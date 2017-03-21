Around the World by Zeppelin, in 1929
Posted by David Foster on March 21st, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
In August 1929, the airship Graf Zeppelin set off for a round-the-world tour. Among the 20 passengers on board was Lady Grace Drummond-Hay, whose trip was paid for by the Hearst newspapers and whose assignment was to write about the venture from a woman’s perspective. Lady Hay was somewhat disconcerted to find out that among the other passengers on the trip would be a journalist named Karl Henry von Wiegand, with whom she was deeply in love–Karl having broken off their relationship six months earlier.
Here’s a wonderful pseudo-documentary about the flight, with the story told from Lady Hay’s perspective. I call it a pseudo-documentary because while the film is genuine, the narration is only partly taken from Hay’s articles and letters–part of it was created by the screenwriters—and there is at least one event that was fictionalized. Includes great film footage of New York, Friederichshafen, and Toyko. Very much worth watching.
March 21st, 2017 at 3:23 pm
If you go to the YouTube link, do yourself a favor and DO NOT…unless you are a practitioner of social pathology…read the comments.
March 22nd, 2017 at 2:37 am
At 1.5 hours I’ll have to watch that tomorrow.
YouTube comments seem as a rule to brinkg out the most vulgar of people.
I passege I always remember what from the wonderful book Unbroken, about the life (and survival) of Louis Zamperini.
She describes the visit of the Graf Zepelin over Los Angeles (probably that same trip) and something like a solar eclipse as it passes over the city.
March 22nd, 2017 at 11:04 am
i watched that and a pile of others. Youtube U has a lot of airship vids, fascinating. The flying boats are another interesting trip into the past.
You can train the youtube beast by careful selection and it will feed you what you want till you get tired of it. ;)
March 22nd, 2017 at 7:48 pm
YouTube appears to have some kind of curse on it, making all commenters stupid and belligerent. It almost never fails.