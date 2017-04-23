Posted by Jonathan on April 23rd, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
April 23rd, 2017 at 4:53 am
The Exploratory Chook: do you have many roaming the streets in your neighbourhood?
April 23rd, 2017 at 9:35 am
http://abcnews.go.com/WN/story?id=3478593&page=1
April 23rd, 2017 at 4:19 pm
Hmmm … my backyard rooster is prettier, I think.
April 23rd, 2017 at 7:03 pm
Hm: chicken busters with nets seem a bit tame compared to childhood tales of chasing a cook around a farm yard waving an axe. But I suppose they’re worth more alive than dead.
When I was young quite a few people kept chooks. And ferrets. Strict segregation had to be enforced, of course.
April 23rd, 2017 at 7:19 pm
Not too long ago I read about a neighborhood in South Philly–not too far from where I lived–that had a “colony” (flock?) of feral chickens the people more or less tolerated….
April 24th, 2017 at 7:43 am
Is that in Key West? They have a lot of semi-feral game chickens running loose there.