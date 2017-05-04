 
    The Battle of Coral Sea — Plus 75 Years

    Posted by Trent Telenko on May 4th, 2017 (All posts by )

    May 4th 1942 was the beginning of the Battle of Coral Sea. The world’s first naval engagement where surface forces of both sides never saw one another.

    The engagement happened as a Japanese invasion force covered by headed towards Port Moresby covered by two large Imperial Japanese Combined Fleet aircraft carriers, Zuikaku and Shokaku, and the light carrier Shoho.

    USS Lexington before she was sunk by a gasoline vapor explosion caused by in experienced damage control after an Imperial Japanese Navy carrier strike -- NARA Photo # 80-G-416362

    USS Lexington photo dated October 1941, months before she was sunk by a gasoline vapor explosion caused by poor/inexperienced US Navy damage control after an Imperial Japanese Navy carrier strike during the Battle of Coral Sea — NARA Photo # 80-G-416362

     

    American code breaking tipped off the US Fleet in time to dispatch the two fleet carriers USS Lexington and USS Yorktown under Admiral Fletcher to counter the invasion.

    In the course of the 4 – 8 May battle the Japanese lost the light carrier Shoho, and over 100 carrier planes with 66 highly skilled and irreplaceable air crews lost in aerial combat.

    The American fleet lost the carrier Lexington with the carrier Yorktown being heavily damaged plus the sinking of the fleet oiler USS Neosho.

    The Battle of Coral Sea was a tactical victory for the Imperial Japanese fleet…but a strategic win for the Allies as the invasion of Port Moresby was checked.

    However, the tactical victory the Japanese won at Coral Sea would echo in the Guadalcanal campaign months later.  In 1942-43 the USS Neosho was a hugely important strategic logistical asset whose loss would later play a large part in Adm Fletcher’s controversial decision to withdraw carrier coverage early during the invasion of Guadalcanal, and contributed heavily to the Imperial Japanese victory at the First Battle of Savo Island.

    For those looking for a really good article on this battle, see Peter Dunn’s “Oz At War” website article at this link —

    BATTLE OF THE CORAL SEA
    FOUGHT OFF THE FAR NORTH QUEENSLAND COAST,
    4 – 8 MAY 1942

    www.ozatwar.com/coralsea.htm

    It is the most complete article you will find on the web showing the entire Battle of Coral Sea, including the air units participating and losing planes from Australia and New Guinea based RAAF and USAAF squadrons, Ultra intelligence reports, damage reports, maps and appendixes listing the names, planes (with serial numbers!) and ships lost in the 4 – 8 May 1942 battle.

     

    6 Responses to “The Battle of Coral Sea — Plus 75 Years”

    1. Mike K Says:
      May 4th, 2017 at 8:42 am

      I will read the article. It was poor Japanese handling of gasoline vapor in fueling lines that caused several of the sinkings of their carriers at Midway. I had not heard this about the Lexington.

    2. dearieme Says:
      May 4th, 2017 at 9:32 am

      Some mistakes fortunately do little damage:

      The B-17’s … dropp[ed] their bombs and on return to their Townsville base, it was confirmed that they had inadvertently tried to sink the Support Group of Allied Task Force 17. The incident was hushed up at the time. Rear Admiral Crace commented “Fortunately, their bombing, in comparison with that of the Japanese formation a few moments earlier, was disgraceful.”

      Some are not so cheap: whatever happened to the notion that height is the Queen of battles?

      Captain Sherman of USS LEXINGTON produced the following brief report … :-

      “Our combat patrol, under the fighter director, was patrolling at 10,000 feet. Exact altitude of the approaching enemy was not determined, but was known to be over 10,000 feet. The fighters made contact 20 – 30 miles out but the enemy bombers were at 17,000 feet and the performance of our fighters was not sufficient to gain enough altitude to attack them before they reached the push over point. …”

      An unnamed officer on one of the aircraft carriers made the following statement about the handling of the American fighter aircraft during the Japanese air attack:-

      “What we wanted to criticize mostly was fighter direction. … Many of us are positive that the loss of the Lexington was due, specifically and exactly, to the lack of fighter direction.”

      Height is the Queen of battles, part 2; you’ve got to feel sorry for these poor sods.

      USS YORKTOWN launched eight SBD Douglas Dauntless scout bombers at 0730 hours on 8 May 1942 to provide an anti-torpedo patrol. Captain Buckmaster commented that this was necessary due to a shortage of fighter aircraft. The SBDs circled at a low altitude close to the Task Force.

      They were unable to catch the Japanese torpedo aircraft as they came in at high speed. The SBDs were then attacked by a larger number of Japanese fighters. Four SBDs were immediately shot down.

      One of the USS LEXINGTON fighter pilots said later that the SBDs that day were like “a small boy sent to do a man’s job.”

      “More than 92 percent of the crew of USS LEXINGTON were saved.” By that account, her support ships did a superb job.

      In his section 1.0 he lists Yorktown as a heavy cruiser: that’s an error, I assume?

    3. Subotai Bahadur Says:
      May 4th, 2017 at 1:24 pm

      I recently finished “Stay the Rising Sun: the story of the USS LEXINGTON” by Phil Keith. There is a detailed discussion of the Avgas storage and handling. Remember, the LEXINGTON was a converted battle cruiser, and was not designed as an aircraft carrier. The fuel system they came up with served well enough until battle damage occurred. Then things went south, rapidly. It just could not handle the shock. The later ENTERPRISE and SARATOGA were better designed and could handle battle damage, and the lessons learned from the losses of both LEXINGTON and YORKTOWN were incorporated into the ESSEXes.

      Fighter direction was in its infancy also, as was the radar system. They had problems in determining altitude and learning how to do fighter direction in the literally jury rigged set up they had. Fortunately, we were able to learn the lessons from our losses.

    4. Thomas Hazlewood Says:
      May 4th, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      The Japanese carrier was named the ZUIKAKU, not the Zaikaku.

      “However, the tactical victory the Japanese won at Coral Sea would echo in the Guadalcanal campaign months later.”

      It would also echo on the Midway campaign because the Shokaku and Zuikaku lost so many planes and aircrew that they were not available for the attack at Midway, where they lost the Akagi, Kaga, Hiryu, and Soryu carriers.

      It’s easily arguable that the two additional carriers would have provided enough additional power so that the Japanese would have been able to carry out the air attacks on Midway while still holding reserves and adequate air cover for their ships.

    5. Trent Telenko Says:
      May 4th, 2017 at 5:58 pm

      >>The Japanese carrier was named the ZUIKAKU, not the Zaikaku.

      Fixed.

    6. Trent Telenko Says:
      May 4th, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      Subotai Bahadur Says:

      >>Fighter direction was in its infancy also, as was the radar system. They had problems in determining altitude and learning how to do fighter direction in the literally jury rigged set up they had. Fortunately, we were able to learn the lessons from our losses.

      You might be interested in these links —

      A Brief History of the Genesis and Evolution of the (RAF) Fighter Control Branch
      by Tim Willbond
      http://www.raffca.org.uk/cms/genesis.html

      Radar and the Fighter Directors
      By David L. Boslaugh, Capt USN, Retired
      http://ethw.org/Radar_and_the_Fighter_Directors

