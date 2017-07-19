“Eagle deaths: an interesting contrast”
Via David Hardy:
Synopsis: The use of lead hunting ammunition apparently kills a small number of eagles annually while wind turbines kill large numbers of birds of many types. Public officials who are concerned about bird deaths by lead poisoning tend not to be concerned about bird deaths by wind turbine.
Much as Islam trumps sexual orientation in identity politics, so crony-capitalist green energy schemes trump the welfare of wild animal populations in eco politics.
It was the same thing with the Minneapolis police shooting.
A few days ago there was international outrage about the oppressive American police, nasty gun culture, demands to transfer American wealth to Africa via European bureaucrats ASAP, etc.
Now today it’s, “well… the officer was startled… we mustn’t create a backlash… this is actually evidence of racism because fantastical fake memes, etc.”
It is always a mistake to accept at face value any alleged motivation for a position taken by progressives, or any other flavor of collectivist.
Regardless of the cause du jour, the actual aim is always to create the conditions necessary for the state to acquire more power for the statist camp to wield. Birds, schmirds…they’re just more grist for the mill, both literally and figuratively.
It’s the same for the cop/black outrage. If the actual concern was black lives, the outrage would be aimed squarely at black gangsters and their enablers in politics and society.
The same is true across the menu of endless progressive outrage…the object changes as it appears to advance the progressive narrative, and disappears as soon as it’s utility diminishes, or begins to backfire.
The only goal is power to control, and limit, the operations of western, hi-tech, hi-energy society.
The ongoing revelations that much of the anti-fracking movement is funded by our adversaries around the world in order to diminish the growth of our oil and gas production is another strand in the cloth being woven around our culture to weaken and fracture it.
“Much as Islam trumps sexual orientation in identity politics, so crony-capitalist green energy schemes trump the welfare of wild animal populations in eco politics.”
This is just deranged. You people are losing it.
Well, I guess I will simply return to my policy of not bothering to comment here. You have so enabled a certain insipid troll that it feels free to drop a load in any and all threads, rendering any sensible discussion impossible.
Sorry to hear that VR. Just ignore Penny, like I do, save on the rare occasions when he has a point. The law of averages does catch up to him, now and again.
Divid
Sure you have a lot about this
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/07/18/an-israeli-christian-killed-his-daughter-because-of-her-love-for-a-muslim-police-say/?utm_term=.55f85d874e58
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/18/middleeast/christian-girl-relationship-death-trnd/index.html
Sad, this shouldn’t happen, killing is not part of Christ’s teachings.