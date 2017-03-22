Numb
Posted by Sgt. Mom on March 22nd, 2017 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
That’s the condition my condition is in, regarding the latest public atrocity in London. Just – numb. Sorry for the unfortunate victims, obligatory silent prayers for the dead … but it has all become a kind of dreadful routine. The next numbers in the grand atrocity calculus are the usual – the on-the-spot memorials of flowers, candles and teddy bears, the Book of Face meme to do something with your photo, the obligatory whines from the usual parties not to blame Islam (and the usual fears for an anti-Muslim backlash; although since there have hardly been significant non-fake incidents after the last couple of dozen or so public atrocities one wonders how long the usual parties can go on riding/flogging THAT particular pony), some heartbreaking stories about the victims, vows of eternal vigilance by the law-keeping and intelligence-supervising specialists … and then nothing much, until next time. I suppose this is what it’s like for Israelis; swab off the blood, fill in the divots, bury the victims and wait for the next high-velocity demonstration by representatives of the “Religion of Peace. ™
March 23rd, 2017 at 4:39 am
My own feeling is one of vengeance. I no longer regard muslims as worthy of any rights or protections of western legal traditions. They have made it known that they are the enemy and I have taken note. The enemy does not get rights.
March 23rd, 2017 at 7:32 am
“They have made it known that they are the enemy”
One can say the same thing about their leftist friends.
March 23rd, 2017 at 8:57 am
The lefties and their muzzie allies always worry about the “backlash” as if they can make sure it does not happen if they say something to shame everyone who thinks about vengeance. I agree with you Mr. Black. Unless the muslim congregations start publically stomping and turning in their crazies to the cops, they risk losing those rights inherent on residents of the US. I do not know if there are enough real men left in Europe to stop them.
There’s damn good reason this happens more in Europe than here. 1) Their governments have allowed in more third world muzzie migrants per capita than we have and 2) that we have an armed populace with most states allowing conceal and carry, the response will be fast and fatal to the attackers. The Eurosheeple have allowed themselves to be disarmed. I hope enough wake up on both sides of the pond and stop this insanity.