The Memoirs of Field Marshall Montgomery
Posted by Lexington Green on April 27th, 2017 (All posts by Lexington Green)
I read the memoirs of Field Marshall Bernard Law Montgomery a year or two ago, and I recently discussed the book elsewhere, so I pass these thoughts along here.
It was very good. Anyone with an interest in the Second World War and early Cold War should read it. Monty’s involvement in setting up the postwar military alliance with the United States was a surprisingly interesting part of the book which I knew little about. His personal connection with senior US military personnel proved to be very important.
Montgomery, like Slim, was an unglamorous commander, and he is probably underrated. They both focused on the basics, particularly adequate supply, and they both also recognized the limitations of what their own men and equipment could do.
Monty is castigated, often by American writers, for not being more dashing. He preferred meticulous planning, and sticking to the script, and he was willing to forgo targets of opportunity. He recognized that to try to operate in a more extemporaneous way would be to play to the strength of the Germans. They were good at that sort of thing, but he recognized that his own army was not. Recognizing that armies have national character seems to be a feature of the thinking of senior British commanders.
Wolseley in his memoirs thinks in a remarkably similar way, offering his unsentimental comments about the relative strengths and weaknesses of his own English, Scottish, and Irish troops versus those of their opponents. Montgomery similarly understood that the Germans were good at certain things, the English were good at other things: Do what you are good at.
Montgomery also has a reputation for being egotistical and self-serving, which certainly has some basis in fact. Nonetheless, his book comes off as reasonably fair, and seems to be honest, with the single major exception of his discussion of the way the Normandy campaign played out. He claims in the book that it was always his intention to wage an attrition battle against the Germans on the left flank of the lodgment with his own troops, so that the Americans could break out on the right. I don’t believe a word of this. His repeated, major ground offensives, such as Goodwood, failed because the Germans outfought him. Monty was not intentionally waging an attrition battle. He wanted the American to wear down the Germans, and to break out with his own army on the left. That was, so I speculate, always his actual plan. But of course the enemy always gets a vote.
Monty had good reason for wanting it to play out this way, with the main breakout on the left. Montgomery always paid attention to the larger political aspects of the war. My guess is that his goal was always to clear the channel and North Sea coasts, and capture the exits from the Baltic to secure Britain’s position, including capturing Antwerp, and lock up the Russians. This would be consistent with centuries of proven British strategic thinking and practice. It was almost an axiom of British strategy and international politics that it is essential to neutralize or secure control of the Low Countries, the most likely and most threatening locale for a foreign invasion base to attack Britain. This was a perpetual British imperative, particularly in wartime. This would explain why Monty was willing to roll the dice on Market Garden, to regain the initiative for the left-wing of the Allied advance.
Montgomery is improperly understood, largely by American readers, as a foil to the American commanders in the Second World War. We view him as a jarring note in an otherwise predominantly American story. But this is not an enlightening way to look at Montgomery. He is better understood in the context of British history, British strategic thinking, and long-standing British military practice.
April 27th, 2017 at 5:33 pm
Montgomery is idolized in the Imperial War Museum and I think he is over rated. Of course, I think that too of Bradley.
Montgomery was always aware of the British Army problem with numbers. They never recovered from Sir John French and the WWI carnage.
Monty was always better with the defense. El Alamein was mostly a defensive battle that the Germans broke the panzers on.
He also wanted lots of material before he was willing to fight. His predecessors did much worse than he did and Churchill favored him very much.
The Brits had the moral authority of having been at war when we were neutral and Eisenhower never forgot that.
Patton was a great tactical and theater commander but too volatile for overall command.
His ancestor Sherman was much the same way. Sherman knew it and did not want overall command.I’m not sure Patton knew it.
April 27th, 2017 at 6:46 pm
Monty was in charge of all land forces for D-day. Since he got the men ashore and off the beaches that must be reckoned a great success for him.
The most recent book I’ve read about Normandy explained that Monty’s trouble thereafter was that his British and Canadians were facing the best of the Germans. Bradley had the weaker opponents; he did well against them. I can see why an erratic chap like Patton couldn’t be entrusted with Bradley’s job.
Patton was then put in command of what became a virtual cavalry charge across France against light opposition; at times, no opposition. Grand stuff. When he faced Germans in defensive positions near the German border he was not, apparently, a great success. I have the impression that he was at least half mad by the end.
My father told me that the troops liked Monty because they trusted him not to waste their lives. The troops didn’t have to put up with Monty’s absurd vanity.
British opinion seems to be that Bill Slim was a finer general. Slim’s victory against the Japanese in Burma was a remarkably one-sided triumph. Like much of the war against the Japanese – e.g. the reconquest of the Philippines – it was, however, basically a side-show; the main event was the attack on the Japanese home islands; blockade by submarine, bombing raids, the eventual threat of invasion. I suspect that it’s not only hindsight that makes that clear. Bradley almost committed himself to a side-show in Brittany. Wiser counsels prevailed – Eisenhower, presumably?
April 27th, 2017 at 7:43 pm
” the troops liked Monty because they trusted him not to waste their lives.”
Exactly and it showed. He preferred to waste American lives.
a virtual cavalry charge across France against light opposition; at times, no opposition.
His relief of Bastogne is one of the great military campaigns of modern times.
Whereas Market Garden was a “dog’s breakfast” with lots of American killed or captured.
April 27th, 2017 at 7:55 pm
”the troops liked Monty because they trusted him not to waste their lives.”
This ties back to something I read years ago about Monty’s very conservative style after Normandy. Yes, he was famously known for his set-piece approach to operations and supply, in that everything had to lined up *just so*, before he would step off. But after Normandy, he had another conundrum: he had all the soldiers the British empire could provide for the rest of that year. Manpower-wise, they were tapped out; he had all that year’s draftees. And he realized that. And so he was very careful to commit forces aggressively during that period, Market Garden aside.
April 27th, 2017 at 9:36 pm
” When he faced Germans in defensive positions near the German border he was not, apparently, a great success. ”
Lack of supplies tends to limits ones options.
April 27th, 2017 at 10:36 pm
Market Garden was a risk worth taking. The airborne divisions were never going to be used again. Expanding them on a gamble, which might of got the allies over the Rhine, being completely cold blooded about it, was worth it. Notably, most of the casualties were British, because the British airborne division was sent farthest north. It was Monty’s idea, but Eisenhower approved it, and he was right to do so.
The idea that Montgomery was callous with regard to American lives has no basis in fact. The people who were callous with American lives were American generals, Courtney Hodges being one particularly egregious example.
Monty preferred to pulverize the Germans with firepower. Montgomery snd all of the British commanders of his generation learned in the first world war that artillery fire defeated the enemy, and then the infantry occupied the positions smashed by the artillery. That of course is an overstatement, and there was always plenty of fighting to be done even after a massive application of firepower. Nonetheless, that was the model, and it was the correct one. The allied live just tickle advantage could be turn to reduce the casualties by substituting capital intensive for a labor-intensive type of war. Montgomery knew that getting into tactical, nose to nose infantry fighting with the Germans was a losing prospect for the British, and also for the Americans, most of the time. The Germans were good at it, and they good often manage local tactical success is due to their superior skill. There’s no excuse for giving them that opportunity better to blow them to bloody bits with tonnage of metal.
April 28th, 2017 at 12:35 am
Monty did play to the strengths of the British, arguably to a fault. He passed up chance after chance to bag most of the Afrika Korps during the advance from El Alamein to Tripoli even when, thanks to ULTRA, he knew for a fact he outnumbered the Germans 10-1 (or more) in tanks, and for all practical purposes, infinitely better supplied with fuel and ammunition. As one author put it, Operation Lightfoot would’ve been more accurately code-named Operation Clodhopper. A longer campaign cost more British lives in the end. The less said about Sicily, the better. Since a large amount of German tactical superiority was due to superior small-unit training and leadership, one might suspect that Monty would’ve gone to great lengths to attempt to remedy that. But no, not really. “Let’s ignore our weaknesses and play to our strengths, and let the enemy continue to take full advantage of our known weaknesses.” Doesn’t seem too smart to me…
April 28th, 2017 at 12:44 am
MArket-Garden was a risk worth taking ONLY if one ignored all of the intelligence suggesting their assumptions were wrong. And truly idiotic drop plans that were forced down despite Para complaints. Even if it had succeeded, where would the “breakthrough” have led? More bogs, more river crossings, nowhere important against any reasonably expected opposition. It was stupid from the beginning, especially since the number one goal was the clearance of the Scheldt estuary. The one time Monty abandoned his set-piece battle plan with months worth of supplies built up before hand in WWI manner, he quite literally threw away everything he knew and bet everything on Black 24. I can see why he didn’t trust himself to gamble. He gambled like a jackass.
April 28th, 2017 at 12:47 am
The Scheldt might’ve been worthy of an airborne operation. Meanwhile, the rest of the front was starved of supplies to support Market-Garden because of the ports being so very far in the rear. Eisenhower should’ve had more sense than to give Monty his head in that op. Patton was more than half a loon, and yet he had more sense than Monty with regard to Market-Garden.
April 28th, 2017 at 3:22 am
For an honest, penetrating opinion on one of the best opponents of the Allies, a German general who took the ideas of his elders and polished them until they made the British look like amateurs, try reading Manstein, by Major General Mungo Melvin .
An honest portrait of one of Hitler’s best, which includes the appraisal of Manstein’s troops’ operations against the Soviet irregulars on the Eastern Front; it serves as a reminder of what could have happened if our Adolf had not believed in his own invincibility.
Well worth the search and read.
April 28th, 2017 at 4:58 am
The only example of the waste of American lives I know of, at only second hand, was perpetrated by an American infantry colonel. In spite of pleading from his artillery commander (a Kiwi) and his tanks commander (my father) the pig-headed bastard insisted on a head-on attack against prepared German defences in a position from which the Germans were bound to fall back in the next few days. But he wanted his glory so he sent his infantry in. Casualties were severe; they retreated in disarray with nothing achieved. A couple of days later the Germans vanished overnight.
Was he hoping to advance his career after the war? Who knows? I dare say that the mothers and wives of his glorious dead never did learn why their menfolk died.
April 28th, 2017 at 5:21 am
I wouldn’t say that Montgomery had any greater skill on defence than he did with offense, which was mediocre. Alamein was a situation in which the enemy had so little reserve and logistical support that simply moving a panzer division around the front was deemed too wasteful of fuel except in dire emergencies. The Afrika Corps was quite literally at the end of its supply line and was not going anywhere. In truth they were at the end of their supply line much earlier than that but captured British stocks were enough to push them a few hundred miles more. Losing at Alamein would have been one of the most embarrassing military defeats in history given the relative positions of each side. His one useful insight was that the British Army was not good at manoeuvre and to tangle with the Panzers on open ground was a losing proposition. That meant everything he did had to be overdone, he needed more of everything to stand an even chance and he needed overwhelming superiority to have victory in the bag. The question to my mind is if he had commanded the men of the Afrika Corps, could he have won the tactical battles that the Germans took for granted? I don’t think he could. He was a man who based his generalship on planning and rigid control and those things simply couldn’t be done when fighting a battle of manoeuvre.
April 28th, 2017 at 8:29 am
I remember that discussion on Facebook. One of the points of contention was the fighting ability of American GIs. It’s commonly thought that our infrantry spent most of their time either huddling around waiting for the artillery to blast the German positions, waltzing through the artillery-blasted German positions, or getting picked off by superior but fewer German troops. That was probably close to the truth for the lightly trained replacements that fell under Monty’s command after D-Day, and the results bore that out. Patton and his Third Army commanders further south recognized the limitations of their manpower, so they slowed down the pace rather than needlessly sacrifice American boys. Patton may have projected madness, but he was quite innovative in his tactics. He knew how to use and motivate use his troops.
April 28th, 2017 at 10:01 am
“The Germans were good at it, ”
I think most analysts believe that German soldiers were far superior in small unit tactics. The German noncoms were excellent and the Americans had far too many officers compared to the Germans. I don’t know enough about the British army.
I agree with Larry about Market Garden.
One problem the American army had was that the infantry was the bottom of the barrel for soldiers. Far too many were siphoned off to the AAF and other less essential tasks. Not that the AAF was not essential but it did less to win the war than they thought at the time. Eighth AF casualties were horrendous, nearly those of the submarines in the Pacific.
The logistical “tail” of the American army was too big and, after The Bulge, Eisenhower started stripping supernumeraries from JCH Lee’s bloated command. Lee was often referred to as “Jesus Christ Himself” Lee. He had a luxurious headquarters and made a very good thing of the war. One of the incidents in “Once an Eagle” may have referred to Lee’s wife lording it over other wives toward the end of the war.
I think analysis of the US army after the war agreed that artillery was the most effective combat arm. Armor was handicapped by the decision to stay with the Sherman tank. Tactical air power, which was soon abandoned by the new Air Force, was the other effective combat method.
April 28th, 2017 at 10:44 am
“I don’t believe a word of this.”
And yet this is entirely true. The reason Bradly could break out at Omaha was that Monty had largely destroyed the German armor. That was the point of his battle of attrition. That we, the Canadians, bore much of the brunt of this, is history. I do laugh at the American simple minded notion that we can just go forward. You would have lost the damn war. The German armor would have cut Bradly to ribbons of bloody ….