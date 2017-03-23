Below is a list of the books, ebooks, music and videos that Chicago Boyz readers ordered in January and February 2017 via Amazon links on this blog. (A cumulative list of Chicago Boyz readers’ Amazon purchases is here.)

Books

Gamma: Exploring Euler’s Constant (Princeton Science Library)

An Imaginary Tale: The Story of -1 (Princeton Science Library)

e: The Story of a Number (Princeton Science Library)

The Myth of the Robber Barons: A New Look at the Rise of Big Business in America

The End of Accounting and the Path Forward for Investors and Managers (Wiley Finance)

McGraw-Hill Concise Encyclopedia of Engineering

Infinity and the Mind

Staging Your Comeback: A Complete Beauty Revival for Women Over 45

Presbyterians and American Culture: A History

Generation Kill: Devil Dogs, Ice Man, Captain America, and the New Face of American War

Empires of the Silk Road: A History of Central Eurasia from the Bronze Age to the Present

Kitchen Overlord’s Illustrated Geek Cookbook

The Anglosphere Challenge: Why the English-Speaking Nations Will Lead the Way in the Twenty-First Century

Yearling Newbery Boxed Set (Island of the Blue Dolphins, Johnny Tremain, Belle Prater’s Boy, Wrinkle in Time, Black Cauldron, Black Pearl, Watson’s Go

William Shakespeare: Four Tragedies: Hamlet, Othello, King Lear, and Macbeth (Penguin Classics)

The Faerie Queene

The Major Works (Oxford World’s Classics)

The Wrinkle in Time Quintet Boxed Set (A Wrinkle in Time, A Wind in the Door, A Swiftly Tilting Planet, Many Waters, An Acceptable Time)

The Wit & Wisdom of Abraham Lincoln

Benjamin Franklin Wit and Wisdom (Americana Pocket Gift Editions)

Every Man Dies Alone: A Novel

Picture History of Inventions From Plough to Polaris

Manuals of Chemical Technology – IV. Chlorine & Chlorine Products: Including the Manufacture of Bleaching Powder, Hypochlorites, Chlorates, Etc., with

Among the Dead Cities: The History and Moral Legacy of the WWII Bombing of Civilians in Germany and Japan (Bloomsbury Revelations)

Among the Dead Cities: Is the Targeting of Civilians in War Ever Justified?

This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly

DVD

House, M.D.: Season 2

House, M.D.: Season 3

Kindle eBooks

The Big Stick: The Limits of Soft Power and the Necessity of Military Force

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Country Studies: A brief, comprehensive study of United Arab Emirates

Mission Pack 2: Missions 5-8 (Black Ocean Mission Pack)

Models.Behaving.Badly.: Why Confusing Illusion with Reality Can Lead to Disaster, on Wall Street and in Life

Bad Behavior

Not Caring What Other People Think Is a Super Power: Insights From A Heavyweight Boxer

Mission Pack 3: Missions 9-12 (Black Ocean Mission Pack)

Forbidden Thoughts

Bull by the Horns: Fighting to Save Main Street from Wall Street and Wall Street from Itself

Occupy Pennsylvania Avenue

Scourge: V Plague Book 14

Music

Remember Us To Life

Video Games

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – PC