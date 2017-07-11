You know the one I mean. When you can see what is coming at you head on, and yet it is considered very poor form in the proper circles to admit the truth.

This is written on July 10, 2017. Tomorrow Congress returns from its VERY long weekend for the 4th of July. Note that they refer to it in official documents as the “4th of July” recess, for them the date is more important than the Independence of our country.

By whatever name, it is the calendar that is of import. Remember, from tomorrow, our worthless, ambulatory violations of Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the Constitution take their next vacation after barely a fortnight and 3 days after returning. And they will take the end of July, all of August, and the first part of September off. Technically, there are 12 working days before that respite. Technically. But Congress cannot be troubled, regardless of supposed party, to actually work 5 days a week. Mondays and Fridays are part of the congressional weekend and are not to be profaned by the work of the public.

So, what of that work remains to be done, and under what strictures?



It is 6 months since the inauguration of President Trump. The inauguration means a changeover in the makeup of the cabinet and sub-cabinet. Right now, while the President Trump’s cabinet has been confirmed, there are I am told today 133 sub-cabinet positions still being held by Obama’s appointees because a Republican Senate cannot bring itself to actually cast up and down votes on their replacements. Which means that Obama’s policies are still being carried out.

After 7 years of repeated promises by every Republican national level candidate and policy making institution to “Repeal and Replace Obamacare” at the first chance; it turns out that a Republican House, a Republican Senate, with finally a Republican President is incapable of seriously starting. 7 years, and neither House made the slightest plans or preparation to “Repeal and Replace”. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan only allowed a vote on his own plan, which left every aspect of Obamacare, every destruction of the American Health Care system, firmly in place but under Republican control.

The Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, puts forth his own plan that tweaks matters a little, but leaves every aspect of Health Care in the control of the government, bureaucrats, and out of the hands of those who use and pay for it. And even that watered down disaster probably will not pass because not only is there unanimous Democrat opposition, the usual Republican Senators who can be depended upon to support Democrats say they will vote with them.

It is clear that the Republican Party and Republicans in Congress never had any intention of ever saving us from Obamacare.

Then there is the matter of the Federal Budget. According to the Constitution, the budget and spending authorization bills have to be drawn up for each government department. The votes on each item are public record, so that the people can see if the politicians are doing as they promised. The budget and spending bills are required by the Constitution to start in the House of Representatives.

We have not had a Federal Budget in accordance with the Constitution of the United States since the election of Buraq Hussein Obama as president. Instead they have passed “Continuing Resolutions” where no member of Congress’s stand and vote on any issue can be determined. It is all or nothing. From 2008-2010 the Democrats has both Houses of Congress, and there was no recourse. But in 2010, the Republicans took control of the House. All it takes is an order from the Speaker of the House, and Regular budget order is restored. But promises aside, no Republican Speaker dared offend the Democrats by upholding the Constitutional order.

In 2014, the Republicans regained the Senate. It does not matter who the President is; the budget, the power of the purse is the province of Congress alone. And still, there was no budget, and there were Continuing Resolutions. And after Paul Ryan became the Republican Speaker, he gave Obama even MORE money than he had demanded, with no resistance.

Almost as much as they promised the end of Obamacare, the Republicans promised a return to budgeting.

Do you see any sign of a budget emerging from a Republican Congress? No. We are going to have yet another Continuing Resolution, and probably it will be just more money for Obama’s priorities and contempt for the majority of the country.

IF Congress works every possible day between now and the end of the Fiscal Year [and if there is not Budget or Continuing Resolution by start of the new Fiscal Year on October 1, the government shuts down] they have 33 days to write the bills, hold hearings, and pass a budget through both Houses. However, the one key point that the Republicans in Congress have stood firm for, without flinching, is that they are going to take every possible day off that they can. So take Mondays and Fridays out of that 33 days.

There is no way they are going to pass a Budget. There is no way that they are going to “Repeal and Replace” Obamacare, or even reduce its mandates. And from the look of it, it will be a year or more before President Trump gets a Republican Senate to confirm his appointees.

Before you say that it is only the first year of this session of Congress; absolutely NOTHING gets done in the second year of a Congress because every pendulant Richard is concentrating on fundraising, politics, and being re-elected. The public interest and their duties totally disappear from the minds of Congress.

It is awkward. It is considered to be uncouth. But we have to admit if we are honest that as far as changes in policy, and what the government actually does to us; there is minimal difference between a Republican Congress and a Democrat Congress. Republicans will not oppose Democrats when Republicans are in power. And they will not oppose them when they are out of power. We have a Congress and bureaucracy controlled by the Left under two labels, and an Executive that while technically Republican is actually closer to being Nationalist and is hated by Congress and the Bureaucracy for it.

So, at the end of the Fiscal Year, and on into the political process that begins immediately afterwards, is there any reason for anyone who loves country and Constitution to support the collection of fools, miscreants, maladroits, and mendacious unindicted co-conspirators running as Republicans?

Or while we have time to think about it, maybe consideration of an amalgamation of TEA Party Patriots, Deplorables, and people who are tired of being lied to consistently as being more worth of our loyalty and efforts would be more rewarding?

At this point, every Establishment Republican will be screaming, “If you don’t support us, the Democrats will win!”.

That could be a fair point, but in return they should have to answer, “At a time when the Democrats have made the rule of law moot, where they declare any election that they do not win as illegitimate, where they openly attack people on the streets and have attempted mass political assassination to overturn Congressional elections we gave the Republican Party control of both Houses of Congress and the Presidency. What have you done differently from the Democrats, and who have you fought harder, the Democrats or your own President and your own voters? Deeds, not just words.”