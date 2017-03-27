June 2017 T-Bond Futures (Daily) Multiple choice bond quiz: 1) The fix is in. 2) The longer this continues, the higher the odds of a big move, probably lower in price, after one of the next breakouts, 3) Both 1 and 2.

