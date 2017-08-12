Oh No, Not This Again
A funny thing happened to me last week. My two daughters and one of their boyfriends asked me what I thought about the recent menacing words being traded by the Most Esteemed Great Leader (or whatever he is being called these days) of North Korea, and President Trump. Honestly I had been out of the loop, helping deal with a death in the family. After doing a little catching up online on the situation I just said to them “oh no, not this again”. They looked a little, well, questioning at old pops. I just said – “Ugh – I have been hearing about the fiery end of the United States from some idiot in North Korea for the last 40 years. It gets tiring. He won’t do anything. We should sink the Pueblo next time he spouts off”.
That got them thinking. For a bit, anyways.
Good for you. Even the Cuba crisis was much exaggerated.
P.S. I like MEGL vs MAGA. It could be yuuuuge.
I had forgotten about the PUEBLO. Sinking her [actually vaporizing her so they cannot pull up “trophies” to display later] would be a non-strategic response that would drive both them and the American Left crazy. It would even be better if we recaptured her in a cutting out operation, but that is certainly not possible as she is 20 miles upriver before you even reach a tidal zone and given the lack of maintenance has no propulsion. Remember, she is still property of the US and we can do with her as we please.
OK, brain freeze. I cannot come up with an appropriate meaning for MEGL, but suspect it involves by context Make England Great L(?)
The only abbreviation I can find is an Indian energy company’s stock symbol.
Subotai,
I feel your pain in trying to keep up with all of the new acronyms but, in this case, take a gander at Dan’s second sentence. To whit: Most Esteemed Great Leader. :)
Cheers
Subotai Bahadur @ August 12th, 2017 at 3:46 pm Says:
OK, brain freeze. I cannot come up with an appropriate meaning for MEGL, but suspect it involves by context Make England Great L(?)
Read the original post again. dearieme’s comparison is asymmetrical: person vs slogan.
Ah, thanks for the correction. I tend to refer to MEGL as “the only fat person in North Korea”.
There is, by the way, something that makes MEGL’s actions more dangerous than before. The Norks are a dynastic regime. If someone other than the Kim family tries to take charge, all hell will break loose.
I am given to understand that MEGL’s only child is a girl. Not acceptable as a Leader in Nork-land.
And his remaining brother, in China, would fit in well on Castro Avenue in San Francisco. Also not acceptable in Nork-land.
The end of a dynasty is always dangerous, and much craziness becomes normal.
“I am given to understand that MEGL’s only child is a girl”: Henry VIII had a solution to that.
I forgot about the Pueblo.
What an awesome idea!
Oh, yes – a pin-point and focused attack on the Pueblo which would vaporize it entirely was suggested a couple of days ago – on Rantburg, I think. I agree, it would make a very neat demonstration to the Norks, should one be required. And it looks like such may be necessary.
The North Korean regime is evil, not crazy. Everyone needs to stop talking otherwise. They are entirely rational, in the sense that they know they will be strung up moments after they show the slightest weakness. Brutal oppression is their only chance for survival. And their domestic actions are so evil as to rouse mountains of outrage externally, which means they have to have the ability to kill as many foreigners as possible to deter anyone from trying to stop them killing as many of their subjects as possible. Because, let’s face it, we’ve shown we don’t care about North Korean lives, so the regime has to show they are capable of killing Americans in order to deter us.
They are now at the point where they can threaten to kill millions of Americans if directly threatened, rather than millions of South Koreans. So the question becomes whether that changes anything in our behavior towards them. Since the world has shown it is utterly feckless and morally bankrupt, I have to say that I don’t think it does.
And it must be said again that the Chinese regime is similarly evil. The fact that the world sits by and pretends that the regime responsible for the largest mass murders in history is somehow respectable now because those responsible for that murder (and their children) have decided to play a bit nicer with global corporations in order to make themselves colossally rich, is utterly obscene. They are the big brothers of the Kim family, and it is absurd to pretend otherwise.
Here’s what I have to say to the notion that we should laugh and joke about the North Korean “spouting off”:
“We sit by and watch the barbarian. We tolerate him in the long stretches of peace, we are not afraid. We are tickled by his irreverence; his comic inversion of our old certitudes and our fixed creed refreshes us; we laugh. But as we laugh we are watched by large and awful faces from beyond, and on these faces there are no smiles.”
The idea that NK, and the malignant dwarf that pretends to be its leader, are independent agents is just one more diplomatic fiction that the world at large talks about, but no one really believes.
During the Cuban missile crisis, JFK made it very clear to the Soviets that any attack from Cuba would be considered an attack by Soviet Russia, and met with a total response by the US’ strategic forces.
It needs to be made absolutely clear to the Chinese that the same rule applies in this case, whether it is done quietly or very publicly.
This bizarre fiction that Kim is able to go to the men’s room without his handler’s permission, much plan nuclear attacks, must be discarded as the dangerous delusion it has always been.
You understand all he wants, to freeze all his missile and nuke testing, is for America to stop parading up and down just off his coast. You know, quit threatening me and I’ll put down this knife.
It’s exercises time again.
Veryretired,
I whole hearted agree with your comparison, China needs to be told….
and Whoa Fat is not evil…he is just an idiot…..and the Chinese…..are not evil….they just have a different outlook