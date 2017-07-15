Robot of the Week: The Audi Traffic Jam Pilot
Posted by David Foster on July 15th, 2017 (All posts by David Foster)
On certain roads, it is able to control the vehicle without driver involvement at speeds up to 37 mph. The system, which in addition to the Traffic Jam Pilot also includes the Garage Pilot and the Parking Pilot, uses technology from Nvidia, Mobileye, and Delphi.
The feature package is available (not sure if its optional or standard) with the 2018 model A8.
Disclosure: I’m an NVDA shareholder.
July 15th, 2017 at 12:36 pm
Friggen cars with lasers. The sharks will be jealous. ;)
July 15th, 2017 at 12:52 pm
I don’t know whether I’ve ever been in an Audi – probably not. But I have recently been in a BMW and a Mercedes. Rubbish! Both were difficult to clamber into without bumping my head, both had an uncomfortably low roof and neither had as much leg room as I’d have liked. (The driver of the Mercedes complained about the roof height and he was only, he said, six foot.) God knows why – Germans aren’t small people. Based on those experiences I’d be surprised if they managed to sell any in the Netherlands except maybe as women’s cars.
Should I predict the imminent collapse of German motor manufacturing? Maybe not, but based on that admittedly small sample its demise would be well merited.
July 15th, 2017 at 2:36 pm
“Should I predict the imminent collapse of German motor manufacturing? ”
Given their energy policies, I would say there is a fair prospect that all manufacturing is seriously weakened, if not collapsing,
July 15th, 2017 at 5:29 pm
German electricity used by industry is being subsidized by the rates paid by consumers:
https://energytransition.org/2015/08/small-german-power-consumers-subsidize-industry/
This obviously has its limits.