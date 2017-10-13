When I wrote my Sept 2nd column “Happy VJ-Day, Plus 72 Years,” last month, it was with the intent to show a couple of things. First, that “Atomic Diplomacy” — the belief that USA dropped the Atomic Bomb on Japan to intimidate the Soviet Union at the beginning of the Cold War — was a Leftist identity based belief system unsupported by the real historical record. And second, that it’s genesis was due to the lies and cover up of those lies by a generation of high level US national security bureaucrats like Paul Nitze and WW2 generation flag rank politicians for decades after World War II.

This column will expand on that second point by revisiting “Atomic Diplomacy,” the “Million Casualty Lie” founding myth that it pushed and recent research finds by research partner Ryan Crierie and I had on the War Department casualty planning for the Invasion of Japan.

In addition to the lies of Paul Nitze so well laid out by Paul Newman’s various books, which my last VJ-Day column dealt with, there was in fact a great deal of lying about the American casualties and the Atomic bomb. It was a “Million Casualty Lie,” but the Atomic Diplomacy Historical Revisionists got the lie vector 180 degrees wrong.

The Post War American military, and General Marshall in particular, was in fact hiding a much bigger casualty number for the conquest of Japan and the destruction of the Imperial Japanese military. And they had been hiding it from public view since July 1944.

The following will show that the War Department planning process is where these lies were born during the war, where these institutional lies were spread from and the how/why/who kept these lies going in the decades afterwards.

Figure 1 — War Plans Division, War Department General Staff: 21 December 1941. A simple organizational chart reflecting inadequate planning for a global war.

The American Military’s “Million Casualty Lie“

Any great claim of lies by high officials requires a very high level of documentary proof, and it’s best to start with that proof.

Below is a copy of a memo between Colonel Jack W. Hickman to Colonel Lindsay, in the War Department’s Operational Planning Division dated 17 July 1944. The summary in the files my research partner Ryan Crierie found in the National Archives read as follows:

One Army Air study suggested that Japanese “fanaticism and determination to die” meant that “the major portion of the ground effort [should be allocated] to the Russians and Chinese,” inasmuch as it was doubtful the American people would wish to pay such a high price in lives lost for ending the war.

And this is the document:

Note very carefully that the summary of the memo very explicitly leaves out the casualty number. The summary I quoted above was the last sentence in the last paragraph of the memo. The 2.3 million American military casualty figure was in the sentence immediately preceding it. And the memo made the point the American voting public would not put up with that level of casualties, so we should “outsource” (Not the term used, but the gist of the thought) these casualties to the Chinese and Russian armies.

My co-researcher Ryan Crierie found this document (and much else) hunting down foot notes in Dale Hellegers’ We, the Japanese people: World War II and the origins of the Japanese constitution, Volume 1.

This “hide the casualties” game was a consistent pattern Ryan and I have run into following the document trail in planning leading to the end of WW2. As was the War Department’s overwhelming interest in getting Chiang Kai-Shek’s Nationalist Chinese Army, and especially after the early 1944 Nationalist Chinese collapse, Joseph Stalin‘s Soviet “Red Army” involved in the final kill of the Japanese Army in China.

Of Lies, Military Planning and Flag Rank Squid Ink

To place the above memo in context requires an understanding of the planning process in World War 2. Point blank: early on the war American military planning was awful.

As my research partner Ryan puts it —

Basically, the JCS staff and the attached sub-staffs were very dysfunctional for most of the war; pushing papers around which had little if any connection to actual decisions; because the decisions were made solely by the higher ups (King, Marshall, Arnold). Additionally, they were also very undermanned; which led to the British dominating most of the early war strategic planning from 1941-1943 because at that point, they had larger, more experienced staffs who were able to generate good quality papers on almost everything (in one clash, a JCS paper was 3 pages roughly, versus a 30 page paper that the British brought along).

To compound this well known planning problem, as far as WW2 historical scholarship is concerned, was the treatment of Joint Chiefs of Staff level planning in the institutional history of the US Navy. The disrespect of high level strategic planning in US Naval histories has had a decades long negative (as far as truthfulness is concerned) impact on the scholarship of both the diplomatic and military history communities in academia.

Even the best and most rigorous scholars of the Pacific war like Richard Frank and Barton Bernstein have been heavily influenced by this in their writings in that when they looked at the “Million Casualty Controversy” surrounding “Atomic Diplomacy”.

Bernstein is the best living diplomatic historian on the Pacific War and has been writing on Invasion of Japan casualties since 1986. He started with the “Atomic Diplomacy” position on post war casualty estimates ‘being a myth’. But his primary record research since then in the national archives moved him by 1999 to publishing articles that the Truman Administration would have cancelled the invasion of Japan for fear of mass casualties.

Richard Frank’s book ” Downfall: The End of the Imperial Japanese Empire ” comes to some of the same conclusions regards the Truman Administration’s fears of mass casualties in an invasion from a different direction with many of the same primary source documents.

Yet both scholar’s of the period of regard War Department casualty planning is no earlier than September 1944, when the decision to drop Formosa for Iwo Jima and Okinawa was made.

Genesis of a Casualty Planning Red Herring

There are several good reasons for this “Narrative Bending” at Formosa starting with Admiral King’s over-sized influence on the historical record. The following note from the recent King biography “ Master of Seapower: A Biography of Fleet Admiral Ernest J. King ,” and it states:

Whitehill himself was disturbed by such contradictions and spoke to King about them . “ When the Army monograph of the Guadalcanal campaign was nearing completion , ” Whitehill later wrote , “ a copy of the manuscript was sent to Admiral King for comment . He returned it with the criticism that too much space was wasted on low – level planning papers that were of no importance . When it was pointed out to him that the documents he depreciated were all the work of Joint Chiefs of Staff planners , King countered by the irrefutable observation that no use had been made of them in planning the operation , which he and Marshall had had to do in such haste that they had had no time even to look at them ; hence they were of no importance in establishing the evolution of the plan . This introduces the disquieting possibility that , without the personal testimony of participants as a guide, the historian may place undue importance upon a seemingly reliable document that is , in fact , nothing more than a red herring . ”

This statement in bold above quoted from Thomas Buell’s footnotes is reflected all over the scholarship of the Pacific War.

Point in fact, horrible planning was true of Joint Service planning through late 1943 and US Naval Planning in the Pacific theater almost through Okinawa, but it was most emphatically not true of War Department Planning from the winter of 1943-44 to the end of WWII.

The Forgotten Operational Planning Division

The War Department Operational Planning Division was one of those temporary institutions created by General Marshall to handle the planning of a global war when he abolished the separate military branches and formed the Army Ground force, Army Air Force and Army Service Force after the Fall of France in 1940. It could not help but start out as too small and inadequate for the task. It was all “learning by doing” while servicemen were dying.

Worse, the amateurs of the War Department OPD was up against the planning bureaucracy of the British Empire that had won World War I. American WWII strategy danced to a British tune for two years in North Africa, Sicily and Southern Italy, save in the Pacific, where Admiral King’s outsized personality and willingness to “lie like a rug” to get resources for Guadalcanal and the Middle Solomon’s offensives held sway. Point in fact King managed to cut the US/UK Combined Chiefs of Staff (CCS) out of the Pacific theater entirely.

This Darwinian strategy planning competition between American War Department and British military planners saw General Marshall radically “up the War Department’s game” such that by early 1944 the War Department strategic planning cycle looked as follows:

Phase 0 : Verbal communications face to face or via telephone, leading to requests for papers or memos to be issued. These are in placed like senior Naval staff and the War Department’s Operational Planning Division (OPD)

: Verbal communications face to face or via telephone, leading to requests for papers or memos to be issued. These are in placed like senior Naval staff and the War Department’s Operational Planning Division (OPD) Phase 1 : Memorandum is written on a specific subject. these involved the principle “big three” of Adm King, Gen Marshall and Gen Arnold.

: Memorandum is written on a specific subject. these involved the principle “big three” of Adm King, Gen Marshall and Gen Arnold. Phase 2 : Paper is written using data found in Memorandums and Paper(s) are re-written according to what the higher ups think of the early drafts. in the War Department they are documented by OPD Strategy Section Papers (SSP) of which there were 418 in WW2

: Paper is written using data found in Memorandums and Paper(s) are re-written according to what the higher ups think of the early drafts. in the War Department they are documented by OPD Strategy Section Papers (SSP) of which there were 418 in WW2 Phase 4@ : Papers get submitted to the appropriate committee (JCS, JPLC, etc)

: Papers get submitted to the appropriate committee (JCS, JPLC, etc) Phase 5: Appropriate committees use those papers to help write their own papers, etc. Rewrites happen.

Appropriate committees use those papers to help write their own papers, etc. Rewrites happen. Phase 6 @@ : Committees submit their papers at the next Combined chiefs of Staff (CCS) conference (ARCADIA, TERMINAL, etc)

: Committees submit their papers at the next Combined chiefs of Staff (CCS) conference (ARCADIA, TERMINAL, etc) Phase 7: The CCS either adopt/modify the papers submitted as high level policy to guide Allied strategy.

@ Phase 4 or Phase 5 is where military theaters started draft operational plans parallel to JCS strategy plans.. @@ Phase 6 was skipped for modified Phase 7 decision inside the US Joint Chiefs of Staff for the Pacific Theater strategy. This magnified Admiral King’s strength in terms of domestic political power over American strategy while former assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin Roosevelt was President.

Figure 4 — The growth of War Department Planning by May 1942

The above planning phases are a result of Ryan Crierie’s recent research of George C. Marshall Papers correspondence, which filled in phases zero through three. And my own research on phases four thru six above are heavily documented in HISTORY OF PLANNING DIVISION, ARMY SERVICE FORCE, (Vol. 1 thru 10) which is available through the US Command and General Staff college in Kansas.

This ten volume manuscript has been split into 48 different PDF format files on the C&GSC servers and describes all the strategic level logistics of the War Department in World War 2. (It was a several week end project to get these Planning Division files located, downloaded and organized on my home computer system. And Ryan is the one who first summarized that planning process above after much back and forth of e-mails between us.)

What this War Department planning process told us was that during 1944 thru the end of WW2 there were several Pacific War decisions in various phases of that planning cycle that were influencing one another as events warranted. In particular the cancelled invasions of Formosa and Kyushu were radically altered by the casualties taken assaulting Saipan.

These issues were shown in a number of memos passed between Generals Marshall and Embrick “…regards Saipan casualties, the proposed invasion of Formosa, and Russian participation in the War with Japan” which were dated between 2 Sept Thru Oct 1944. These memos and draft proposals covered War Department phase five planning for the invasion of Formosa and Phase 1/2 planning for the invasion of Japan as the first many OPD Strategy Section Paper (SSP) for the invasion of Japan came out in May 1944. SSP’s 287, 247/2, 288, 289, and 291 came out in that order between 1 May and 17 May 1944 covering available resources, Army divisions in the Pacific and the invasion of the largest and most populated island in Japan, Honshu.

Then the invasion of Saipan occurred and the War Department was faced with the first major Japanese army formation complete with civilians. These numbers were cranked into ongoing planning with the previous 2.3 million American military casualty figure being one result.

Meanwhile, strategic planning running from March to early September 1944 the Invasion of Formosa was in the second go around at Phase five planning. As the OPD review of US Navy plans to take all of Formosa in March 1944 had been summarily rejected in favor of Luzon for reasons of logistics and closeness of Japanese land based airpower. The US Navy counter proposal was to only take southern Formosa _and_ a port in Southern China as a part of an encircle and blockade strategy.

Figure 5 — The maturity of War Department Operation Division planning organizations in World War II

This second plan showed the relative maturity of the War Department planning process vice that of the Navy Department. The plain fact was that the on-going competition with the British chief of Staff in the various Allied strategy conferences gave OPD planners “the chops” to tear apart bad plans with authority, vim, vigor and vitality.

.

Logistically Possible on Paper,

Ultra Risky,

High Casualty,

Low Return on Investment If Successful and

God help our amphibious sealift if we fail, because we would lose a year’s production of amphibious combatants withdrawing the beach head survivors.”

Needless to say the War Department did not back the Navy’s second Formosa plan. Thus MacArthur won the “Formosa versus Luzon” decision over the US Navy in the Pentagon halls of the OPD in March through August 1944.

The memos between General’s Marshall and Embrick made clear they read both OPD reviews and their emphasis on bringing in the Russians to keep down American casualties for the final kill of Japan meant they were aware of the Colonel Jack W. Hickman to Colonel Lindsay memo. Point in fact, General Marshall was using the same Japanese to American casualty ratio methodology to evaluate the proposed US Navy Formosa operation. (See Appendix 1)

The Decision for Okinawa, the Death of FDR and Marshall’s Casualty Desperation

The War Department opposition to Formosa and that of his commanders in the Pacific finally convinced Admiral King in late September 1944 to take his theater commander Admiral Nimitz’s advice to substitute Iwo Jima and Okinawa for Formosa and let General MacArthur “Return to the Philippines” including the main island of Luzon. All the events of October 1944 invasion of the Philippines at Leyte through the invasion of Okinawa were set in motion

Meanwhile, in Oct-Dec 1944 the plans to invade Japan moved to phase four of the OPD planning cycle. The casualty ratios were front and central for the medical planning the OPD was doing for the invasion. As the casualty numbers and increased artillery ammunition use numbers to limit casualties during the battles of Peleliu, Iwo Jima and Okinawa came in, invasion logistical numbers were revised upward again and again.

When the horror of and casualty numbers from Okinawa were relayed to Harry Truman after he became President in April 1945, he started questioning the Joint Chiefs on that basis. General Marshall took these Presidential expression of interests to heart and began a series of bureaucratic initiatives to determine

How to reduce American military casualties with the best tactics and conventional weapons available, The “Sphinx Project” that had weapon test reports from May through the end of WW2 and into October 1945. (I’ve covered this effort in previous Chicagoboyz columns, see notes and sources) How to reduce American Military casualties with what is know know as “Weapons of Mass Destruction” AKA nukes and lethal gas. See Appendix 2 for the Marshall – McCloy – Stimson memo, and note that “S1” was a War Department code word for the Atomic bomb. Determine how many casualties it would take to get the Japanese to surrender. This resulted in the SHOCKLEY REPORT in Appendix 3

While these efforts were going on in May-June 1945, the War Department then began manipulating casualty ratios presented to President Truman via General Hull at OPD cherry picking the lower casualty ratios of General MacArthur ‘s New Guinea and Philippine operation versus the frontal assaults of Admiral Nimitz’s Central Pacific theater. This, with some fast communications foot work by General Marshall with General MacArthur to get him to disavow his casualty projections for Operation Olympic as “worst case” medical planning unrelated to actual combat. This little manipulation by General Marshall got the approval of the Operation Olympic invasion half of the projected invasion of Japan on June 18, 1945.

OPD Planning in the Background of Olympic

In the background to all this Operation Olympic manipulative drama in April-June 1945 was OPD planning titled “CORONET” and “POST CORONET OPERATIONS”. Coronet was a 25 Division Assault on the Tokyo Plain in March 1946.

“POST CORONET OPERATIONS” envisioned three to four nine division assaults on Hokkaido, Northern and Southern Honshu, plus Shokaku for the rest of 1946 plus a 25 division assault in China in late 1946-early 1947. These “POST CORONET OPERATIONS” were summarized in a report titled “Operations against the Japanese,” Strategic Logistics Branch, Planning Division, 5 July 1945, Office Of The Commanding General”.

To support all of this planning, the Strategic Logistics Branch of the OPD initiated several procurement projects to support Japanese invasion operations in February 1945. According to HISTORY OF PLANNING DIVISION these were the following:

ASF-P-SL-1 Honshu Operation

ASF-P-SL-2 Kyushu Operation

ASF-P-SL-5 “Logistic Study for Projected Operations”, (Philippine Base Development to support ASF-P-SL-1 and ASF-P-SL-2)

En total, these logistical plans envisions 62 divisions worth of amphibious assaults. Some simple math that General Marshal would have used, given that similar ratios were in OPD use since July 1944: 1. Assuming four each nine Division sized assaults on Hokkaido, Northern and Southern Honshu, plus Shokaku. That is 27 divisions at 35% casualties…plus 25-35 more Divisions in China operations, . 2. 35% casualties of a 40K division slice that ASF-P-SL-1 called for is 14,000 casualties. . 3. 14,000 times 62 = 868,000 casualties. All AFTER Coronet. General Marshall’s million casualty claims were the most well documented numbers in all of World War II. And he knew this months before the Operation Olympic decision! Marshall’s Great Genocide Secret All this casualty planning, drama manipulating data to get an invasion decision from Pres Truman was the background to General Marshall’s last most secret, and frankly, genocidal effort to reduce American military casualties in World War II, a report titled “A STUDY OF THE POSSIBLE USE OF TOXIC GAS IN OPERATION OLYMPIC” and dated 9 June 1945, a description of which is excerpted from Thomas B. Allen AND Norman Polmar, 1995 article “POISONOUS INVASION PRELUDE,” below — The plan for the U.S. invasion of Japan during World War II included a massive poison-gas attack that “might easily kill 5,000,000 people and injure that many more,” according to a long-suppressed document unearthed from U.S. archives. . The highly specific plan — which authorities tried to cover-up after the war — was drafted before the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 killed an estimated 200,000 people and ended the war without an invasion. . The plan designated “gas attack zones” on detailed maps of Tokyo and other major Japanese cities. Only five copies of the original, top-secret study were produced, making it one of the most closely held documents of the war. . The proposal for the attack is revealed in a 30-page document that was deliberately altered after the war so historians would never see that U.S. Army chemical warfare planners had recommended a preemptive poison-gas strike. . We obtained the original document. It bears inked-in changes, made in 1947. The word “retaliatory” was frequently inserted to make it agree with announced U.S. wartime policy which, by U.S. presidential directive, prohibited first-strike use of poison gas. PITY THE ACADEMIC LEFT The real pity here is that the Academic Left’s collective ‘nose’ for conspiracies and lies associated with America’s “Atomic Victory” over Japan were absolutely right. There were numerous lies and conspiracies told by people like Paul Nitze lying above how likely Japan was to surrender in August 1945, America’s Cold War driven conspiracy of hiding of Japanese bioweapons war criminals to keep their research away from the Soviet Union, and finally, General Marshall’s planned chemical warfare genocide of the Japanese people to get Japan to surrender.. The real truth in all of this was that the Academic Left was simply to filled with their own identity issues over the Cold War to actually find them. And it left them as easily manipulated tool and fools for those institutional lies and conspiracies. -End-

Appendix 1 Embick – Marshall memos

———————– George C. Marshall Papers

Folder: “Embick, S.D., 1944.” Draft Version of Memo for Embick WAR DEPARTMENT

OFFICE CHIEF OF STAFF

WASHINGTON 8/31/44 Gen. Handy Please check this draft of memo to Embick. Also, please send Admiral Leahy the study made on the Kyushu operation, including G-2’s latest estimates of strength in Japan and in southern Kyushu. GCM copy of memo to Adm Leahy [9/1/44]. Gen. Handy noted by Col McCarthy & sent to RR file 9/1/44 through Col. [Illegible] 8/31/44 MEMORANDUM FOR GENERAL EMBICK: I have been studying your Joint Strategic Survey Committee report (JCS 924/2) regarding the policy to be followed towards the final defeat of Japan. There are certain phases of the matter pertaining to the views of your Committee regarding which I am not at all clear and I wish you would give me an informal note your views on the subjects. What consideration are you giving to the entry of Russia into the war? To what extent do you weigh the comparative losses resulting from a number of minor operations to gain air bases within the perimeter defined on your map against those to be anticipated from an unexpectedly early, in other words, a surprise, attack on the Japanese mainland before a larger garrison has concentrated there? At the present time, for example, there is a comparatively small force in Japan proper but it is to be expected that this will gradually increase as we close in for the kill. Do you gentlemen think there will be less losses resulting from the gradual approach and a final assault after a heavy air beating, or by striking at a much earlier date by way of surprise before the enemy has prepared himself for the final struggle in the homeland? In this connection have you considered the effect of a maximum carrier air strike or strikes against the Japanese homeland? By this I mean an operation extending over ten days or two weeks. Except on the mainland of Asia there are few land masses affording reasonable air facilities within effective range of Japan. Formosa is the closest to Japan of these large land masses and Luzon comes next. The Japanese are concentrating strength in Formosa. Extending your illustration taken from the Saipan operation to Formosa, we may expect to suffer __________ casualties in taking that island. Consider this loss in Formosa in comparison to the prospects for an operation against the southern half of Kyushu, where at the present time only the equivalent of one Japanese division is stationed, if made following one or two fleet air strikes against the Japanese mainland. I am not going into the question of the security of our lines of communication or the logistical complications but merely discussing this matter from the viewpoint of casualties to be anticipated and Japanese air power to facilitate the fighting of their ground troops. Please either see me personally to talk this over or let me have an informal statement. Chief of Staff. see final memo

ahead 9/1/44 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Gen Marshall 31 August 1944. MEMORANDUM FOR GENERAL HANDY: The second copy of the attached memorandum to General Embick has the changes marked which we propose. The specific figures on casualties are: Saipan: Japs 27,000 -(killed 25,111) U.S. 16,471 -(killed 3,051) Formosa: Estimated strength on 15 Feb 45 140,000 Add for Amoy 5,000 Total 145,000 A straight ratio gives 88,600 casualties of which about 16,000 would be killed. ETO Theater Section informs me that from January, 1942, to 21 August, 1944, the Ground Force casualties in ETO were: Killed 17,133 Total, all types 98,138 /S/

L

G. A. L. – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Actual Memo Sent to Embick OCS

GCM 1 September 1944 MEMORANDUM FOR GENERAL EMBICK: I have been studying your Joint Strategic Survey Committee report (JCS 924/2) regarding the policy to be followed towards the final defeat of Japan. There are certain phases of the matter pertaining to the views of your Committee regarding which I am not at all clear and I wish you would give me your views. What consideration are you giving to the entry of Russia into the war? To what extent do you weigh the comparative losses resulting from a number of minor operations to gain air bases within the perimeter defined on your map, against those to be anticipated from an unexpectedly early, in other words, a surprise attack on the Japanese mainland before a larger garrison has concentrated there? At the present time, for example, there is a comparatively small force in Japan proper but it is to be expected that this will gradually increase as we close in for the kill. It seems to me that the attrition of men and resources resulting from a prolonged campaign involving a series of secondary operations prior to the final assault on Japan, may equal or exceed the cost of an early invasion of the Japanese homeland. Do you gentlemen think there will be less losses resulting from the gradual approach and a final assault after a heavy air beating, or by striking at a much earlier date by way of surprise before the enemy has prepared himself for the final struggle in the homeland? In this connection, have you considered the effect of a maximum carrier air strike or strikes against the Japanese homeland? By this, I mean an operation extending over ten days or two weeks. Except on the mainland of Asia, there are few land masses affording reasonable air facilities within effective range of Japan. Formosa is the closest to Japan of these large land masses and Luzon comes next. The map in your paper shows that, for the purpose of attacking Japan, neither of these is a suitable base for other than very long range aircraft. Furthermore, the information I have is that it will be a considerable time after we have seized these areas before we will be able to bring against Japan the bombing effort they are capable of supporting. The Japanese are concentrating strength in Formosa. Extending your illustration taken from the Saipan operation to Formosa, we may, based on estimated Japanese strength on February 15, 1945, expect to suffer approximately 90,000 casualties taking that island. This approximates our total U.S. ground force casualties in France during the first two and a half months of the present campaign. Consider this loss in Formosa in comparison to the prospects for an operation against the southern half of Kyushu, where at the present time only the equivalent of one Japanese division is stationed, if made following one or two fleet air strikes against the Japanese mainland. I am not going into the question of the security of our lines of communication or the logistical complications but merely discussing this matter from the viewpoint of casualties to be anticipated and Japanese air power to facilitate the fighting of their ground troops. Please either see me personally to talk this over or let me have an informal statement. (Sgd) G.C. MARSHALL

Chief of Staff. cc: OPB

Col [illgible]

Col Mc.

RR 10/25/44-[illegible] see draft underneath

w/notes on casualties

8/31/44 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – . Appendix 2 Marshall – McCloy – Stimson memo . FILE WITH S1 MEMORANDUM OF CONVERSATION WITH GENERAL MARSHALL May 29, 1945 – 11:45 a.m. Present: Secretary of War General Marshall C/S has noted and has no further suggestions. Hull. Mr. McCloy Subject: Objectives toward Japan and methods of concluding war with minimum casualties. The Secretary of War referred to the earlier meeting with the Acting Secretary of State and Mr. Forrestal on the matter of the President’s speech and the reference to Japan. He felt the decision to postpone action now was a sound one. This only postponed consideration of the matter for a time, however, for we should have to consider it again preparatory to the employment of S-1. The Secretary referred to the burning of Tokyo and the possible ways and means of employing the larger bombs. The Secretary referred to the letter from Dr. Bush and Dr. Conant on the matter of disclosing the nature of the process to other nations as well as to Dr. Bush’s memorandum on the same general subject. General Marshall took their letters and stated he would read them and give his views on their recommendations as soon as possible. General Marshall said he thought these weapons might first be used against straight military objectives such as a large naval installation and then if no complete result was derived from the effect of that, he thought we ought to designate a number of large manufacturing areas from which the people would be warned to leave – telling the Japanese that we intended to destroy such centers. There would be no individual designations so that the Japs would not know exactly where we were to hit – a number should be named and the hit should follow shortly after. Every effort should be made to keep our record of warning clear. We must offset by such warning methods the opprobrium which might follow from an ill considered employment of such force. The General then spoke of his stimulation of the new weapons and operations people to the development of new weapons and tactics to cope with the care and last ditch defense tactics of the suicidal Japanese. He sought to avoid the attrition we were now suffering from such fanatical but hopeless defense methods – it requires new tactics. He also spoke of gas and the possibility of using it in a limited degree, say on the outlying islands where operations were now going on or were about to take place. He spoke of the type of gas that might be employed. It did not need to be our newest and most potent – just drench them and sicken them so that the fight would be taken out of them – saturate an area, possibly with mustard, and just stand off. He said he had asked the operations people to find out what we could do quickly – where the dumps were and how much time and effort would be required to bring the gas to bear. There would be the matter of public opinion which we had to consider, but that was something which might also be dealt with. The character of the weapon was no less humane than phosporous and flame throwers and need not be used against dense populations or civilians – merely against these last pockets of resistance which had to be wiped out but had no other military significance. The General stated that he was having these studies made and in due course would have some recommendations to make. The Secretary stated that he was meeting with scientists and industrialists this week on S-1 and that he would talk with the Chief of Staff again after these meetings and the General repeated that he would shortly give the Secretary his views on the suggestions contained in the letter above referred to. /S/ J.J. McC.

————————————

. Appendix 3 Bowles – Shockley memo