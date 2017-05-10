The FBI Director Meets Pres. Trump’s Hatchetman
Posted by Trent Telenko on May 10th, 2017 (All posts by Trent Telenko)
The no-leak, no-warning, firing of FBI Director Comey is riling up Washington D.C. like nothing I’ve seen in years. So many powerful people, so many lost minds.
This Instapundit tweet about covers it, as removing “unwritten limits on executive power” was only supposed to help the Deep State power club, not anyone else.
This Fredreka Schouten USA TODAY piece at the following link (James Comey memo: Why his bosses say they fired the FBI director) outlines the five key points in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s and Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s firing recommendation memo:
1. “The FBI’s reputation and credibility have suffered substantial damage, and it has affected the entire Department of Justice. That is deeply troubling to many department employees and veterans, legislators and citizens.”
2. “I cannot defend the director’s handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton’s emails, and I do not understand his refusal to accept the nearly universal judgment that he was mistaken. Almost everyone agrees that the director made serious mistakes; it is one of the few issues that unifies people of diverse perspectives.”
3. “The director was wrong to usurp the Attorney General’s authority on July 5, 2016, and announce his conclusion that the case should be closed without prosecution. It is not the function of the director to make such an announcement. At most, the director should have said the FBI had completed its investigation and presented its findings to federal prosecutors.”
4. “Compounding the error: The director ignored another longstanding principle: We do not hold press conferences to release derogatory information about the subject of a declined criminal investigation.”
5. “Although the president has the power to remove an FBI director, the decision should not be taken lightly. I agree with the nearly unanimous opinions of former department officials. The way the director handled the conclusion of the email investigation was wrong.”
Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein was right, whatever way you cut it, Comey violated a basic trust.
The problem here is that DC is about power, not ethics. And Comey was acting in the mainstream of Wash. DC political deep-state culture of the last 25 years. This was one of the reasons Trump was elected President.
And please carefully note — Pres. Trump’s firing of Comey was staged in a way to completely cut FBI Director Comey off from all of his political connections and most especially his personal FBI Director eyes-only files with no notice.
The fact that the Deep State just lost control of America’s chief federal investigative and counter intelligence agency with no warning has made them all lose their collective minds.
They haven’t had time to coordinate a story because too many are calling their lawyers.
May 10th, 2017 at 7:07 am
About a week from now would be a great time for a sudden, mass examination of file access logs of servers where they keep the good stuff. Don’t just think about last year’s felonies. Consider which ones might be committed by the deep state right now in a fit of panic.
May 10th, 2017 at 8:26 am
I found Comey’s antics last year a puzzle. What sense can it make to state publicly that Hellary had betrayed her trust, and then say she shouldn’t be prosecuted because Comey though there was no “intent”? Especially since the law is clear that “intent” is irrelevant to this issue.
In the old days they’d have said that Comey lacked “grip”.
May 10th, 2017 at 8:58 am
Compare Comey’s punting on Emailgate with his vendetta against Martha Stewart
Comey didn’t charge Stewart with insider trading. Instead, he claimed that Stewart’s public protestations of innocence were designed to prop up the stock price of her own company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, and thus constituted securities fraud. Stewart was also charged with making false statements to federal officials investigating the insider trading charge — a charge they never pursued. In essence, Stewart was prosecuted for “having misled people by denying having committed a crime with which she was not charged,” as Cato Institute Senior Fellow Alan Reynolds put it.
In 21st century America a prosecutor can bring any case to trial. Comey was inelegantly covering for the Loretta Lynch/Bill Clinton tarmac deal. He presented the Bureau as tough, meticulous, and fair, while at the same time letting Hillary off the hook in anticipation of receiving whatever rewards would accompany her election victory. Good riddance to this bureaucratic hack.
May 10th, 2017 at 9:42 am
Grurray and Trent, good summaries of what happened.
I think Comey was faced with an agent revolt last summer and maybe in October, as well. I think he feared a flood of leaks coming from disgruntled agents.
I talked to my daughter last September about the election. She has been a lefty since law school and an FBI agent for almost 20 years. We rarely talk politics.
I asked her about Hillary last fall and she firmly told me she would NOT vote for Hillary although she said she would not vote for Trump. I said the FBI was having serious problems with ethical issues like immunity deals with Clinton underlings with no cooperation required. Her response was “The FBI will be fine.”
She is in England right now and I will ask her about it when she gets back.
The present firestorm suggests that Trump got it right, at least to me. His only serious mistake so far is to leave so many Obama appointees in place. Bush made the same mistake for the same reasons.
May 10th, 2017 at 9:57 am
Another move by Trump that surprises.
Did I think in his campaign that he sensed that one of the greatest weights on American thinking was what happens when you know, see in large and small acts, that the law was not equally applied?
With the Rosenstein letter with the knowledge that a man who did what he did was fooling himself if he thought he was not showing favoritism (as he apparently angrily argued to Catherine Herridge) and was not amassing knowledge, favors, and real power for his own uses. The demoralizing of the FBI was done, she argues, by additional and sometimes internal lines that were not respected within the FBI.
I didn’t want Trump but day after day I’m feeling how much freedom of thought, of following the truth has been – by the Clintons, by the press, by the foggy thinking of academics, and, of course and most thoroughly by Obama – compromised and what it truly feels like to be free.