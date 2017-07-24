Manfrotto MTPIXI-B PIXI Mini Tripod
Posted by Jonathan on July 24th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
The Manfrotto MTPIXI-B PIXI Mini Tripod is the official mini tripod of the Chicago Boyz blog.
These things are great: bigger than those cheesy little mini tripods with bendable arms, yet still easily portable, faster to use and stable with even DSLR-sized cameras. I keep one in my briefcase with a compact mirrorless camera. You can easily carry one in a jeans pocket if you’re going out with photography in mind.
UPDATE: Add a cellphone mount and you have an excellent setup for video calls.