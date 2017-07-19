“Full transcript: Defense Secretary James Mattis’ interview with The Islander”
Posted by Jonathan on July 19th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
Secretary Mattis responds to an interview request from a high-school student. The interview is worth reading and more informative than much of what appears in the adult press.
July 19th, 2017 at 11:37 am
“I believe it was July of 2013 and it’s written by the former President Emeritus of Dartmouth University Jim Wright. He said, “what did we learn from the Korean war?” If you look at the wars from probably Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, dare I say Afghanistan, every time we go into a war and we don’t figure out what the political end state is, we get into wars and we don’t know how to end them. Then you’ve got a real problem.”
Thanks to Truman, the architect of our legacy of losing and the father of our tradition of multinational ignominy. If we learn one thing from the era it should be that it’s possible for one bitter incompetent to stumble through the backdoor into the halls of power and ruin the country for generations.
July 19th, 2017 at 3:12 pm
It’s refreshing to read an interview where the interviewer isn’t a preening buffoon trying to make himself the star of the show, who realizes that the interviewee is in fact the one who should be the focus. Hopefully the kid will always stay just like he is today, and not get himself ruined by going to journalism school. Heck, if I owned a newspaper I’d hire him today, he shows great initiative and curiosity.