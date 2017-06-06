What Chicago Boyz Readers Are Reading (March-May 2017)
Posted by Jonathan on June 6th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
Below is a list of the books, ebooks, music and videos that Chicago Boyz readers ordered in March, April and May 2017 via Amazon links on this blog. (A cumulative list of Chicago Boyz readers’ Amazon purchases is here.)
Amazon Instant Video
Passengers
Books
The White Donkey: Terminal Lance
Days with Frog and Toad (An I Can Read Book)
Billy Budd Sailor: An Inside Narrative (The Library of Literature 43)
Double Lives: Spies and Writers in the Secret Soviet War of Ideas Against the West
Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays (FSG Classics)
The Killing of Reinhard Heydrich: The SS ‘Butcher of Prague’
Churchill on Leadership : Executive Success in the Face of Adversity
God & Churchill: How the Great Leader’s Sense of Divine Destiny Changed His Troubled World and Offers Hope for Ours
The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion
The Chronicles of Prydain (5 Volumes)
The Art of Manliness – Manvotionals: Timeless Wisdom and Advice on Living the 7 Manly Virtues
History of the Byzantine State (Rutgers Byzantine series)
Science Strategy and War: The Strategic Theory of John Boyd (Strategy and History)
Emily Dickinson: The Poet on the Second Story (Cambridge Studies in American Literature and Culture)
Jack and Norman: A State-Raised Convict and the Legacy of Norman Mailer’s “The Executioner’s Song”
Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis
Scottish Philosophy in America (Library of Scottish Philosophy)
That Hideous Strength (Scribner Classics)
Roman Empire at War: A Compendium of Roman Battles from 31 B.C. to A.D. 565
Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign
Piers Plowman: A New Translation of the B-text (Oxford World’s Classics)
The 10000 Year Explosion byHarpending
Writer Sailor Soldier Spy: Ernest Hemingway’s Secret Adventures 1935-1961
Grateful Dead – The Definitive Collection
The Craft of Research Fourth Edition (Chicago Guides to Writing Editing and Publishing)
Student’s Guide to Writing College Papers: Fourth Edition (Chicago Guides to Writing Editing and Publishing)
Information Now: A Graphic Guide to Student Research
The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis–and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance
Kindle eBooks
The Books of Heaven : A Feature Message from Operating in the Courts of Heaven
Defeating Your Adversary in the Court of Heaven
Hidden In Plain Sight 7: The Fine-Tuned Universe
Wind Sand and Stars (Harvest Book)
The Last Kingdom (Saxon Tales Book 1)
A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountians (Illustrated)
Seeking Allah Finding Jesus Study Guide: A Former Muslim Shares the Evidence that Led Him from Islam to Christianity
Seeking Allah Finding Jesus: A Devout Muslim Encounters Christianity
The Myth of the Robber Barons: A New Look at the Rise of Big Business in America
The Memoirs of Field Marshal Montgomery
Bomber Command (Zenith Military Classics)
Das Reich: The March of the 2nd SS Panzer Division Through France June 1944 (Zenith Military Classics)
An Invincible Beast: Understanding the Hellenistic Pike Phalanx in Action
The Roman Emperor Aurelian : Restorer of the World
Manstein: Hitler’s Greatest General
Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin
The Burning of San Porfirio: Sequel to The Lieutenant of San Porfirio
The Lieutenant of San Porfirio
The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis–and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance
Music and Speeches
Sinner
The Rose of Roscrae: Special Limited Edition Bundle
Sergei Prokofiev: The Piano Sonatas Vol. 2
Churchill’s Famous Speeches 2 Cd Set
Winston Churchill His Finest Hour: The Great Wartime Speeches