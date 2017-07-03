On and Off Balance
Posted by Sgt. Mom on July 3rd, 2017 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
Here we are, a couple of days past the middle of the year, and almost eight months after the election of Donald Trump to the presidency … and I swear that the lunacy has not died down in the slightest, but is now ratcheted up to eleven, or even twelve. (Gratuitous Spinal Tap reference.) The classical five stages of grief are supposed to be denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance, but it’s clear at this point that the Hillary and Bernie partisans are stuck fast at the ‘anger’ stage – and appear to be egging each other into higher, farther, deeper and more intense demonstrations of denial and anger. It’s almost … well, operatic. Like a spectacular ten-car pile-up on the interstate, one can’t even look away from the spectacle – especially the spectacle of establishment news media personalities and institutions losing their freaking minds over Donald Trump.
The reason for this insensate anger is another source of bewilderment for me. I mean – I thought he was one of them, a big-city, big-money and flamboyant-with-it guy, pretty much a moderate Democrat, sort of liberal socially, someone that establishment media figures in New York had palled around socially with for decades. Is it because he is an apostate in their eyes now? Or were they so invested in Hillary, so convinced that she had it in the bag, and that CNNMSNBCBS would carry her over the finish-line, and when it turned out that they couldn’t – this is the tantrum of a very sore loser? Is the media hatred caused frustration over having lost, by excessive and undeniable partisanship, all authoritative credibility with the flyover-country citizens? All that old black political magic that used to work so well – favorable press, celeb endorsements, polling, media appearances, a constant stream of paid political ads, huuge spending – couldn’t get Hillary into the White House, or budge the needle in a Democrat-friendly direction since. I don’t even want to get into the flat-out hatred boiling over on social media and in comment threads in various places, the hatred of liberals for conservatives of just about any stripe.
Is it as a commenter at Samizdata suggested, when one of the regulars there linked to a recent Sarah Hoyt post?
I have often considered that there are a lot more people who have degrees of mental illness out there than we generally realise. Most of the time they can function relatively OK, if surrounded by good people who try and keep them on the path of sanity, however if they are steered in the wrong direction … their inherent bias towards fantasy thinking will mean they go down the wormhole when a more sane person who stop and think ‘Hang on a minute here!’ I think the reason we are seeing more of the misdirection now is the internet – its all there on everyone’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, and 100% accessible to all, whereas in the past such people would probably never have been exposed to such twisted thinking. Now they are, and they lack the critical faculties to determine what is true and what is false.
Discuss, if you can bear it.
July 3rd, 2017 at 5:39 pm
I have some lefties in the family, three of my children.
Two are lawyers, which seems to be related. One is married to a professor of psychology who has been psychoanalyzing the family since they were married several years ago.
He and she are lefties and angry. We are not on speaking terms since the 2012 election when she posted “Yo Vote.'” I interpreted that as bragging about illegals voting and gently teased her on facebook about all the Democrats that had lost elections that day.
The response was furious and that was before Trump. I can only imagine what it’s like now.
The oldest daughter is a lefty but somewhat reasonable. She is the FBI agent who told me she would not vote for Hillary last September, which I considered significant.
Those two are lawyers.
My middle daughter is also a lefty but lives in west LA so I am not surprised. She is also the one who went to Cuba about 20 years ago and realized it is a prison. She was hoping (I overheard a phone call with a friend) that it would show Socialism worked. Sadly for her illusions, she is fluent in Spanish and quickly figured out what was going on.
Still she, the last one, is who said “He’ll be impeached” when her mother asked her about Trump.
I think it is a sort of disbelief that this could be happening when the future had already been arranged.
None of them have any assassination fantasies but they are pretty sane.
July 3rd, 2017 at 5:42 pm
OT but I am listening to Caro’s biography of Johnson on audible in the car and am struck by how much is about the west Texas Germans.
We are still on Sam Johnson’s life so far and he was regarded highly by the Germans for opposing and defeatinjg abillmin the Legislature that was very anti-German in 1918l
My uncle has told me that there were portraits of the Kaiser in Chicago public schools before the war,
July 3rd, 2017 at 6:43 pm
When I read or listen to the most distraught, I am amazed at the shallowness of their thinking. All they seem to be able to come up with his hyperbole, slogans and inferences that do not follow any rules of logic given known facts.
It seems to me that what we are seeing are the results of the dumbing down and indoctrination of the educational system top to bottom. They want answers that suit their utopian paradigm and will accept it solely on that basis.
Not very hard to manipulate such a group and convince them that they are in great personal risk from anyone with an opposing position. As background, what percentage of movies have exploitation, conspiracy and unrestrained exercise of power as themes. It has become the dominate assumption about how “others” operate and why things are not utopian.
Many simply decide that they can live with others having the power and they can keep out of the way and pursue their own peace and some affluence- go along to get along.
Others, and it seems to me an increasing proportion, are being radicalized and becoming professional or hobbyist true believers who will protest, disrupt and badger designated targets as the web masters direct. There are the really radical elements working inside this movement to turn it violent as has been witnessed.
The progressive movement generally wants to apply pressure and intimidation, but stops well short of revolution. I think this may be a combination of practical tactics and lack of courage of their convictions.
I think that some of the softer progressives are starting to wonder if the true radicals can be controlled. There are a few progressive law makers in California that are not so sure they like having the radicals targeting them over single payer health care (which they support, but can’t figure out a way to pay for given their half trillion state debt). Of course to the radicals and the street progressives only the utopian vision matters. Pay for it? Take the money from those who earn it, problem solved.
I nominate Bernie Sanders and Elizabet Warren as co-poster figures for the progressive movement. They embody all the deep political and economic thought of the modern progressives and have mastered the inflammatory rhetoric that the radicals and street progressives need to hear to know their course is just and worthy of any sacrifice.
Death6
July 3rd, 2017 at 8:17 pm
“I interpreted that as bragging about illegals voting and gently teased her on facebook”
We had a similar experience over a series of Facebook posts, and it caused an ugly, permanent family rift. It’s funny how social media amplifies perceived slights. It seems the closer you are to the person, the worse it can get.