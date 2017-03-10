Chicago Boyz Waiting Room Series: 6
Posted by Jonathan on March 10th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
March 11th, 2017 at 5:55 am
I hate the TV-screen-everywhere aspect of modern life. I always look to see whether there’s a way I can switch the bloody things off.
March 11th, 2017 at 9:24 am
Times change, styles come and go, but the neo-colonial flourishes like the chair rail never go out of fashion.
March 11th, 2017 at 12:39 pm
Dearieme….hardly anyone ever looks at those TVs anymore, unless there is a major sports event on….There are actually restaurants I avoid because they not only have the TVs, they have the audio on.
March 11th, 2017 at 1:47 pm
I got drawn in by Judge Mablean. A woman visited a taco stand multiple times, claimed she got sick twice yet kept going back, then slimed the taco guy on social media. Taco guy was suing her and I was eagerly anticipating Mablean’s ruling when I was called to see the doc. Damn.