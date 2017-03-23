Don’t Get Around Much Anymore
Posted by Jonathan on March 23rd, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
Posted by Jonathan on March 23rd, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
March 24th, 2017 at 12:39 pm
It’s one of Ellington’s best tunes; Satch sang it beautifully. I’ve never seen a critic say it but I’ve always been impressed by his command of the volume of his singing. His trumpet playing was decades past his best; Ellington’s left hand had become ever lazier, but his right still played lovely stuff. Thoroughly enjoyable.
But I’m biased: I own the CD.
March 24th, 2017 at 1:22 pm
It’s quite a testament to Satch that even on dirges his trumpet sounds so breezy and effervescent. That clarinet sounds sweet too. But somebody needs to wake Duke up. Not a lot of life in his tinkling.