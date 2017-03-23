What Chicago Boyz Readers Are Reading (January and February 2017)
Posted by Jonathan on March 23rd, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
Below is a list of the books, ebooks, music and videos that Chicago Boyz readers ordered in January and February 2017 via Amazon links on this blog. (A cumulative list of Chicago Boyz readers’ Amazon purchases is here.)
Your book and non-book Amazon purchases help to support this blog via the Amazon Associates program. Chicago Boyz earns a percentage on all of your Amazon purchases as long as you get to the Amazon site by clicking on Amazon links on this blog (including the Amazon banner in the blog header, the link above the Amazon banner, and even Amazon links on Chicago Boyz for products other than the ones that you want to buy).
Books
Gamma: Exploring Euler’s Constant (Princeton Science Library)
An Imaginary Tale: The Story of -1 (Princeton Science Library)
e: The Story of a Number (Princeton Science Library)
The Myth of the Robber Barons: A New Look at the Rise of Big Business in America
The End of Accounting and the Path Forward for Investors and Managers (Wiley Finance)
McGraw-Hill Concise Encyclopedia of Engineering
Staging Your Comeback: A Complete Beauty Revival for Women Over 45
Presbyterians and American Culture: A History
Generation Kill: Devil Dogs, Ice Man, Captain America, and the New Face of American War
Empires of the Silk Road: A History of Central Eurasia from the Bronze Age to the Present
Kitchen Overlord’s Illustrated Geek Cookbook
The Anglosphere Challenge: Why the English-Speaking Nations Will Lead the Way in the Twenty-First Century
Yearling Newbery Boxed Set (Island of the Blue Dolphins, Johnny Tremain, Belle Prater’s Boy, Wrinkle in Time, Black Cauldron, Black Pearl, Watson’s Go
William Shakespeare: Four Tragedies: Hamlet, Othello, King Lear, and Macbeth (Penguin Classics)
The Major Works (Oxford World’s Classics)
The Wrinkle in Time Quintet Boxed Set (A Wrinkle in Time, A Wind in the Door, A Swiftly Tilting Planet, Many Waters, An Acceptable Time)
The Wit & Wisdom of Abraham Lincoln
Benjamin Franklin Wit and Wisdom (Americana Pocket Gift Editions)
Picture History of Inventions From Plough to Polaris
Manuals of Chemical Technology – IV. Chlorine & Chlorine Products: Including the Manufacture of Bleaching Powder, Hypochlorites, Chlorates, Etc., with
Among the Dead Cities: The History and Moral Legacy of the WWII Bombing of Civilians in Germany and Japan (Bloomsbury Revelations)
This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly
Kindle eBooks
The Big Stick: The Limits of Soft Power and the Necessity of Military Force
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Country Studies: A brief, comprehensive study of United Arab Emirates
Mission Pack 2: Missions 5-8 (Black Ocean Mission Pack)
Models.Behaving.Badly.: Why Confusing Illusion with Reality Can Lead to Disaster, on Wall Street and in Life
Not Caring What Other People Think Is a Super Power: Insights From A Heavyweight Boxer
Mission Pack 3: Missions 9-12 (Black Ocean Mission Pack)
Bull by the Horns: Fighting to Save Main Street from Wall Street and Wall Street from Itself
Music
Remember Us To Life
Video Games
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – PC
March 23rd, 2017 at 9:51 pm
I finally remembered and ordered the new Bernard Cornwall book through the portal.
March 24th, 2017 at 10:39 am
Thanks, Michael!
March 24th, 2017 at 6:34 pm
I have had an Amazon membership since it began and Amazon Prime since it began. I keep forgetting to use the portal when it is just as easy to click and just order something.