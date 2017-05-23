(That’s a phrase from the Vietnam War era military, BTW.)

Another day, another mass-killing, inspired by fundamentalist Islam, and perpetuated by a killer prepared to explode himself with a bomb packed with ball-bearings, or nails, chunks of scrap metal, whatever … as long as he or she takes a bunch of infidels with him, thereby to enjoy eternity in the endless whorehouse that is the Islamic version of paradise. Another Bataclan, another Pulse nightclub, another Fort Hood, another San Bernardino, another Boston Marathon. Sometimes the program is varied with guns and plenty of ammunition. But mostly – bombs, calculated to splatter as much human flesh as far as possible. And there is another round of faces of the dead, the bloodied limbs of the injured, splashed over the internet and newspaper pages. Another round of flowers and candles and teddy bears piled up in impromptu memorials, another moment of silence, of services where members of the prominent ruling class assume somber expressions, the inevitable hash-tag and Book of Face filter (where one expresses sympathy and solidarity on the cheap on ones’ page). And the inevitable footnote – where an assortment of media personalities and a selection of plummy-voiced representatives express pious dismay regarding the inevitable anti-Muslim backlash and claim that Islam is a religion of peace. (At this point, I suspect said representatives have their fingers crossed behind their backs, such is the degree of cynicism to which I have sunk since September 11, 2001.)

Yes, indeed – this is how it will play out. Representatives of the ruling class and the security organs will pull on their solemn faces, promise and swear onna stack of Bibles that they are continuing to do their very bestest … and tomorrow, or the day after, or six months from now, it will happen again. Lather, rinse, repeat.

At this point, I think that I might be forgiven for wondering exactly how seriously the transnational-prog ruling class, and their aspirant minions who compete to serve them in the media, the intellectual hustings and the ranking bureaucracy are taking this and other tragic events. Because, with not many exceptions, those who catch the full force of Islamic terrorism in the neck (and legs, mid-section, head and other essential locations) are not them and theirs. No, indeed. Judging on results – continuing Islamic terror attacks in France, Britain, the US – not terribly seriously at all. It’s an ongoing thing – as a former president of the US commented airily – the US can absorb such attacks. The present mayor of London weighed in as well. To this observer – it seems that all this is just peachy and totes reasonable, as long as such attacks only fall on those insignificant little people. Cynical me – this is what I took away from those statements. Ordinary Americans, ordinary Britons; you know – those prole soldiers, a single soldier walking down the street by his urban barracks, Florida nightclub goers. Kids going to a concert, workers riding a city bus. Local municipal employees. Little people. Disposable and absorbable. No one who counts … save perhaps when they are called on to vote, now and again. And when their votes count, of course.

A rationale for not very much done about the challenge of Islamic terror came to me this week; there is not much done about such attacks, however many times that they happen … because the trans-prog ruling class hate the class of citizens upon whom the brunt of these attacks land. Because … they’re just proles. Aspiring working and middle-class, of that independent-minded getting, because of their middle-classness and spirit of bloody-minded independence – are not inclined to meekly accept the dictates of the ruling class. Better to replace them with set of people more easily-governed. And so – the trans-prog ruling class prefers to flirt and favor those exotic and vaguely dangerous ‘others’, because they can adorn themselves with the jewels of diversity, congratulate themselves on their open-mindedness and all, while revenging themselves on those stupid unbiddable, stiff-necked middle-class and flyover country kulaks (And the European/British version thereof), who won’t just obey as they have been commanded to do by their betters.

