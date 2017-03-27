Congestion
Posted by Jonathan on March 27th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
June 2017 T-Bond Futures (Daily)
Multiple choice bond quiz:
1) The fix is in.
2) The longer this continues, the higher the odds of a big move, probably lower in price, after one of the next breakouts,
3) Both 1 and 2.
March 27th, 2017 at 3:57 pm
Nobody knows what the F you’re talking about, Jon. Elucidate a little?
March 27th, 2017 at 4:21 pm
I would like to take door number 2, but all of the sudden there is a lot of uncertainty.
Kicking the debt ceiling can down the road has pushed down yields
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-17/debt-ceiling-deadline-has-passed-now-biggest-test-donald-trumps-presidency-begins
According to independent analyst estimates, we have until the 3rd quarter before the government defaults
https://bipartisanpolicy.org/press-release/debt-limit-x-date-likely-in-october-november/
The problems we saw with the healthcare bill will surface again, probably even worse, with the debt ceiling. There’s a rigid faction reluctant to compromise. The way out may be to combine raising the ceiling with drastic budget cuts, but that will be tricky with the Fed tightening. So now the Fed is getting wishy-washy.
We need tax cuts as soon as possible, like yesterday. It should have been top priority over healthcare.
March 27th, 2017 at 10:01 pm
Goldman Sachs gives 3 options.
Short something if you have it well planed, the Bear option.
Just hang tight as they see a short melt up. The hang tight option.
And get the f&*k out and wait a bit to start over. The sensible option, but not everyone can do this.
I dunno I just see this stuff in my wanderings.