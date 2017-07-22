 
    From whence our news comes

    Posted by Mrs. Davis on July 22nd, 2017 (All posts by )

    Interesting post on the evolution of news creation. I had thought the future was well written press releases from the actors themselves. But it appears something much less transparent is emerging:

    The news media is dead broke. Print advertising is washed up and all the digital advertising that was supposed to replace lost revenue from print ads and subscribers has been swallowed up by Facebook and Google. But the good news is that people will still pay for stories, and it’s an awful lot easier to bill one customer than invoicing the 1,500 readers of your blog. The top customers for these stories are political operations.

    There is no accurate accounting of how many of the stories you read in the news are the fruit of opposition research, because no journalist wants to admit how many of their top “sources” are just information packagers—which is why the blinding success of Fusion GPS is the least-covered media story in America right now.

    Includes interesting history of Fusion GPS. It’s getting harder to know where the story is really coming from.RTWT

     

    5 Responses to “From whence our news comes”

    1. Mike K Says:
      July 22nd, 2017 at 12:36 pm

      Richard Fernandez, as usual, has an interesting view of the situation.

      Each side is increasingly drifting toward “different truths” in Bernstein’s phrase, and American politics is bifurcating under separate banners. As with marital divorces, much of the fuel for political estrangement is, the lack of money. Government has long lived beyond its means. “Health care is devouring the budget. … federal health spending has jumped to 5.5 percent of GDP today, on its way to a projected 9.3 percent thirty years from now.” Now the money is running out. State funding for higher education dropped in 2016, with Illinois leading the collapse. Pensions are at risk. “According to a 2015 study from the National Association of State Retirement Administrators (NASRA), public pension funds are around $1 trillion in the red,” writes Forbes. “They’re facing two major problems: a severe rise in the old-age dependency ratio and dwindling investment returns.”

      It may be a fight for the spoils, all over again. Maybe that’s why kids like “Hunger Games” and other dystopian fantasies like “Game of Thrones.”

      They sense something is coming and it won’t be pleasant.

    2. Bruce Says:
      July 22nd, 2017 at 8:00 pm

      “From whence” is redundant.

    3. TMLutas Says:
      July 23rd, 2017 at 8:30 am

      I’m not seeing a link to the story the quote is pulled from so I searched it. This is what I turned up:
      http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/241381/news-of-the-news

    4. dearieme Says:
      July 23rd, 2017 at 9:22 am

      ‘ “From whence” is redundant.’

      I’d prefer ‘It’s getting harder to know whence cometh the story.’

    5. Mrs. Davis Says:
      July 23rd, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      I like that.

