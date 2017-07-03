 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    On and Off Balance

    Posted by Sgt. Mom on July 3rd, 2017 (All posts by )

    Here we are, a couple of days past the middle of the year, and almost eight months after the election of Donald Trump to the presidency … and I swear that the lunacy has not died down in the slightest, but is now ratcheted up to eleven, or even twelve. (Gratuitous Spinal Tap reference.) The classical five stages of grief are supposed to be denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance, but it’s clear at this point that the Hillary and Bernie partisans are stuck fast at the ‘anger’ stage – and appear to be egging each other into higher, farther, deeper and more intense demonstrations of denial and anger. It’s almost … well, operatic. Like a spectacular ten-car pile-up on the interstate, one can’t even look away from the spectacle – especially the spectacle of establishment news media personalities and institutions losing their freaking minds over Donald Trump.

    The reason for this insensate anger is another source of bewilderment for me. I mean – I thought he was one of them, a big-city, big-money and flamboyant-with-it guy, pretty much a moderate Democrat, sort of liberal socially, someone that establishment media figures in New York had palled around socially with for decades. Is it because he is an apostate in their eyes now? Or were they so invested in Hillary, so convinced that she had it in the bag, and that CNNMSNBCBS would carry her over the finish-line, and when it turned out that they couldn’t – this is the tantrum of a very sore loser? Is the media hatred caused frustration over having lost, by excessive and undeniable partisanship, all authoritative credibility with the flyover-country citizens? All that old black political magic that used to work so well – favorable press, celeb endorsements, polling, media appearances, a constant stream of paid political ads, huuge spending – couldn’t get Hillary into the White House, or budge the needle in a Democrat-friendly direction since. I don’t even want to get into the flat-out hatred boiling over on social media and in comment threads in various places, the hatred of liberals for conservatives of just about any stripe.

    Is it as a commenter at Samizdata suggested, when one of the regulars there linked to a recent Sarah Hoyt post?

    I have often considered that there are a lot more people who have degrees of mental illness out there than we generally realise. Most of the time they can function relatively OK, if surrounded by good people who try and keep them on the path of sanity, however if they are steered in the wrong direction … their inherent bias towards fantasy thinking will mean they go down the wormhole when a more sane person who stop and think ‘Hang on a minute here!’ I think the reason we are seeing more of the misdirection now is the internet – its all there on everyone’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, and 100% accessible to all, whereas in the past such people would probably never have been exposed to such twisted thinking. Now they are, and they lack the critical faculties to determine what is true and what is false.

    Discuss, if you can bear it.

     

    This entry was posted on Monday, July 3rd, 2017 at 4:12 pm and is filed under Civil Society, Current Events, Elections, Internet, Leftism, Media, The Press, Trump, USA. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    4 Responses to “On and Off Balance”

    1. Mike K Says:
      July 3rd, 2017 at 5:39 pm

      I have some lefties in the family, three of my children.

      Two are lawyers, which seems to be related. One is married to a professor of psychology who has been psychoanalyzing the family since they were married several years ago.

      He and she are lefties and angry. We are not on speaking terms since the 2012 election when she posted “Yo Vote.'” I interpreted that as bragging about illegals voting and gently teased her on facebook about all the Democrats that had lost elections that day.

      The response was furious and that was before Trump. I can only imagine what it’s like now.

      The oldest daughter is a lefty but somewhat reasonable. She is the FBI agent who told me she would not vote for Hillary last September, which I considered significant.

      Those two are lawyers.

      My middle daughter is also a lefty but lives in west LA so I am not surprised. She is also the one who went to Cuba about 20 years ago and realized it is a prison. She was hoping (I overheard a phone call with a friend) that it would show Socialism worked. Sadly for her illusions, she is fluent in Spanish and quickly figured out what was going on.

      Still she, the last one, is who said “He’ll be impeached” when her mother asked her about Trump.

      I think it is a sort of disbelief that this could be happening when the future had already been arranged.

      None of them have any assassination fantasies but they are pretty sane.

    2. Mike K Says:
      July 3rd, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      OT but I am listening to Caro’s biography of Johnson on audible in the car and am struck by how much is about the west Texas Germans.

      We are still on Sam Johnson’s life so far and he was regarded highly by the Germans for opposing and defeatinjg abillmin the Legislature that was very anti-German in 1918l

      My uncle has told me that there were portraits of the Kaiser in Chicago public schools before the war,

    3. Anonymous Says:
      July 3rd, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      When I read or listen to the most distraught, I am amazed at the shallowness of their thinking. All they seem to be able to come up with his hyperbole, slogans and inferences that do not follow any rules of logic given known facts.

      It seems to me that what we are seeing are the results of the dumbing down and indoctrination of the educational system top to bottom. They want answers that suit their utopian paradigm and will accept it solely on that basis.

      Not very hard to manipulate such a group and convince them that they are in great personal risk from anyone with an opposing position. As background, what percentage of movies have exploitation, conspiracy and unrestrained exercise of power as themes. It has become the dominate assumption about how “others” operate and why things are not utopian.

      Many simply decide that they can live with others having the power and they can keep out of the way and pursue their own peace and some affluence- go along to get along.

      Others, and it seems to me an increasing proportion, are being radicalized and becoming professional or hobbyist true believers who will protest, disrupt and badger designated targets as the web masters direct. There are the really radical elements working inside this movement to turn it violent as has been witnessed.

      The progressive movement generally wants to apply pressure and intimidation, but stops well short of revolution. I think this may be a combination of practical tactics and lack of courage of their convictions.

      I think that some of the softer progressives are starting to wonder if the true radicals can be controlled. There are a few progressive law makers in California that are not so sure they like having the radicals targeting them over single payer health care (which they support, but can’t figure out a way to pay for given their half trillion state debt). Of course to the radicals and the street progressives only the utopian vision matters. Pay for it? Take the money from those who earn it, problem solved.

      I nominate Bernie Sanders and Elizabet Warren as co-poster figures for the progressive movement. They embody all the deep political and economic thought of the modern progressives and have mastered the inflammatory rhetoric that the radicals and street progressives need to hear to know their course is just and worthy of any sacrifice.

      Death6

    4. Grurray Says:
      July 3rd, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      “I interpreted that as bragging about illegals voting and gently teased her on facebook”

      We had a similar experience over a series of Facebook posts, and it caused an ugly, permanent family rift. It’s funny how social media amplifies perceived slights. It seems the closer you are to the person, the worse it can get.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     