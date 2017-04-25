German Infantry Anti-Tank Tactics 1941/1942
This is hair-raising.
Sucks to be the guys who suddenly find out the untermenschen have T-34s and KV-1s and none of the wonderful German guns will penetrate the enemy tanks’ armor.
The Aryan Supermen were obliged to climb onto the back of the Soviet tank, chop through the ventilation grill over the engine with an axe, and then place a hand grenade through this improvised opening to try to disable the engine. Meanwhile, the Red Army infantry were, in theory, being kept too busy by the other Wehrmacht guys on the team to shoot Hans off the back of the tank before he was finished with the axe-and-grenade improvisation.
The Germans also had a gimmick of mines affixed to a plank and then maneuvered in front of the tank with a rope by a guy hiding in a nearby hole in the ground, as another low tech solution to the problem.
Relying on kludges is bad enough under peacetime conditions. This stuff could get you killed.
It did.
That’s quite an interesting video. What’s the maker’s background?
Those Jerrycans were extremely reliable and versatile too. I’m sure they made a great anti-tank weapon, provided you were able to get close enough. A full 20 L can would weigh about 30 – 35 lbs, so that would require quite a bit of strength and athleticism to throw it from a distance.
The cans’ outstanding design would still be in use today if not for convoluted EPA regulations that now make gas cans impossible to use. You can buy a toy set with the attached grenades for your army men wars.
I liked the early point that much of the effect of tanks on infantry was a matter of morale i.e. of scaring the pants off them.
Apparently a similar effect was seen in France in ’44: the German tank crews became scared of the Typhoon fighter bombers which attacked them with rockets. Not only did German tanks scuttle for cover when threatened by such attacks, but sometimes their crews would just abandon ship and run for it.
I am glad that I never had to go to war.