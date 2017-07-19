 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    “Eagle deaths: an interesting contrast”

    Posted by Jonathan on July 19th, 2017 (All posts by )

    Via David Hardy:

    Synopsis: The use of lead hunting ammunition apparently kills a small number of eagles annually while wind turbines kill large numbers of birds of many types. Public officials who are concerned about bird deaths by lead poisoning tend not to be concerned about bird deaths by wind turbine.

    Much as Islam trumps sexual orientation in identity politics, so crony-capitalist green energy schemes trump the welfare of wild animal populations in eco politics.

     

    This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 at 1:13 pm and is filed under Crony Capitalism, Environment, Leftism. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    7 Responses to ““Eagle deaths: an interesting contrast””

    1. Grurray Says:
      July 19th, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      It was the same thing with the Minneapolis police shooting.

      A few days ago there was international outrage about the oppressive American police, nasty gun culture, demands to transfer American wealth to Africa via European bureaucrats ASAP, etc.

      Now today it’s, “well… the officer was startled… we mustn’t create a backlash… this is actually evidence of racism because fantastical fake memes, etc.”

    2. veryretired Says:
      July 19th, 2017 at 3:52 pm

      It is always a mistake to accept at face value any alleged motivation for a position taken by progressives, or any other flavor of collectivist.

      Regardless of the cause du jour, the actual aim is always to create the conditions necessary for the state to acquire more power for the statist camp to wield. Birds, schmirds…they’re just more grist for the mill, both literally and figuratively.

      It’s the same for the cop/black outrage. If the actual concern was black lives, the outrage would be aimed squarely at black gangsters and their enablers in politics and society.

      The same is true across the menu of endless progressive outrage…the object changes as it appears to advance the progressive narrative, and disappears as soon as it’s utility diminishes, or begins to backfire.

      The only goal is power to control, and limit, the operations of western, hi-tech, hi-energy society.

      The ongoing revelations that much of the anti-fracking movement is funded by our adversaries around the world in order to diminish the growth of our oil and gas production is another strand in the cloth being woven around our culture to weaken and fracture it.

    3. PenGun Says:
      July 19th, 2017 at 3:52 pm

      “Much as Islam trumps sexual orientation in identity politics, so crony-capitalist green energy schemes trump the welfare of wild animal populations in eco politics.”

      This is just deranged. You people are losing it.

    4. veryretired Says:
      July 19th, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Well, I guess I will simply return to my policy of not bothering to comment here. You have so enabled a certain insipid troll that it feels free to drop a load in any and all threads, rendering any sensible discussion impossible.

    5. Sgt. Mom Says:
      July 19th, 2017 at 4:13 pm

      Sorry to hear that VR. Just ignore Penny, like I do, save on the rare occasions when he has a point. The law of averages does catch up to him, now and again.

    6. TT Says:
      July 19th, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      Divid
      Sure you have a lot about this
      https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/07/18/an-israeli-christian-killed-his-daughter-because-of-her-love-for-a-muslim-police-say/?utm_term=.55f85d874e58

    7. abradley Says:
      July 20th, 2017 at 4:07 am

      http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/18/middleeast/christian-girl-relationship-death-trnd/index.html

      Sad, this shouldn’t happen, killing is not part of Christ’s teachings.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     