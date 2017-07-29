 
    Worthwhile Reading & Viewing

    Posted by David Foster on July 29th, 2017 (All posts by )

    A photo essay about an old mill, by Gerard Van der Leun

    From welder to welding robot programmer

    Showing love through food

    The University Empire

    Privilege hoarding: Harvard and granite countertops

    A 2006 post by Dr Sanity on the Western Left and radical Islam

    Allan Bloom’s The Closing of the American Mind, 30 years later.

    Cold Spring Shops writes about education, mating, fertility, and work.

     

    This entry was posted on Saturday, July 29th, 2017 at 8:35 am and is filed under Academia, Feminism, History, Human Behavior, Islam, Leftism, Photos, Tech.

    3 Responses to “Worthwhile Reading & Viewing”

    1. David Foster Says:
      July 29th, 2017 at 8:51 am

      Even some people on the Left, as indicated by this New Republic article, seem to be catching on that something is badly wrong in American ‘elite’ education.

      Our system of elite education manufactures young people who are smart and talented and driven, yes, but also anxious, timid, and lost, with little intellectual curiosity and a stunted sense of purpose: trapped in a bubble of privilege, heading meekly in the same direction, great at what they’re doing but with no idea why they’re doing it. . . . There are exceptions, kids who insist, against all odds, on trying to get a real education. But their experience tends to make them feel like freaks. One student told me that a friend of hers had left Yale because she found the school ‘stifling to the parts of yourself that you’d call a soul.

      The nation’s top colleges are turning our kids into zombies

    2. Mike K Says:
      July 29th, 2017 at 11:17 am

      The essay on the old mill reminds me of Simon Pearrce restaurant in Vermont.

      One of my favorite places. The restaurant is next to the river and built above a dam, which drives electric furnaces for glass blowing. The glass factory is below the restaurant and the shop that sells the glass and pottery is next to the restaurant.

      Guests can watch the glass blowing in the day time.

    3. David Foster Says:
      July 29th, 2017 at 12:02 pm

      MK…very cool. It was once common for factories, and even some hotels, to generate their own power, but not too many of those left.

      (Some generating *partial* power with solar arrays, but still needing the grid for night, etc)

