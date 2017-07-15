On certain roads, it is able to control the vehicle without driver involvement at speeds up to 37 mph. The system, which in addition to the Traffic Jam Pilot also includes the Garage Pilot and the Parking Pilot, uses technology from Nvidia, Mobileye, and Delphi.

The feature package is available (not sure if its optional or standard) with the 2018 model A8.

Disclosure: I’m an NVDA shareholder.