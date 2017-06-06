 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    What Chicago Boyz Readers Are Reading (March-May 2017)

    Posted by Jonathan on June 6th, 2017 (All posts by )

    Below is a list of the books, ebooks, music and videos that Chicago Boyz readers ordered in March, April and May 2017 via Amazon links on this blog. (A cumulative list of Chicago Boyz readers’ Amazon purchases is here.)

    Your book and non-book Amazon purchases help to support this blog via the Amazon Associates program. Chicago Boyz earns a percentage on all of your Amazon purchases as long as you get to the Amazon site by clicking on Amazon links on this blog (including the Amazon banner in the blog header, the link above the Amazon banner, and even Amazon links on Chicago Boyz for products other than the ones that you want to buy).

    —-

    Amazon Instant Video
    Passengers

    Fat Man & Little Boy

    Books
    The White Donkey: Terminal Lance

    The Frog and Toad Treasury

    Days with Frog and Toad (An I Can Read Book)

    Billy Budd Sailor: An Inside Narrative (The Library of Literature 43)

    The Age of Longing

    Double Lives: Spies and Writers in the Secret Soviet War of Ideas Against the West

    Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays (FSG Classics)

    The Killing of Reinhard Heydrich: The SS ‘Butcher of Prague’

    The Year of The French

    Churchill on Leadership : Executive Success in the Face of Adversity

    God & Churchill: How the Great Leader’s Sense of Divine Destiny Changed His Troubled World and Offers Hope for Ours

    I Want to Be a Veterinarian

    The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion

    The Chronicles of Prydain (5 Volumes)

    The Camp of the Saints

    High Output Management

    The Art of Manliness – Manvotionals: Timeless Wisdom and Advice on Living the 7 Manly Virtues

    History of the Byzantine State (Rutgers Byzantine series)

    Science Strategy and War: The Strategic Theory of John Boyd (Strategy and History)

    The Year of the French

    Defying Hitler: A Memoir

    The Centurions

    The Praetorians

    Emily Dickinson: The Poet on the Second Story (Cambridge Studies in American Literature and Culture)

    Jack and Norman: A State-Raised Convict and the Legacy of Norman Mailer’s “The Executioner’s Song”

    Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis

    Scottish Philosophy in America (Library of Scottish Philosophy)

    That Hideous Strength (Scribner Classics)

    Roman Empire at War: A Compendium of Roman Battles from 31 B.C. to A.D. 565

    Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign

    The Craftsman

    Piers Plowman: A New Translation of the B-text (Oxford World’s Classics)

    Footfall

    The 10000 Year Explosion byHarpending

    Enemies: A History of the FBI

    Writer Sailor Soldier Spy: Ernest Hemingway’s Secret Adventures 1935-1961

    Grateful Dead – The Definitive Collection

    The Craft of Research Fourth Edition (Chicago Guides to Writing Editing and Publishing)

    Student’s Guide to Writing College Papers: Fourth Edition (Chicago Guides to Writing Editing and Publishing)

    Information Now: A Graphic Guide to Student Research

    The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis–and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance

    The Age of Longing

    Kindle eBooks
    The Books of Heaven : A Feature Message from Operating in the Courts of Heaven

    Defeating Your Adversary in the Court of Heaven

    Hidden In Plain Sight 7: The Fine-Tuned Universe

    Wind Sand and Stars (Harvest Book)

    TOM

    Sharpe’s Eagle

    The Last Kingdom (Saxon Tales Book 1)

    White Sands Red Menace

    A Lady’s Life in the Rocky Mountians (Illustrated)

    Riding the Red Horse

    The Bracken Anthology

    Neo-Platonism

    Seeking Allah Finding Jesus Study Guide: A Former Muslim Shares the Evidence that Led Him from Islam to Christianity

    Seeking Allah Finding Jesus: A Devout Muslim Encounters Christianity

    The Myth of the Robber Barons: A New Look at the Rise of Big Business in America

    The Memoirs of Field Marshal Montgomery

    Bomber Command (Zenith Military Classics)

    Das Reich: The March of the 2nd SS Panzer Division Through France June 1944 (Zenith Military Classics)

    An Invincible Beast: Understanding the Hellenistic Pike Phalanx in Action

    The Roman Emperor Aurelian : Restorer of the World

    Manstein: Hitler’s Greatest General

    Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin

    The Burning of San Porfirio: Sequel to The Lieutenant of San Porfirio

    The Lieutenant of San Porfirio

    The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis–and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance

    Music and Speeches
    Sinner

    Windy City Deluxe Edition

    The Rose of Roscrae: Special Limited Edition Bundle

    Sergei Prokofiev: The Piano Sonatas Vol. 2

    Churchill’s Famous Speeches 2 Cd Set

    Winston Churchill His Finest Hour: The Great Wartime Speeches

     

    This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 6th, 2017 at 1:19 am and is filed under Book Notes. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     