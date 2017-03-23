 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
    Email *
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    What Chicago Boyz Readers Are Reading (January and February 2017)

    Posted by Jonathan on March 23rd, 2017 (All posts by )

    Below is a list of the books, ebooks, music and videos that Chicago Boyz readers ordered in January and February 2017 via Amazon links on this blog. (A cumulative list of Chicago Boyz readers’ Amazon purchases is here.)

    Your book and non-book Amazon purchases help to support this blog via the Amazon Associates program. Chicago Boyz earns a percentage on all of your Amazon purchases as long as you get to the Amazon site by clicking on Amazon links on this blog (including the Amazon banner in the blog header, the link above the Amazon banner, and even Amazon links on Chicago Boyz for products other than the ones that you want to buy).

    —-

    Books
    Gamma: Exploring Euler’s Constant (Princeton Science Library)

    An Imaginary Tale: The Story of -1 (Princeton Science Library)

    e: The Story of a Number (Princeton Science Library)

    The Myth of the Robber Barons: A New Look at the Rise of Big Business in America

    The End of Accounting and the Path Forward for Investors and Managers (Wiley Finance)

    McGraw-Hill Concise Encyclopedia of Engineering

    Infinity and the Mind

    Staging Your Comeback: A Complete Beauty Revival for Women Over 45

    Presbyterians and American Culture: A History

    The End of Accounting and the Path Forward for Investors and Managers (Wiley Finance)

    Generation Kill: Devil Dogs, Ice Man, Captain America, and the New Face of American War

    Empires of the Silk Road: A History of Central Eurasia from the Bronze Age to the Present

    Kitchen Overlord’s Illustrated Geek Cookbook

    The Anglosphere Challenge: Why the English-Speaking Nations Will Lead the Way in the Twenty-First Century

    Yearling Newbery Boxed Set (Island of the Blue Dolphins, Johnny Tremain, Belle Prater’s Boy, Wrinkle in Time, Black Cauldron, Black Pearl, Watson’s Go

    William Shakespeare: Four Tragedies: Hamlet, Othello, King Lear, and Macbeth (Penguin Classics)

    The Faerie Queene

    The Major Works (Oxford World’s Classics)

    The Wrinkle in Time Quintet Boxed Set (A Wrinkle in Time, A Wind in the Door, A Swiftly Tilting Planet, Many Waters, An Acceptable Time)

    The Wit & Wisdom of Abraham Lincoln

    Benjamin Franklin Wit and Wisdom (Americana Pocket Gift Editions)

    Every Man Dies Alone: A Novel

    Picture History of Inventions From Plough to Polaris

    Manuals of Chemical Technology – IV. Chlorine & Chlorine Products: Including the Manufacture of Bleaching Powder, Hypochlorites, Chlorates, Etc., with

    Among the Dead Cities: The History and Moral Legacy of the WWII Bombing of Civilians in Germany and Japan (Bloomsbury Revelations)

    Among the Dead Cities: Is the Targeting of Civilians in War Ever Justified?

    This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly

    DVD
    House, M.D.: Season 2

    House, M.D.: Season 3

    Kindle eBooks
    The Big Stick: The Limits of Soft Power and the Necessity of Military Force

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Country Studies: A brief, comprehensive study of United Arab Emirates

    The End of Accounting and the Path Forward for Investors and Managers (Wiley Finance)

    Mission Pack 2: Missions 5-8 (Black Ocean Mission Pack)

    Models.Behaving.Badly.: Why Confusing Illusion with Reality Can Lead to Disaster, on Wall Street and in Life

    Bad Behavior

    Not Caring What Other People Think Is a Super Power: Insights From A Heavyweight Boxer

    Mission Pack 3: Missions 9-12 (Black Ocean Mission Pack)

    Forbidden Thoughts

    Bull by the Horns: Fighting to Save Main Street from Wall Street and Wall Street from Itself

    This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly

    Occupy Pennsylvania Avenue

    Scourge: V Plague Book 14

    Music
    Remember Us To Life

    Video Games
    Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – PC

     

    This entry was posted on Thursday, March 23rd, 2017 at 4:46 pm and is filed under Book Notes. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    3 Responses to “What Chicago Boyz Readers Are Reading (January and February 2017)”

    1. Mike K Says:
      March 23rd, 2017 at 9:51 pm

      I finally remembered and ordered the new Bernard Cornwall book through the portal.

    2. Jonathan Says:
      March 24th, 2017 at 10:39 am

      Thanks, Michael!

    3. Mike K Says:
      March 24th, 2017 at 6:34 pm

      I have had an Amazon membership since it began and Amazon Prime since it began. I keep forgetting to use the portal when it is just as easy to click and just order something.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     