Worthwhile Reading
Posted by David Foster on May 4th, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
Roger Simon: Will Fascism come to America through its colleges and universities?
Case in point: Brooklyn College
Also from Roger Simon: Roots of Liberal/Progressive Rage
Joel Hirsch: The Gulag and the Islamists
In 1711, the Spectator had some positive things to say about merchants–not a common opinion among the smart set in that place and time. (Original article here.)
Thoughts about the archetype of the American farm boy and the present-day hostility of elitist ‘progressives’ toward people who fit this archetype:
Then it hit me. The new American myth, carefully constructed by the SJWs and their ilk, is that farmers are stupid. Mechanics are dumb. Plumbers only ply their trade because they are too stupid to take gender studies courses. And since they are all idiots, of course their children must be idiots too. Indeed, they are all far too stupid to be permitted a say in how their own lives are run.
Related to the above: The roots of campus progressivism’s madness
May 4th, 2017 at 9:57 am
There’s lots of good stuff in the Spectator of Addison and Steele. We read some of it at school.
“Roger Simon: Will Fascism come to America through its colleges and universities?” Wrong tense, matey, wrong tense.
May 4th, 2017 at 10:15 am
The essay by the recent graduate makes me wonder if all students are this deluded or are there a majority that still hold intelligent, reality based opinions.
My youngest daughter, who graduated five years ago, seems to have resisted the leftism but I wonder what percentage of recent graduates are of the SJW delusion ?
May 4th, 2017 at 11:22 am
Re: the farm boy thing, I recall being amazed in 2004 that John F’n Kerry used “cowboy” as a slur, and silly me, I thought he was making a huge mistake that showed he was completely out of touch with America. Shows how out of touch I actually was/am. Now farmers, cowboys, America, etc., are all Bad Things. Strange times.
May 4th, 2017 at 11:24 am
The biggest cowards in our country today are many, if not most, of our college and university administrators followed closely by a fair amount of their faculty.
And have been since the late 1960s. If I’d had $10 for every captitulation to Leftists made by university deans, chancellors, presidents, and administrators in the 1960s, I could have affored Harvard or Rice. (Not that they’d let me in.)
May 4th, 2017 at 11:31 am
Brian..yes, the cowboy was an American archetype, however much romanticized…it is now used as a slur, to imply someone irresponsible and quick on the trigger. It would be interesting to track how this came about through popular culture, especially movies.
May 4th, 2017 at 12:31 pm
Sometimes I wonder if the British once thought this way, too. Before the Revolutionary War, did they consider Americans to be stupid hicks? Did they see us as rednecks too dumb to manage our own affairs?
Not in the case of Edmund Burke. He defended America
http://press-pubs.uchicago.edu/founders/documents/v1ch1s2.html
He correctly saw the root of the problem was oppressive British policies. If they had listened to him the colonies would have been represented in Parliament, and the war may have been avoided altogether.
May 4th, 2017 at 2:35 pm
Victor Davis Hanson on Potemkin Universities
May 4th, 2017 at 3:16 pm
“Victor Davis Hanson on Potemkin Universities”
It all goes back to Allan Bloom’s “The Closing of the American Mind.”
He was right and the rest is just inertia. The student loan/tuition inflation thing has accelerated the trends. That’s all.
May 4th, 2017 at 3:59 pm
Regarding the American farm-boy essay, and how the current so-called elite scorn the working class, and those who work on farms, ranches, and in flyover country … it’s as if they have never heard of all those stories, jokes, and skits about how the city slicker got flim-flammed by the country folk.
The education of the elite seems to be lacking, in that respect.
May 4th, 2017 at 5:03 pm
On the farm boy myth.
Plumbers only ply their trade because they are too stupid to take gender studies courses.
And yet, there are 25,000 auto mechanic jobs that are open. How many “gender studies” jobs are there ?
But there’s a disconnect between those needs and today’s 20-somethings. Quoting Gary Uyematsu, national technical training manager at BMW, there’s “less of a mechanical interest and understanding among young people. They are not hands-on. Mechanics used to start with some gas station experience. Now the experience a person gets working at a gas station is selling slushies.”
Earlier generations also gained skill under a shade tree, keeping their second- or third-hand vehicles running. But even cars that today are 10 or 15 years old are far more reliable.
The shortage of mechanics has been building for decades, and while the advent of EVs might make the oil change obsolete, electronics issues in modern vehicles will more than offset that. Training programs are well established. So if America wants to get working again, we could start with a Snap-on tool set.
I have a step grandson who works on old Porsches and makes a very good living while his uncle who owns the shop, rebuilds Porsches that cost over a million dollars.