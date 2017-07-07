Seth Barrett Tillman: A Response to Fonzone & Geltzer’s Can President Trump Just Leave Key Executive Branch Offices Unfilled?
Posted by Jonathan on July 7th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
In a recent post on Lawfare, Christopher Fonzone and Joshua A. Geltzer ask the question: “Is the persistent and deliberate failure to identify candidates [for appointed federal positions] not merely a sign of inept governance and deadlocked politics but also, at least in certain cases, a legal failing as well?” Their answer is basically: yes. Their position is worth pondering. I do think several of their arguments do not work, and several others are not well supported.
July 7th, 2017 at 3:15 pm
The United States and Russia struck an agreement Friday on a cease-fire in southwest Syria, crowning President Donald Trump’s first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
How could this possibly be with so many State Department bureaucrats out of work?! And here I thought the dire consequences of not having an Assistant Deputy Secretary of South Asian Safe Spaces to leak us fake news would be the end of United States of America world leadership as we know it.
If we have any more staffing crises like this we may just finally end up with world peace.