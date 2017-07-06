Why Does This Happen?
Posted by Jonathan on July 6th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
Skype used to be the premier VOIP app (long before we called such things apps). It always had a crummy user interface but call quality was excellent and users put up with the rough edges. However, since Microsoft bought Skype call quality has declined, seemingly steadily. There are frequent software updates that don’t improve the user experience and sometimes introduce new problems. With its Skype updates on Windows MSFT forces you to opt out a la Java from having your browser configuration hijacked. Calls get dropped more than they used to. Calls that don’t go through are much more frequent. Bandwidth now seems to affect call quality even though it was once possible to use Skype easily over dialup Internet connections.
This morning I tried to make a Skype call on my mobile and found there had been another upgrade, forcing me to waste minutes selecting a new background color and dismissing what’s-new pages and trying to find my contacts list, which is all I ever want to do. I don’t want to invite my contacts to use Skype, I don’t care about inserting GIFs into chats, I don’t care about the Skype community. I care about good, consistent call quality, about having my list of phone numbers propagate automatically to laptop or phone when I update the list, about having a Skype number for incoming calls, and about easy management of occasional conferences and international calls. I used to care about video calling but I gave up since good alternatives appeared. If Skype could restore its past high call quality I could happily put up with the other hassles. If Skype could also improve its UI in a few obvious ways I would be thrilled. It never happens. Why not?
A company with a great product conspicuously fails to improve that product and it starts to lag competing products. Or a big company buys a small company and ruins its main product. MSFT’s management is no doubt part of the problem here but the pattern is familiar. Why is it familiar? You might think the smart people running MSFT would know better. Perhaps they don’t, perhaps this is a more difficult problem than it appears to be. Or perhaps something else is going on.
Discuss.
July 6th, 2017 at 12:29 pm
And the ads. Skype’s UI had been absolutely ruined in the past year by ads everywhere on the screen. It’s awful.
I haven’t upgraded my iTunes in years, since there were some feature changes I hated, but Apple has been happy to let me use the ancient version. Microsoft has gotten very aggressive with Windows 10 and other product in not letting you refuse upgrades.
The question is why they have been able to be so loathed by their customers for 30+ years and still not threatened in the market. It would be like if K-Mart was the dominant retailer in the country.
July 6th, 2017 at 4:09 pm
Not a Skype user, but this sounds like multiple product managers each lobbying to add their own features to Skype and no one willing to say “NO, it may be a good thing but we can’t impose too many Good Things on people every time they want to make a call.”
July 6th, 2017 at 4:36 pm
A small company finds a niche market and exploits it wonderfully, to the benefit of its customers.
Then somewhere, a bureaucracy notices, throws layers of regulatory and/or process “value added” around it to “improve” it, and the niche product suffocates.
It’s the Circle of Life(TM).
July 6th, 2017 at 4:52 pm
Orson Scott Card’s “How Software Companies Die” is wonderfully appropriate here:
http://www.call-with-current-continuation.org/rants/how-companies-die.txt
RIP Skype
July 6th, 2017 at 5:13 pm
Oh, my — I LOVE the description – “a sphincter in a suit.” *sigh* Pure gold, that is.
July 6th, 2017 at 5:53 pm
Actually, contrary to the Orson Scott Card rant, the senior executives of large software companies are *not* generally clueless administrators who know nothing about the technology. At Microsoft, for example:
CEO Satya Nadella got an electrical engineering degree and a masters in computer science before getting an MBA. He was a member of the technology staff at Sun Microsystems before joining MS.
EVP Worldwide Commercial Judson Althoff holds a mechanical engineering degree.
Chief Marketing Officer and EVP Consumer Chris Capossela has computer science and economics degrees and got his start in computing as a boy, writing a reservation system for his family’s Italian restaurant.
https://news.microsoft.com/leadership/senior-leaders-2/
July 6th, 2017 at 6:13 pm
A small company finds a niche market and exploits it wonderfully, to the benefit of its customers.
Then somewhere, a bureaucracy notices,
This reminds me of the book, “Jawbreaker” about Afghanistan after the invasion and for about a year after.
Special Forces guys were working with Afghans and getting stuff done. In the meantime, the SF guys were riding horses and wearing Afghan gear.
Then the “Big Army” arrived and said “shave and get into uniform” and it all went downhill from there.
The little guys who know what to do accomplish great things,
Then the bureaucrats arrive.
David Brinkley’s book, “Washington Goes to War” describes what happens when a bureaucracy is given a large budget.