USS Jackson at Portland Fleet Week… and Disruption Hits the Navy
Posted by Carl from Chicago on June 10th, 2017 (All posts by Carl from Chicago)
Portland, Oregon hosts “fleet week” where navy ships (including from Canada) dock alongside the river right next to downtown and offer tours and set up booths and the like. This year I was excited because USS Jackson, an Independence Class Littoral combat ship was arriving and I would get to see what an advanced combat craft looks like up close. I also found out a key link to “disruption” which has been a theme of my recent analysis and posts.
The first thing you notice is the unique hull (compared to traditional warship designs). This design is supposed to let it operate in shallow waters near coastlines and also deliver very high speed – up to 50 knots – although the top speed is classified. The navy had a chain link fence up and armed guards with M16 weapons and a sign saying “use of deadly force authorized” so they were not kidding around.
That same day I received my copy of “Modern War”, a magazine published by Strategy and Tactics Press (and I highly recommend that you subscribe to their publications, they are a solid and interesting publishing house) which just happened to profile the Independence Class ships on p68-70 of their July – August issue. Some highlights:
They are controversial because of their limited basic armament and expensive construction costs. Senior naval leaders argue the mission flexibility and extensive automation provide a vast array of capabilities with fewer personnel and platforms than traditional designs. Construction and operating costs dominate budget discussions and headlines because they come ‘up front’. Today, however, personnel costs constitute 62% of the annual Department of Defense Budget.
While I am a military history enthusiast I am not an expert in systems design and cannot add a lot of value to the controversy of whether or not the Independence Class is an effective combat ship for the money (for actual analysis see the points by Trent Telenko over at Chicago Boyz his insights are first rate and amazing). However, I have years of experience with the secondary point of this article, which is the long term benefits of automation and disruption on areas of the economy which have traditionally been (primarily) served through manual of semi-automated methods.
When you are a large entity like the US Navy, you are making some high level calculations on a strategic level. In general:
1) you need to understand your mission
2) you need to understand how your funds are spent to achieve your mission
3) you need to recognize that change is relentless and you are anticipating the NEXT war, not the last war (i.e. a “future state”)
The Navy faces the same challenges of disruption as the rest of the economy. The key themes of disruption drive AUTOMATION and SOFTWARE OVER HARDWARE and REAL TIME RESPONSE. In the future there won’t be hours of notice and long battles – there will be attacks from automated systems that will demand a response in milliseconds. The traditional “call to action stations” where sailors jump up from their bunks and man the weaponry cannot respond in time to these sorts of attacks. It is impossible.
The future of automation is inevitable. And yet, the military overall is spending 62% of their funding on personnel to effectively do manual tasks or be a man / machine interface. The military has to work quickly to phase out manual effort whenever possible and move to an automated solution that can 1) respond to real time threats 2) more importantly, be upgraded continuously via software and take advantage of ever-increasing powers of computational hardware.
I can already hear the “corner case” objections of specific jobs that will require “boots on the ground”. Absolutely soldiers will be needed to take and hold ground and deal with civilians and other missions – but many of the duties already done by soldiers from sentry duty to manning weapons can already be done more effectively by machines, especially when those machines are funded from tech savvy groups like the NSA rather than what you or I could buy off the shelf (like a Tesla). The “optimal” funding level, over time, probably is 70% machines / automation / real time and 30% staffing. The entire model has to be re-done in order to win on the types of real-time combat and missions that our military will face in the future.
Another giant but rarely thought of element is that weapon systems with less (or ideally zero) humans can be reconfigured into much more cost-effective and resilient systems. Much of the space on ships is for people and when people are killed or wounded the ship becomes ineffective. And yet the elimination or massive reduction in staff lets you create a much smaller footprint per square foot of killing power or weaponry and it can be designed with autonomous systems so that it can fight until it is utterly destroyed. Unlike TV or in the movies, ships and tanks and teams do not typically fight to the last man but systems do; and ships and teams that can’t move fast or have significant amount of wounded or killed team members can be forced to surrender.
The US navy is attempting to take on these challenges with this class of ships. Whether or not it is ultimately successful in creating cost-effective, automated and resilient weapons systems within the limits of available funding will determine whether or not they win or lose in future wars. it is as simple as that. Adding sailors to non-automated functions doesn’t achieve these future goals and will consume available funding in an endless make-work project.
June 10th, 2017 at 1:02 pm
Very interesting presentation.
Since there are human decision makers on these weapon systems at this stage of development and system decision making and control, having fewer on board/present seems to me to increase the value of each and therefore the effect of the loss of each of them. The issue of next man up when adjusting to combat losses when redundancy opportunities are significantly reduced. I know that theoretically, these could be modeled and the combined man-machine system configured to sustain component losses with designed redundancy, but in the interim stages of this substitution, the risk is high they we haven’t really understood the probability of where the losses will occur since we are largely guessing about the combat scenarios.
While programing can enhance a machine’s capabilities, it can seldom change it’s basic function significantly. One of the awesome things about the human is that they are very pliable in being trained for new or additional tasks.
A private gets a couple of weeks training as a loader on a tank and while operating it that position is trained formally and inadvertently in the additional skills of driver, mechanic, gunner and even tank commander. Those with the desire and abilities move into the higher skilled positions as the need arises. Formal schooling is added as responsibilities increase, but it fundamentally the adaptability and synthesizing of information of the human that permits this growth in capabilities in a relatively short period of time.
Those that have similarly acquired the advanced skills monitor, coach and evaluate the skills and temperamental suitabilities of those who follow them. In a tank crew there is at least one human who is expert at all four positions and capable of training others in them, there is at least one that knows at least three and some of the fourth, at least one that knows two and some of the other two and one that knows one position and possibly some of the other three. This is a type of redundancy and self development that at least at the current technological state can not be replicated by machines.
I think my example only scratches the surface of the issue. I know that the digital proponents are promising that artificial intelligence will soon surpass human capabilities in all areas, but permit me to be a little skeptical. Outside of Hollywood, I want to experience a machine that knows love, compassion, loyalty, bonding and skepticism. Not just shows behavior that mimics these characteristics.
I’m not arguing that redundant tasks should not be automated where this out performs present techniques. Nor am I discounting the ability of machines to gather, filter and economically provide important info to operators. We just need to make sure we aren’t centralizing and programing combat where we become predictable and vulnerable. I don’t think we are at this point, but the abuse is almost predictable.
Death6
June 10th, 2017 at 1:28 pm
Thank you for the insightful comment.
In general, we like to fixate on the errors of machines since we are human and we are hard-wired to believe that humans “add value”. In order to actually evaluate the gains we get from humans (pliability, ability to react effectively) from the huge downsides of humans (they are costly, require resupply and provisioning, and can be rendered ineffective without completely destroying the machinery) we would have to view the difference between
1) situations where humans made a situation better, despite machines
2) situations where humans made it worse, in spite of potential machine solutions
Since I come from the financial services industry, we had an endless hue and cry for “type 1” situations above. “Specialists” would calm the markets in times of panic, humans would avoid massive errors, and everywhere it was worth paying large costs in terms of overheads and per transaction costs to “buy” this protection. We also started with manual trading desks and manual processes.
In general, these “protections” from highly paid and highly skilled professionals bought us next to nothing “when the chips were down” in 2008. The costs were ever present, plus the slowness and error prone environment caused by “putting humans first”, but the downside protection turned out to be almost nil.
This war is mostly over now. Machines have replaced most humans for most tasks from planning to trading to compliance. Costs per transaction have plummeted. We still face massive downside risk but we aren’t “paying a premium” to get that risk.
For wars – we would have to weigh all the human errors on the ground and in the sky against as well as all the costs of humans in the mostly human less man interface against the benefits of machines, which include real time response, ability to fight to the last drop, and higher killing power per unit.
I wouldn’t know how to do that per se since I am not from the military but it could be done and I think every day the spectrum is tilting massively towards machines. This is definitely happening in the air force fastest, with drones and computer assisted flight. The capabilities of drone pilots vs. automation entirely of the process (and managing by exception) I’m sure are being considered right now.
As far as misuse, this is guaranteed. This is a function of human nature. Would Assad use these weapons today if he had them? Hell yes. The weapons trickle down to the nastiest people. However, in this world, the Chinese or Russians or someone else will build them anyways and the only variable is whether or not we have them as well.
Also – we make almost no steel or aluminum and the only place we have advantages over the Chinese are in software. As we move to more programmable devices this is how we can keep a fighting edge. Right now they are the “arsenal of communism” and we are essentially a craft manufacturer. It is like WW2 except we are the axis with smaller scale economies and our (likely) enemies have the advantage of scale and production. Sad but true.
Thanks again for the thoughtful comment and I am definitely an expert in the use of automation vs. humans in process control but that doesn’t imply that this expertise translates effectively across all domains.
June 10th, 2017 at 1:32 pm
There are times when having “A Man In The Loop” is absolutely essential, whether there on-site, or remotely observing.
June 10th, 2017 at 2:24 pm
There are several variants of the LCS. I can’t say that I have particularly heard of the JACKSON, but I can say that despite the variants every other one I have heard of has had horrendous problems.
1) despite different propulsion systems, every one has broken down. We had one literally stranded in the far east [Singapore?] for longer than the tour of duty of the crew. The very act of getting from the east coast to the Panama Canal is apparently pushing the envelope of the propulsion systems.
2) the ships are supposed to be “modular” so that they can have their mission changed rapidly. Except the modules do not seem to work.
3) the LCS is the functional replacement for the OLIVER HAZARD PERRY guided missile frigate [FFG]. Block obsolescence and a desperate urge by the Left to reduce the numbers and capabilities of the Navy lead to them being scrapped early before replacement. The LCS was supposed to be cheaper [nope, not by a long shot], more capable [nope], able to be mass produced quickly [nope], and as you noted require less personnel. That last is true but at too much of a cost.
Combat operations and casualties as noted mean the need for personnel reduncancy. However, peacetime naval operations are not a binary choice between Battle Stations and in combat -vs- cruising on a Carvival ocean liner. To maintain combat capability, it takes a LOT of ongoing maintenance and training.
To be honest, they have undermanned these ships. Note that they have not engaged in any combat operations, and most of their operations have been dog and pony cruises, and the dog and the pony have not done well. And yet they are at the point where at times when the crew is working 18 on – 6 off for prolonged periods of time. That is not sustainable. You do not engage in prolonged operations with no margin. There is no margin.
In addition, if you are going to deploy, you need a working logistics chain to keep things going, especially if you are going to use new generation automation extensively. If something breaks, fails, or you run out of something; you need to be able to get replacements. The LCS seems to have . . . problems with that.
Yes, we need modern equipment and to use the latest technology. Yes, it is a good thing to reduce manning requirements. But the new designs have to work and be supportable, and you have to have enough personnel to operate for prolonged periods and not lose effectiveness.
It is telling that there are a number of cheaper, more effective, foreign designs already in series production by our putative allies that do a better job in the Littoral Combat role the LCS was supposedly designed for.
We have lost the ability to actually design and build ships to fill a military role. As the number of shipbuilders has shrunk, the purpose of ship procurement seems to be primarily to maximize both profits and spread the political credit for the jobs.
Long ago when the world was new, I was a guest aboard USS YORKTOWN [CG-48], the second AEGIS missle cruiser, at the Ingalls-Pascagoula shipyard. She was there for the scheduled post-shakedown yard availability. Short form, the shipyard builds the ship, the Navy takes it out on a shakedown cruise and TRIES to push it to failure to make sure it does what the Navy is paying for. Then they take it back to the shipyard and make them fix whatever didn’t work and bring it up to spec. Every Navy ship does that.
Everyone I talked to from Captain Carl Anderson down to the deck force seamen was amazed. They tried to break her. And they couldn’t. EVERYTHING worked to spec or better than designed. None of the crew had ever seen that before, and she joined the fleet earlier than scheduled.
Ingalls was acquired by another large defense contractor. They don’t build ships that well anymore. Not even close.
We seem to have lost the ability to do anything but waste money [and in the future lives] in defense procurement.
June 10th, 2017 at 5:00 pm
All of the above squared. The variants with aluminum hulls have literally broken.
Automation is a big deal in commercial marine. The difference is that commercial voyages are days to weeks between port calls and shore side support for anything that needs fixing. Winston Churchill wrote that at the beginning of the WWI, a coal fired Dreadnought had 100 men engaged just shoveling coal from holds toward the boilers without ever actually seeing a boiler.
Naval cruises are much longer measured between port calls where the specialized facilities and personnel to repair weapon systems are available. With at sea replenishment, ships may spend months out of sight of land with only on-board crew available. Until we can just hose a malfunctioning system down with nanobots, there isn’t going to be a substitute for actual knowledgeable, skilled and ingenious sailors on the spot.
In any kind of battle, this is increased exponentially. Future battles are likely to be fought with little human involvement after pulling the trigger at the beginning. The crew will be what makes sure that when the trigger is pulled, something happens and picks up the pieces and keeps the ship afloat afterwards.
I’ve noticed that when the “resurgent” Russian Navy makes an extended cruise, the flotilla is invariably accompanied by one or more sea going tugs. This was after the embarrassing spectacle of a ship drifting at sea until a rescue could be organized from the fatherland. This may be something we’ll have to do as well.
June 10th, 2017 at 5:16 pm
Subotai, if you want a timeline on the ongoing debacle that is LCS, go over to Cdrsalmander and follow the links; it’s impressive. There (CdrS) they take the notion that the designers have tried to jump too many steps up the stairs at once, tranformational vs evolutionary. The mission module issue is basically that they don’t exist, not even designed yet, because the space and position allocation isn’t compatible with the functionality requirements (i.e. anti air needs to be on top, but ASW [anti-submarine] needs to be on the bottom, with sensors pre-installed -you can’t just bolt this stuff on).
Litton Ingalls was aquired by Northrop Grumman.