    The Apprentices

    Posted by David Foster on June 17th, 2017 (All posts by )

    If anyone would like to discuss President Trump’s proposal for an expanded role for apprenticeship programs in America…and related broader issues of workforce training and skills development…this is the place.  Some useful links:

    Trump’s remarks on signing the executive order

    Text of the executive order

    Comments by Ivanka Trump and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta

    Existing Federal regulations re apprenticeship programs

    (There are also state regulations)

    Thoughts?

     

    8 Responses to “The Apprentices”

    1. Assistant Village Idiot Says:
      June 17th, 2017 at 6:24 pm

      Seems like micromanaging, even if it is a good idea. Not any worse than other presidents.

    2. David Foster Says:
      June 17th, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      normal employer-employee relationship that includes substantial training?…I guess maybe the idea is to prevent fraud by employers promising great things in exchange for relatively low pay…but employers can do that anyhow without calling it an Apprenticeship. The other reason for government involvement may be to provide some level of transferability between companies.

      Anyhow, Trump did not create the existing DOL regulations, which strike me as pretty burdensome, my impression is that his intent is to devolve some of the government responsibilities out onto industry trade associations, etc.

    3. David Foster Says:
      June 17th, 2017 at 10:07 pm

      From the current DOL regulations:

      “Every apprenticeship instructor must:

      (i) Meet the State Department of Education’s requirements for a vocational-technical instructor in the State of registration, or be a subject matter expert, which is an individual, such as a journeyworker, who is recognized within an industry as having expertise in a specific occupation; and

      (ii) Have training in teaching techniques and adult learning styles, which may occur before or after the apprenticeship instructor has started to provide the related technical instruction.”

      There are plenty of people in businesses and I’m sure in other kinds of organizations who teach employees very well without having “training in teaching techniques and adult learning styles”…..this is along the lines of the public school requirement for Education degrees, though not as extreme since it is pretty vague.

      Overall, the regs strike me as burdensome and a significant deterrent to setting up an apprenticeship program.

    4. dearieme Says:
      June 18th, 2017 at 7:03 am

      Apprenticeships in the skilled trades in Britain were largely killed off by the trade unions agitating endlessly for the apprentices to be paid so much that they were no longer worthwhile for the employer.

      There had also existed apprenticeships in the professions so that, for example, you could qualify as an accountant or a solicitor or an engineer without going to university. I suspect, but do not know, that they were killed by the professional bodies demanding a degree for entry.

    5. David Foster Says:
      June 18th, 2017 at 8:15 am

      There’s an interesting description of a 1930s apprenticeship, in Germany, in the memoirs of jet-engine pioneer Gerhard Neumann. From my review of the book:

      “A 2- or 3-year machinist or mechanic apprenticeship was mandatory for admission to any German engineering academy: Neumann’s father asked the 10 cab drivers of Frankfurt/Oder to recommend the garage where they thought the boy would learn the most, and the answers were unanimous: Albert Schroth’s. So began Gerhard Neumann’s apprenticeship, which, other than the technologies involved, could have been something out of the Middle Ages. “In winter my hands were frozen purple. Wear work gloves? ‘What’s the matter, boy, are you a girl?’ When my hands were bleeding, Herr Schroth pointed to the large bottle of iodine in the backroom and mumbled something about faules Fleisch (lazy flesh.) No Band-Aids, no pitying, no time out.””

      Neumann says the while Germans desiring to enter engineering school were required to complete apprenticeships, the Nazi government–hungry for foreign exchange–had decided to exempt foreigners from this requirement. He believed that those who had gone the apprenticeship route were far more likely to become good engineers:

      http://chicagoboyz.net/archives/39199.html

    6. Steve Adams Says:
      June 18th, 2017 at 8:55 am

      Ending High school after sophomore year would be a better driver of this, but every step this direction is better the what we have now.

    7. Mike K Says:
      June 18th, 2017 at 9:58 am

      “There’s an interesting description of a 1930s apprenticeship, in Germany, in the memoirs of jet-engine pioneer Gerhard Neumann”

      I started a comment about this yesterday but got distracted. My nephew, who went back to college and graduated after a Marine Corps stint in Japan, did an elevator union apprenticeship. He completed that and went to work for an elevator company. He fairly quickly was promoted into management.

      Neuman’s book is very interesting. The combination of apprenticeship and university for the book learning, seems a worthwhile combination for technical fields.

      Internship in medicine used to be something of an apprenticeship.

    8. David Foster Says:
      June 18th, 2017 at 10:17 am

      Forbes article on the Trump apprenticeship proposal:

      https://www.forbes.com/sites/patrickgleason/2017/06/16/the-tremendous-promise-of-trumps-apprenticeship-initiative-and-what-states-can-do-to-assist/#53474fb63677

