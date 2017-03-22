 
    Economic Growth and the Spirit of Debate

    Posted by David Foster on March 22nd, 2017 (All posts by )

    Writing in the WSJ, Naftali Bennett takes on the question of what is the “secret educational ingredient” that accounts for Israel’s dramatic economic success.  While agreeing with others that good schools are a part of it, he also assigns credit to “a parallel education system that operates alongside the formal one.  This is where our children learn to become entrepreneurs.”

    And what are the components of this parallel education system?  He identifies three of them.  First, there is “our heritage of debate”…the study of the Talmud. “The meaning of complex texts is debated by students in hevruta–pairs–with a teacher offering occasional guidance..Since the Talmud is one of the most complex legal codes ever gathered, the idea of a verdict is almost irrelevant to those studying.  Students engage in debate for the sake of debate.  They analyze issues from all directions, finding different solutions.  Multiple answers to a single question are common.”

    Bennett identifies the second component of the parallel education system as the collection of youth organizations:  “Teenagers work closely with younger children; they lead groups on excursions  and hikes, develop informal curricula, and are responsible for those in their care.  As an 11th-grade student , I took fifth-graders on an overnight hike in the mountains.  Being given responsibilities at a young age helped shape me into who I am today.”

    The third component is the army:  “Consider a hypothetical 19-year-old soldier in the intelligence corps, analyzing aerial photographs or intercepted communications.  She must decide if the material in front of her indicates an impending attack or not.  This isn’t a rare occurrence. Thousands of Israeli soldiers experience it daily.”

    Just a couple of hours after reading the Bennett piece, I encountered this story about Wellesley College:

    In an email to fellow faculty yesterday afternoon, a committee of Wellesley College professors made several startling recommendations about how they think future campus speakers should be chosen. If implemented, the proposals by the faculty Commission for Ethnicity, Race, and Equity would have a profound impact on the quality and quantity of voices Wellesley students would be permitted to hear.

    FIRE has obtained the email, sent by one of the signatories to a faculty listserv, and republished it in full below.

    While paying lip service to free speech, the email is remarkable in its contempt for free and open dialogue on campus. Asserting that controversial speakers “impose on the liberty of students, staff, and faculty at Wellesley,” the committee members lament the fact that such speakers negatively impact students by forcing them to “invest time and energy in rebutting the speakers’ arguments.” 

    And here we thought learning to effectively challenge views with which one disagreed was an important part of the educational process!

    Meanwhile, at the University of Arizona, students who feel offended are being told to say “ouch”…and the student who made the supposedly-hurtful comment is supposed to respond with “oops.”  And these two universities are far from the only ones adopting such policies.

    So if a key part of Israel’s economic success is the training of kids in the skills and attitudes of debate…it would appear that many if not most American universities are doing the exact opposite.

     

    9 Responses to “Economic Growth and the Spirit of Debate”

    1. Mike K Says:
      March 22nd, 2017 at 10:17 am

      The U of Arizona has been a cesspit of leftist orthodoxy for years.

      I have previously recounted the lies that were presented as history to my daughter when she was a student there.

      In 2008, there must have been 50 large screen TVs playing Obama campaign ads all over the campus.

      It was no coincidence that Obama made his speech after the Gabby Gifford shooting at the campus.

    2. Jonathan Says:
      March 22nd, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      adding that the committee would be “happy to serve as a sounding board when hosts are considering inviting controversial speakers, to help sponsors think through the various implications of extending an invitation.”

      Sounds like a shakedown.

      The letter is from the “faculty Commission for Ethnicity, Race, and Equity”. What kinds of faculty members are members of such a commission? You can find out by googling the names of the people who signed the letter. Astonishingly, they aren’t from STEM departments. It appears they might even benefit professionally from institutional resources diverted to left-wing activism. Who’da thunk it?

    3. Ken Hoop Says:
      March 22nd, 2017 at 4:54 pm

      Then why does Israel need to keep draining our pocketbooks?

    4. Mike K Says:
      March 22nd, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      Automatic Israel basher checks in.

    5. PenGun Says:
      March 22nd, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      I guess I can throw in my pet peeve. The Talmud is ridiculous. I am struck by the contrast between this:

      The Zen master Mu-nan had only one successor. His name was Shoju. After Shoju had completed his study of Zen, Mu-nan called him into his room. “I am getting old,” he said, “and as far as I know, Shoju, you are the only one who will carry on this teaching. Here is a book. It has been passed down from master to master for seven generations. I also have added many points according to my understanding. The book is very valuable, and I am giving it to you to represent your successorship.”

      “If the book is such an important thing, you had better keep it,” Shoju replied. “I received your Zen without writing and am satisfied with it as it is.”

      “I know that,” said Mu-nan. “Even so, this work has been carried from master to master for seven generations, so you may keep it as a symbol of having received the teaching. Here.”

      The two happened to be talking before a brazier. The instant Shoju felt the book in his hands he thrust it into the flaming coals. He had no lust for possessions.

      Mu-nan, who never had been angry before, yelled: “What are you doing!”

      Shoju shouted back: “What are you saying!”

      You need a book? Careful not to lose it. ;)

    6. Assistant Village Idiot Says:
      March 22nd, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      Ashkenazis having IQ’s a full standard deviation above average is the more likely and economical explanation. The things listed here are carts, not horses. Wonderful-sounding ideas about education. Of course, we have boxes full of wonderful-sounding ideas about education all over the world.

    7. David Foster Says:
      March 23rd, 2017 at 7:57 am

      AVI…but IQ and entrepreneurship are not the same thing, though they are surely correlated to some extent. There are plenty of people in academia, ‘nonprofits’, and even in corporations who are high-IQ but not at all entrepreneurial.

    8. Grurray Says:
      March 23rd, 2017 at 8:52 am

      “Then why does Israel need to keep draining our pocketbooks?”

      Not draining at anything. Much of the military aid goes back to purchasing American equipment like the F-35 debacle. I wouldn’t wish that platform on our enemies, let alone our allies. Israel is really bailing out the Air Force by figuring out how to deploy that ridiculous beast.

      Other non-military grants go to seed science and technology projects that directly benefit America. Because of their great innovation and intellectual capital, we have come to depend on Israel to keep our economy growing.

      Contrast that to the $3-$4 billion in federal largess that will go to the city of Chicago this year. Probably most of it wasted.

    9. Grurray Says:
      March 23rd, 2017 at 9:21 am

      Pengun, think about what you just wrote. The opposite views eventually deconstruct into two seemingly insignificant outbursts. However, the paradox in those two opposites then resolves in an apparent truth, not logically following from the opposites but from an unexplainable (in the frame of the debate) synthesis. This is not much different from so-called Talmudic hairsplitting.

