US Infrastructure Will Be Broken Forever
Posted by Carl from Chicago on March 11th, 2017 (All posts by Carl from Chicago)
Recently I visited Cathedral Park in Portland, which lies beneath the St. Johns Bridge. The St. Johns Bridge is a magnificent structure, built in 1931, during the height of the depression.
Portland is a city of bridges. These bridges were mostly built long ago, when construction projects were feasible in terms of costs and delivery time frames were measured in years, not decades (when approvals, funding, environmental contingencies, etc… are factored in).
Today the Portland metropolitan area, which includes large Washington communities north of the city, faces severe constraints on traffic and there is widespread local agreement that commute times are growing longer and in some instances intolerable. I know individuals in Chicago, LA or NYC that would laugh at commute times that aren’t 2+ hours but that is little consolation to the locals who previously had been able to drive around the metro area with relative ease.
Many of these bridges need to be replaced for multiple reasons – the Pacific Northwest is an earthquake zone and most of these bridges are not built to survive a quake, traffic on the bridges is soaring and causing delays throughout the system because they function as bottlenecks, and frankly bridges cannot last forever without collapsing.
And yet… it will never happen. I am confident that we won’t be able to raise the billions that it will take to build these bridges and lawsuits and environmentalists would create innumerable roadblocks (with accompanying cost increases and delays) so that even difficult projects will become impossible. There is an utter breakdown in funding, public will, solid execution, and all the fundamental components that make infrastructure possible. While China has built giant, soaring cities, we can’t even replace bridges and roads built 100 years ago.
I would be willing to bet large sums of money that none of these bridges will be replaced over the next decade with actual drivers using the roads and seeing the benefits of the billions that would need to be invested. There will be a lot of talk and likely hundreds of millions spent on studies and much political posturing and probably some desperate repairs on some of the bridges that will soon be in dire condition. But it is easy money to bet that nothing new and substantially better will rise through this cacophony and come to fruition.
America would be much better off if we faced the facts that what we could do in 1931 we simply cannot do today. Then we could ask deeper questions about what happened and how we can truly solve these sorts of difficult questions. We would need reform in contracting, new productivity enhancements, certainty in our regulations, local industry that was capable and cutting edge, and goodwill with the public to put up with disruptions and compromises that inevitably accompany this sort of work.
Like the failed nuclear power renaissance, which I’ve chronicled many times, the fact that I know that these efforts will fail doesn’t make me a naysayer, just a realist. Avoiding facts and having beliefs unsupported by tangible evidence and relying on recent events for predictive power is foolish. We can’t tackle our problems unless we address them out loud and accept that we are failing and our processes and systems are completely broken. Else we are living in a dream world.
March 11th, 2017 at 2:07 pm
I’ve said in other contexts, but it fits here: why my people voted to destroy themselves isn’t known to me, but they did.
They choose to make social utopia, wasted billions on social programs that wouldn’t, couldn’t, and didn’t work, then trillions, putting their descendants into debt to… well, what exactly? Have lots of safe drinking water? (Nope: we oppose damns.) Lots of cheap, available power? (Nope, we hate power plants: dams, nukes, coal….) Roads? (Not near enough.) Trains? (Only wasteful ones; never newer, faster, wider.) Communications? (Yes, actually. We spent money on making Internet.) Rockets? (Nope.) Sewers. (Nope.)
All that money was handed out to people to waste in petty ways or spent on lawyers (to sue each other) and administrators, and justified by politicians and intellectuals as the moral thing to do. (Why anyone believe politicians, intellectuals, and morality could intersect fruitfully is opaque to me as well.)
Who in their right mind could think funding lawyers and administrators would bring about Utopia? (I think someone really did poison drinking water will hallucinogens in the 1960s.)
March 11th, 2017 at 3:24 pm
March 11th, 2017 at 3:53 pm
“frankly bridges cannot last forever without collapsing”: Roman aqueducts are having a good shot at it, bestriding earthquake country for a couple of millennia.
March 11th, 2017 at 4:31 pm
“America would be much better off if we faced the facts that what we could do in 1931 we simply cannot do today.”
should be
“America would be much better off if we faced the facts that what we could do in 1970 we simply cannot do today.”
Imagine if an alien species came to earth and told us, “We have planted a flag on the moon. You must execute a government program using rules and regulations you have in place today to fly to the moon get the flag and return it here on earth with 5 years. If you fail, we will turn the planet into a cinder.” We would all die.
The sticking point would be getting the line spacing right on the vendor proposals for picture frames to hang in the offices where the mission patch would be designed.
March 11th, 2017 at 5:07 pm
“We can’t tackle our problems unless we address them out loud and accept that we are failing and our processes and systems are completely broken.”
This is true. We need someone in the executive branch who will change the processes and systems that can be changed by regulation, and who will push congress to change the processes and systems that can only be changed by legislation. The last few Presidents had no awareness of the problem or interest in changing it. The current guy at least worked in a world where he saw these problems personally, and who has spoken about them, and claims he wants to change them. Will he? Can he?
Stay tuned.
March 11th, 2017 at 5:27 pm
Portland, like Chicago and New York is a “blue city” and the reason why, after 60 years, I left California.
Tucson is also “blue” with a leftist city council elected by university faculty and students but the rest of the city is low tech and flat.
The houses where we live are on large lots, many of an acre or more. South Tucson has lots of Hispanics but they are far closer to us in culture than the Muslims being recruited to places like Minneapolis.
My middle daughter, who is very bright and talented, is being recruited by Apple for their design team. It has been a very lengthy courtship but she is now at the stage of staring to look for somewhere to live. I sent her a Guardian article about the reality of life in Silicon Valley.
One Apple employee was recently living in a Santa Cruz garage, using a compost bucket as a toilet. Another tech worker, enrolled in a coding bootcamp, described how he lived with 12 other engineers in a two-bedroom apartment rented via Airbnb. “It was $1,100 for a fucking bunk bed and five people in the same room. One guy was living in a closet, paying $1,400 for a ‘private room’.”
She is thinking if they actually hire her, she will buy a small motorhome to live in. She is now researching a place to park it during the week. Weekends she could drive away from the campus.
I wonder why companies like Apple don’t just build employee housing like universities and the military did ?
March 11th, 2017 at 6:03 pm
At least they have rainbow crosswalks and sensible gun control.
March 11th, 2017 at 7:31 pm
I don’t know what the answer is, but this is a good opportunity to watch the Tacoma Narrows Bridge collapse
https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=qLKQNDcUcLo
All infrastructure is going to shake and vibrate. In the case of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge the vibrations just happened to occur at the bridge’s natural frequency, which caused catastrophic positive feedback. This indirectly proved the efficacy of Nicolas Tesla’s so-called earthquake machine.
Something similar also happened with the London Millenium Bridge
https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=VrniUIgxb-E
This was by the way an excellent example of synchrony
Anyway, nerd break over, carry on with policy recomendations.
March 11th, 2017 at 8:29 pm
Well, here in Seattle, we apparently have the will to build things.
Of course, they’re stupid and useless things, like a $56 billion light rail system that will take all of 3-5% of commuters off the roads, and remove lanes from the I-90 bridge which is already choked with traffic. Nothing like a 19th century solution…
Or replacing the 520 bridge across Lake Washington. Naturally, it had to have a bike lane, and use locally sourced organically grown concrete, and be built by a firm owned by a black lesbian with one leg shorter than the other. 2 years late, and $400 million over budget….
Or the Alaskan Way viaduct, which will open 4 years late….
March 11th, 2017 at 8:32 pm
Victor Davis Hanson observes that those politicians who have grandiose Utopian plans are generally those same ones who can’t manage to deal with snow removal and bridge maintenance:
https://townhall.com/columnists/victordavishanson/2017/03/09/dont-sweat-the-big-stuff-n2295880