Just when I had begun to think that those who hate conservatives generally could not possible become any more irrational and deranged; that they had dug them so very deeply into the pit of despair, loathing and frustrated fury – along comes the twin scourge of “pro-Trump Republicans are Nazis!” united with the push to remove monuments with anything to do with the Confederacy from public spaces on the grounds that the historical figures so honored were supporting, defending or enabling the institution of chattel slavery. Some of the more creatively deranged or misinformed parties demanding the removal of such monuments have also expanded their monumental loathing to include Christopher Columbus, Fr. Junipero Serra, and Joan of Arc – although it is a puzzle as to why a French saint burned at the stake two centuries before the beginning of European settlement of North and South America should be slated for demolition or removal. Deep confusion on the part of the person who demanded its removal cannot be ruled out, although as my daughter has pointed out (rather snidely) chances are that they are a graduate of one of New Orleans’ finer public schools.
Still, I admit to being rather blindsided by the sudden storm of demands to remove these statues and monuments on the part of the current ‘red guards’ of the American left, remove them from the places where many of them had been installed for at least a hundred years and often longer. As an amateur historian, I find this horribly depressing; the monuments for both Confederate and Union heroes and events were put up within human memory as ghastly and savage a blood-letting as we ever inflicted on each other to this date. The question of chattel slavery and states’ rights sundered families, friends, communities, established churches, military academy classes; for four blood-soaked years, North and South tore at each other without pity or remorse … and at the end of it all, the country was painfully stitched together by millions of grave markers and the grief and regret of survivors. Indeed, the dedication of monuments was seen often as an honoring of former foes, an acknowledgement of courage and conviction, and of deep sorrow that it ever came to such a slaughter – a gesture of reconciliation. This kind of purpose is perhaps too subtle for the BLM/AntiFa/Red Guards faction to grasp, raised as they have been in relative security and plenty, suckling the teat of carefully fomented racial resentment, informed by a Zinnified view of history, and enraged beyond coherent dialog by the fact that better than half the voters in the country do not agree with them … on anything and everything. The Confederate memorials are a handy symbol, something which the rage of the BLM/AntiFa/Red Guards faction has seized upon as the heights from which to make a proxy war on the rest of us. Useless to point out to them that there is a danger of sparking a very real war, as bloody and desperate as the war that the statues commemorate.
It is a kind of madness, I have come to think over the past nine months since the election of Donald Trump; an irrational madness very much like the Great Satanic Day-Care Abuse madness of the 1980s and 1990s. This was a panic which grew and grew, sparked by the fears and uncertainties of parents, fanned to a wildfire by unscrupulous child welfare professionals, ambitious public prosecutors, and a very credulous media. Even at the time, soberer commenters were likening it to the Salem witchcraft trials. The Great Satanic Day-Care Abuse madness took longer to burn out, although at the end of it, the accused and convicted were mostly dead, not just locked up in prison. But in all three cases – there is a purpose behind the madness, and a whole group of interested parties hoping to make something for themselves out of encouraging it. In the case of the destruction of the monuments, memorials and establishments which most ordinary Americans cherish and honor – I cannot see how the campaign to destroy them will burn out of itself.
Discuss.
I used to entertain the notion that if you stood up to the deconstructionist Left — in the streets, at the ballot box, in person on an ad hoc basis — that it was possible to at least stymie them. Obviously I was whistling Dixie. They will keep escalating on every front, from trannie kindergartners to statues of Washington and Columbus to ever-greater doses of public violence for ever-slighter and more fantastic causes until… what? Until we retreat into cowed and horrified silence while they walk through the wreckage of our families and history and civilization and kick about the pieces and laugh? That is their dearest goal, and they make no secret of it.
We cannot preempt. What, then? Organized civil disobedience, lots of it. Why are there no sanctuary cities/counties/states for normal marriage or the 2nd Amendment? What are we waiting for? And how long can we afford to?
Joan of Arc? I suppose her crime was looking white in a public place.
Notice the title of this short Whitman poem (one that fits well with Lincoln’s rhetoric) – done at the end of the Civil War.
Reconciliation
WORD over all, beautiful as the sky!
Beautiful that war, and all its deeds of carnage, must in time be utterly lost;
That the hands of the sisters Death and Night, incessantly softly wash again, and ever again, this soil’d world:
… For my enemy is dead—a man divine as myself is dead;
I look where he lies, white-faced and still, in the coffin—I draw near;
I bend down, and touch lightly with my lips the white face in the coffin.
I can’t get over the sense that once heroic people walked across these states, wrong about slavery but able to look at millenia during which it was practiced and say, this is wrong.
But when I quoted it in Sunday School a decade ago, the man who taught military sociology, had won international awards for it, said, ah, it must be that Whitman was a hypocrite. How could he have thought his enemy was divine, but shot him. (Of course, Whitman, whose service was in the hospital tents, aiding the wounded, had shot no one.)
Or, perhaps, it was an anti-war poem, the sociologist suggested. The class was full of military men who sat there, contemplative. The sociologist’s son was a Navy pilot. Once we revered the great equality of souls, even as we fought others in wars and exercised capital punishment a good deal more readily.
I’m sure I’ve told that story here before – each of us only has a store of so many stories. Still, it is a telling one.
Phil – I know. All the hard, tragic and difficult work of reconciliation and forgiveness done in the decades after the Civil War – these stupid children will throw it away. And with their words and actions breed and encourage another. The Tea Party was the civil and earnest objection to the policies of the Larger State, and for our pains, we got called racist, ignorant and all.
Snicker, Dearie – and snicker again.
Ginny – and Whitman was a sensitive intellectual – present, observant, and feeling it all; the tragedy and horror.
All this uproar about old statues has sparked my interest in Civil War history. I’m currently in the middle of Stonewall in the Valley about Stonewall Jackson’s Shenandoah Valley campaign of 1862. It’s terrific military history. I had heard about his so-called foot cavalry, but I had no idea about their achievements in the valley. His strategic positioning allowed him to compensate for tactical disadvantages and inferior numbers. His operational maneuvering was stunning. I still can’t believe how he continually navigated the difficult terrain like a skillful artist.
At this moment in our history when we can’t even conceive of how to win a war, this is exactly the person we should be studying and celebrating. Instead we’re trying to bury his legacy. Typical of these awful and stupid, stupid times.
All this uproar about old statues has sparked my interest in Civil War history.”
Oh, so I’m not the only one! Got most of my (massive CW) order, but I’m in the midst of some other books that must come first.
Three books that caught my eye due to first person narrative are:
That Devil Forest, by John Allan Wyeth (1959)
A Bird’s Eye View of Our Civil War, by Theodore Ayrault Dodge (1897)
Lee, by Douglas Southall Freeman (1935) — not first-person