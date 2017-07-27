Triage vs Surge pricing
Posted by TM Lutas on July 27th, 2017 (All posts by TM Lutas)
Sarah Hoyt’s site has an interesting article entitled The Free Market versus Death Panels. I recommend it in general but it misses one point that I think deserves some examination. There is one exception to the market rule that is so embedded in our social mores that both market and non-market advocates alike pass over it. They shouldn’t. It’s called triage.
I have never met a free market advocate of medicine who does not recognize and accept non-market allocation in terms of emergency care, specifically when medical treatment systems and personnel are overloaded. When you have 10 operating theaters and 50 people who need surgery, who gets in first and who gets in last? The market would institute surge pricing and let the ill or their care circles sort out how much they can wait. Triage orders it so that the fewest number of people die.
It’s an important footnote to recognize triage and to explain *why* that limited exception is ok, properly fenced off with limiting principles so the exception doesn’t swallow the rule, and what is the reason we’re all generally ok with triage causing more suffering and against surge pricing.
First is to note that triage causes excess suffering because it is designed, and functions well at minimizing loss of life at the cost of extending suffering for those condemned to delays in treatment by the triage system. We’ve all made a moral decision that some non-fatal suffering is an acceptable payoff for a reduced fatality count when medical systems are overwhelmed and resources have to be quickly, efficiently deployed to reduce fatalities.
It’s important to cover these things because they take away all the central planner’s best arguments away from them when you reconcile the free market with triage. Solidarity, the common good, human decency, these are the heartstring appeals of the statists who falsely claim that free market medicine will cause wicked outcomes because the market has no sense of solidarity, the common good, or human decency.
These statists are wrong. But they have to be shown wrong. Examining triage is a very good way to do it.
July 27th, 2017 at 11:50 am
Another way to phrase it (maybe someone else can say this better) is that a situation requiring triage is inside the OODA loop of the surge pricing system
July 27th, 2017 at 12:02 pm
Free markets sound such a good idea that you in the US really should try them. The descriptions I’ve read of your medical system makes it sound like a hotbed of cronyism, cartels, freebooting, and racketeering, mysteriously exempt from your laws that are meant to exclude market abuse.
In the UK we combine the NHS with a small free market sector for anyone who wishes to use it.
July 27th, 2017 at 12:10 pm
Tom Crispin – Surge pricing vs Triage have very little difference in reaction times. Both are very fast. No OODA loop differences so far as I can see, just different rationing criteria and results.
July 27th, 2017 at 12:40 pm
TM Lutas – My bad. I was too expansive in my conception of surge pricing.
Thanks
July 27th, 2017 at 1:06 pm
1. I’ve known numerous people from England who had to deal with utterly insane wait times, like 9 months to see a nerve specialist for a wrist injury, etc. That’s not due to triage, that’s just a completely broken system.
2. Does anyone remember The Long Winter by Laura Ingalls Wilder? The town is in desperate straits, and Almonzo makes a dangerous multi-day trip to get food, and when he returns to town with it the shopkeeper plans to charge exorbitant prices for it (i.e., surge pricing), until he is informed that he is free to do so, but he’ll be ruined come spring because no one will ever shop from him again. In the modern world we’ve lost the ability for shame to regulate behavior in these problematic situations.
July 27th, 2017 at 2:10 pm
“I’ve known numerous people from England who had to deal with utterly insane wait times …”: they are free to change queues and ‘go private’. When I’ve gone for private treatment I’ve negotiated the price (because I’ve never had UK health insurance).
It’s been years since I heard of a nine month wait. Your info may be out of date.
July 27th, 2017 at 3:06 pm
” a small free market sector for anyone who wishes to use it.”
The last time I looked into this is was 25% of the population of southeast England, around London and environs.
That is the only area of Britain with a positive GDP.
“Doc Martin” is an excellent primer on the NHS in practice. Comedy is usually more truthful in what people laugh at.
July 27th, 2017 at 4:04 pm
“It’s been years since I heard of a nine month wait. Your info may be out of date.” Possible. That particular story was from ~2002 or so.