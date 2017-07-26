 
    Jordan Peterson: 12 Principles for a 21st Century Conservatism

    Posted by Lexington Green on July 26th, 2017 (All posts by )

    If you are not familiar with the videos of Dr. Jordan Peterson, you should acquaint yourself with them, and him, forthwith.

    This one is a good introduction the style and substance of the man.

    The twelve principles from the video are as follows:

    1. The fundamental assumptions of Western civilization are valid.
    2. Peaceful social being is preferable to isolation and to war. In consequence, it justly and rightly demands some sacrifice of individual impulse and idiosyncrasy.
    3. Hierarchies of competence are desirable and should be promoted.
    4. Borders are reasonable. Likewise, limits on immigration are reasonable. Furthermore, it should not be assumed that citizens of societies that have not evolved functional individual-rights predicated polities will hold values in keeping with such polities.
    5. People should be paid so that they are able and willing to perform socially useful and desirable duties.
    6. Citizens have the inalienable right to benefit from the result of their own honest labor.
    7. It is more noble to teach young people about responsibilities than about rights.
    8. It is better to do what everyone has always done, unless you have some extraordinarily valid reason to do otherwise.
    9. Radical change should be viewed with suspicion, particularly in a time of radical change.
    10. The government, local and distal, should leave people to their own devices as much as possible.
    11. Intact heterosexual two-parent families constitute the necessary bedrock for a stable polity.
    12. We should judge our political system in comparison to other actual political systems and not to hypothetical utopias.

     

    7 Responses to “Jordan Peterson: 12 Principles for a 21st Century Conservatism”

    1. David Foster Says:
      July 26th, 2017 at 10:24 am

      I’ve heard a lot of positive things about Peterson, but cannot imagine watching a 2-hour talking-head video. Guess I’ll listen to the audio in my car.

      I wonder about the increasing prevalence of videos for just about everything….how many people would prefer something like this as a video vs as a podcast vs as text?

      Strongly age-related, I imagine.

    2. mezzrow Says:
      July 26th, 2017 at 11:01 am

      Try this ten and a half minutes if you can’t get your head up for the long slog right now. This is my very favorite Jordan Peterson right here.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IejKIjC6hw

    3. freddie Says:
      July 26th, 2017 at 11:44 am

      I’ll play videos as background noise, but 2hrs is a bit much (my upper limit is usually an hour).

      Good solid points; I’ve seen similar points under other names but they’re all based (shockingly) on common sense.

    4. dearieme Says:
      July 26th, 2017 at 12:21 pm

      “The fundamental assumptions of Western civilization are valid.” What are they? For whom are they valid? What do you mean by “valid”? What’s your evidence?

    5. Grurray Says:
      July 26th, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      Here Dearie, try this by our great conservative theorist Russell Kirk

      Cant and equivocation dismissed, it seems to me that there are three great bodies of principle and conviction that tie together what is called modern civilization.

      The first of these is the Christian faith: the theological and moral doctrines which inform us, either side of the Atlantic, of the nature of God and man, the fatherhood of God, the brotherhood of man, human dignity, the rights and duties of human person, the nature of charity, and the meaning of hope and resignation.

      The second of these is the corpus of imaginative literature, humane letters, which is the essence of our high culture: humanism, which with the Christian faith, teaches us our powers and our limitations–the work of Plato, Virgil, Cicero, Dante, Shakespeare, and so many others.

      The third is a complex of social and political institutions which we may call the reign of law, or ordered liberty: prescription, precedent, impartial justice, private rights, private property, the character of genuine community, the claims of the family and of voluntary association.

      However much these three bodies of conviction have been injured by internecine disputes, nihilism, Benthamism, the cult of Rationalism, Marxism, and other modern afflictions, they remain the rocks upon which our civilization is built.

      For indirect evidence of the superiority, or at the very least healthiness, of these principles see the Lindy Effect

      So things that have been in existence for a long period of time can be considered more robust/antifragile (i.e., more likely to continue to survive) than new things that haven’t passed the test of time. Given this, the Lindy Effect can be used to distinguish random survivors from non-random survivors and gauge the fragility of a thing which provides information that can help with decision making. For example, companies that have been around the longest and are still relatively “healthy” will last the longest, and vice versa. Investors can use the Lindy effect to narrow down their choice of stocks to the most durable companies

    6. Purpleslog Says:
      July 26th, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      “The fundamental assumptions of Western civilization are valid”

      snippet is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziurppCPfEg

    7. dearieme Says:
      July 26th, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      I reject the dismal delusion that there’s a sky fairy. Or fairies. Does that mean I can’t be a conservative?

