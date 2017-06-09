Seth Barrett Tillman: This Is Not A Hung Parliament (with addendum)
Posted by Jonathan on June 9th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
This is not a hung (UK) Parliament. When Parliament meets a majority of those voting will vote for the Tory leader (although by that time PM May have stepped down).
With 649 of 650 seats declared at this juncture (10 AM BST, June 9, 2017), the Tories have 318 seats.
[. . .]
That leaves the Tory leader (Prime Minister May or her successor) with a 318 to 314 vote on a no confidence motion and a majority of 4.
QED: No hung parliament. And did I mention that DUP, on which the Tory Government is likely to depend, as a practical matter, is proBrexit. What a time to be alive!
June 9th, 2017 at 9:53 am
>The Democratic Unionist Party are the anti-abortion pro Brexit party of climate change deniers who don’t believe in LGBT rights who Theresa May needs to prop up her failing governement.
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/who-are-the-dup-10589910
I like ’em already. Maybe the mother country just got a feature instead of a bug.
June 9th, 2017 at 10:18 am
They sound like what Dan Hannan wrote about last month. Churchill’s Tories, underrepresented and believed extinct by the urban intelligentsia.
June 9th, 2017 at 7:51 pm
It will be interesting to see what happens next. Did she lose her majority because of her weak response to Islamic terror ?
Or is BREXIT weakening?