a sitting president out of office.
March 4th, 2017 at 9:20 am
And Trump just blasted the eavesdropping news to the world. This is going to get real interesting.
March 4th, 2017 at 10:15 am
Andy McCarthy has now weighed in and it isn’t pretty.
this does not end with Jeff Sessions. No more than it ended with Mike Flynn. No more than it would end if the media-Democrat complex were to obtain the much coveted scalp of Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, Seb Gorka, or one of the other Beltway gate-crashers we’ve come to know over the last six improbable months. The objective is President Trump: preferably, his impeachment and removal; but second prize, his mortal political wounding by a thousand cuts just in time for 2018 and 2020, would surely do. As I tried to explain in my book Faithless Execution (2014), impeachment cases do not just spontaneously appear. They have to be built over time, and with vigor, because most Americans — even those who oppose a president politically — do not want the wrenching divisiveness and national instability that impeachment unavoidably entails. The reluctant public must be convinced that there is urgency, that the president’s demonstrated unfitness has created a crisis that must be dealt with.
I wonder if Democrats are prepared to deal with the fallout in 2018 if this fails.
March 4th, 2017 at 10:27 am
So Trump associates supposedly had contacts with Russians, which in and of itself is bad, mmmkay. Don’t think about how silly that is, because don’t think. But the endless contacts myriad democrats had with Russians is different, because shut up.
As Brian just noted, Trump is complaining about the wiretaps on twitter, to his 25.9 million followers. I just don’t think the left is going to be able to socially engineer this into a major scandal. I doubt a single person who voted for Trump believes any of the shinola shoveled by the NY Times, or cares anything about what the NY Times says on any subject, nor has Trump played along by firing Jeff Sessions. I’m sure the boot licking adjuncts of the left in the gop establishment are all a-twitter (ha ha) because they see a way to rid themselves of this meddling Trump- but if they mattered as much as they think they do Trump wouldn’t be president. I can’t wait to see his next press conference, by the way.
I agree that this certainly is an attempted coup, but it is also a clown show. These people are fools. What would they do if Trump made issue with Iranophiliac Valerie Jarrett, and her role in both the Obama White House and the Iran deal? Why doth treason never prosper, what’s the reason? Because if it prospers, none dare call it- wait, what happens if someone does call it treason?
Perhaps the guy who just won election as president, despite relentless attacks from essentially the entire political establishment of the United States, including the dreaded deep state and its associated espionage bureaucracies. Not only that, but the guy in charge of the Justice Department is a former Senator who was famously an early supporter, who chose the job of Attorney General because he got his pick. Hmmm….
Interesting, that doesn’t quite cover it.
March 4th, 2017 at 11:01 am
As he did so many times in the campaign, Trump just picked up the game board and threw it across the room, while his opponents thought they had him in checkmate. Doesn’t he know you’re not allowed to fight back against the Deep State? You’re supposed to just wring your hands and plod along while they drip, drip, drip, safe in the shadows. Sorry, cockroaches, time for the search lights to show you for the pitiful trash you are.
March 4th, 2017 at 12:50 pm
Brian,
The proper response by Pres. Trump would not be to just publicize the wire taps, as he is currently doing, but revoking the security clearances of everyone who saw that wire tap data.
Whether they are currently or formerly employed by the Federal government – See Valerie Jarrett.
Pres. Trump needs to publicly name the FISA judge that approved that wire tap and request the Federal Judiciary conduct an investigation and punishment.
Then when the Judiciary doesn’t, because they are a club that does not punish anybody, then request the House of Representatives impeach the FISA judge or judges involved.
The Democrats in the Senate would not vote to convict, but having the trial and forcing those Senators to publicly eat Obama’s abuse of power will help Red State Republican challengers in the 2018 Senate races.
March 4th, 2017 at 1:36 pm
I agree. When Flynn was forced out I posted something similar. There should be a trail of who knew about spying on the Trump team, and they should all be called out. I didn’t realize at the time about the last minute rule changes designed to spread the info all across the government and make it harder to out the rats.
March 4th, 2017 at 2:32 pm
We have a civil war, just beginning to show. It’s so beautiful in the spring. ;)
March 4th, 2017 at 5:28 pm
The FBI has been infiltrated by at least a few Soviet moles over the years. The most notorious was Robert Hanssen. Imagine if some mole got hold of information connected to the FBI’s political spying apparatus. The potential blackmailing would discourage any retribution. It might even encourage officials to look the other way, or worse, collude with the spies. We can’t rule out the possibility that the operation to undermine and overthrough Trump is being directed by foreign elements using operatives at the highest levels.
March 4th, 2017 at 5:28 pm
No, WE have a civil war. It has gone from cold to lukewarm, and stands a good chance of getting hot soon.
You Canadians have picked a side to root for, because you are really fond of being controlled by a Deep State.
March 4th, 2017 at 5:39 pm
Apparently due to Trump’s peaceful remarks an increasing percentage of Americans and a majority of the 18-29 demographic
no longer consider Russia an enemy.
But it’s important that Trump follow through and does not appease his enemies by, for example, injecting more troops in the Syrian theater and/o continuing Obama’s funding of jihadis attempting to overthrow Assad. As for friendship with
Russia, he should not have appeased them by firing Flynn, even though I have doubts about Flynn. My doubts are related to
the fact he tried to persuade Putin in the past to abandon Iran as an ally and to help replace Assad.
This, no degree of tradeoffs is going to convince Russia to do, so if Flynn’s “pro-Russian” stance was dependent on
such, it’s doubtful there was going to be any meaningful and welcomed change, but otoh contact might just have resulted
in Putin persuading Flynn and others that maintaining full spectrum dominance everywhere in the world ain’t viable anymore.
March 4th, 2017 at 7:34 pm
“You Canadians have picked a side to root for, because you are really fond of being controlled by a Deep State.”
Not me. You may have missed my delight and surprise at Trump’s election.
With the international situation as it was we were completely stalled by the unceasing American maneuver for preeminence. Everything was pretty well locked up and nothing was moving in the great game of power. This is not good for the world. It makes any real progress very difficult.
Now the whole thing is up for grabs and that, in it’s self, is good for everyone, except those poor fools who dropped the ball. They are , however, extremely powerful and well connected fools, and as South Park so perfectly put it: “She is pisssssed!”
March 5th, 2017 at 7:22 am
About that civil war- what really jumps out at me about the last decade is justly how badly the left has played its hand.
In 2009, it looked as if it was all over, and the left had won. I figured we’d get gun control, cap-n-trade, something like Obamacare, amnesty, amnesty, and more amnesty, plus much else I couldn’t dream up.
I figured the civil war would be some significant fraction of the American people resisting the armed might of the state as it attempted enforce an unpopular decree, say to collect guns or something worse. At best, Texas would attempt to secede, to escape the insane rule of Hillary Clinton, then bringing along a bunch of other states.
But in any case the machinery of the state would be in their hands.
Well. Events saddled up and rode them down. The best they have been able to do lately is conjure up some riots and a silly attempt to have California secede via ballot initiative.
Now they’re attempting to wishcast another Watergate. I’ve already expressed my opinion about that- but I note again that instead of controlling the government directly as they recently did now they have been reduced to merely scheming against it.
That isn’t what success looks like.
March 5th, 2017 at 9:30 am
Here is a marker for the future —
When I read Andrew McCarthy at this link —
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/443768/obama-fisa-trump-wiretap
and then I read this —
” FISA strictly segregates its surveilled information into two categories: highly confidential information of the most serious of crimes involving foreign acts of war; or, if not that, then information that should never have been gathered, should be immediately deleted, and never sourced nor disseminated. It cannot be both.
Recognizing this information did not fit FISA meant having to delete it and destroy it. According to published reports, Obama’s team did the opposite: order it preserved, ordered the NSA to search it, keep it, and share it; and then Obama’s Attorney General issued an order to allow broader sharing of information and, .. Obama aides acted to label the Trump information at a lower level of classification for massive-level sharing of the information. The problem for Obama is simple — if it could fit a lower level of classification, then it had to be deleted and destroyed, not disseminated and distributed, under crystal clear FISA law. Obama’s team’s admission it could be classified lower, yet taking actions to insure its broadest distribution, could even put Obama smack-middle of the biggest unlawful surveillance and political-opponent-smear campaign since Nixon. ”
http://lawnewz.com/high-profile/yes-obama-could-be-prosecuted-if-involved-with-illegal-surveillance/
It sure as hell looks to me like a criminal RICO conspiracy to violate Trump’s civil rights under color of law.
The act of improperly grading Trump’s FISA data and then spreading it through out the federal government was a criminal act by a conspiracy.
The RICO angle puts all the media types, and their parent media organizations, reporting leaked Trump data from the FISA wire tap into the Trump Justice Department prosecutorial cross hairs as members of a criminal conspiracy.
March 5th, 2017 at 9:47 am
Here is another related link —
Gateway Pundit: Obama administration source confirms wiretapping:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/obama-admin-source-confirms-wiretapping-conducted-video/
BLUF: There was a FISA wire Tap on a Trump Tower server.
My gut says this was a “Black bag job” where a physical device was planted on the server.
If Pres-elect Trump was indeed warned of the device after he won the election. His Trump corporate cyber security team would have swept every server in the Tower as a matter of course.
If the black bag team was not sent back to get the device in time…
…there are a whole lot of implications in that thought.
March 5th, 2017 at 9:56 am
Maybe they will get their Watergate after all- only instead of Republicans going to prison as a result, they will.
Ironic, huh?
March 5th, 2017 at 10:14 am
forcing those Senators to publicly eat Obama’s abuse of power will help Red State Republican challengers in the 2018 Senate races.
Have you seen who the new Governor of Missouri is ? A Republican and former Navy SEAL.
McCaskill must be shaking in her boots.
March 5th, 2017 at 10:17 am
Xennady,
It seems that way.
See:
Trump White House Orders Investigation of Alleged Illegal Wiretapping by Obama Administration on Trump Tower
Jim Hoft Mar 5th, 2017 8:30 am
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/trump-white-house-orders-investigation-alleged-illegal-wiretapping-obama-administration-trump-tower/
March 5th, 2017 at 10:19 am
From the above Gateway Pundit link —
Sean Spicer tweeted this out on Sunday.
Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling. President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016. Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted.
March 5th, 2017 at 11:46 am
So yesterday afternoon a bunch of Obama alums started being much more circumspect talking about this issue, and were pretty much conceding that the “wiretapping” (or something similar) did in fact happen, and that their team’s denials were quite specific in claiming that O didn’t order them personally.
Now we have folks like Clapper himself (proven liar to Congress) going on record, instead of staying in the shadows and speaking off the record. They clearly know that “administration sources say” isn’t going to cut it anymore. The rules have changed.
Very interesting times.
Somewhere a couple weeks ago (maybe here, but I don’t think so?) I read a comment by someone saying that what is going on now is basically fighting over the gun. No more pussyfooting around. No more pretending we’re going to all just get along.
March 5th, 2017 at 12:10 pm
Brian,
These FISA cover wiretap crimes are one outcome of a successful Trump encryption and security defense of his cyber-systems.
To successfully bug Trump Tower server in Oct 2016, a “black bag” crew had to go through the Secret Service security bubble to place a capture device on the server.
For that to work, the Secret Service had to cooperate, if not place the bug themselves.
And Trump Tower corporate security has independent video records of all the movements of everyone into and out of the Trump Tower security bubble.
You have to know at this point those video records have been gone through with a fine toothed comb before Pres. Trump’s wire tap-tweets and everyone in the tower in that time period has been or is being investigated/surveilled.
IMO, Pres. Trump’s going public with the Obama Administration bugging of Trump Tower was Pres. Trump “kicking over the table” to panic the low level operatives involved with this conspiracy into activating their respective “Escape Plans” without consulting with other members of the conspiracy to get their stories straight.
March 5th, 2017 at 1:06 pm
I dunno. I have a hard believing it would have gone down like that, but the government can be awfully inept.
What is quite clear at this point is that there were in fact wiretaps.
Also, the MSM is a complete joke–running constant headlines saying “without evidence” when 99% of their national political stories are completely unsourced, and mostly attributable to Ben Rhodes and his band of jackals and vipers.
March 5th, 2017 at 2:52 pm
Trent, that’s an interesting theory. I happen to think Trump is smart, unlike the left. I also think Obama is not nearly as smart as he thinks he is.
Hillary may be pretty smart or at least her consiglieri, Cheryl Mills, is smart enough to have a shredding party in the State Department.
I wonder if they got rid of enough ?
March 5th, 2017 at 4:22 pm
The first request was before anyone thought Trump would win – are/were Obama’s & Hillary’s people acting in unison? One of the similarities with Watergate is that someone running for President was pretty paranoid, one of the differences was that the White House was housed by someone of her party and not of her campaign. On the other hand, I never thought someone with his political background was going quietly out of office – that hasn’t been the history in other nations cursed with such a leader.
Oh, well. I liked the way Cotton noted that Obama had done what Russia wanted and Trump was doing the opposite (I don’t care what Trump said to Putin – I care what he is doing. And I don’t understand why people like Chris Wallace won’t deal with are just plain facts – like the pipelines, etc.)