History Weekend: Revisiting “Atomic Diplomacy,” the “Million Casualty Lie,” and Casualty Planning for the Invasion of Japan
Posted by Trent Telenko on October 13th, 2017 (All posts by Trent Telenko)
When I wrote my Sept 2nd column “Happy VJ-Day, Plus 72 Years,” last month, it was with the intent to show a couple of things. First, that “Atomic Diplomacy” — the belief that USA dropped the Atomic Bomb on Japan to intimidate the Soviet Union at the beginning of the Cold War — was a Leftist identity based belief system unsupported by the real historical record. And second, that it’s genesis was due to the lies and cover up of those lies by a generation of high level US national security bureaucrats like Paul Nitze and WW2 generation flag rank politicians for decades after World War II.
This column will expand on that second point by revisiting “Atomic Diplomacy,” the “Million Casualty Lie” founding myth that it pushed and recent research finds by research partner Ryan Crierie and I had on the War Department casualty planning for the Invasion of Japan.
In addition to the lies of Paul Nitze so well laid out by Paul Newman’s various books, which my last VJ-Day column dealt with, there was in fact a great deal of lying about the American casualties and the Atomic bomb. It was a “Million Casualty Lie,” but the Atomic Diplomacy Historical Revisionists got the lie vector 180 degrees wrong.
The Post War American military, and General Marshall in particular, was in fact hiding a much bigger casualty number for the conquest of Japan and the destruction of the Imperial Japanese military. And they had been hiding it from public view since July 1944.
The following will show that the War Department planning process is where these lies were born during the war, where these institutional lies were spread from and the how/why/who kept these lies going in the decades afterwards.
Source: OPD 312, 105
Figure 1 — War Plans Division, War Department General Staff: 21 December 1941. A simple organizational chart reflecting inadequate planning for a global war.
The American Military’s “Million Casualty Lie“
Any great claim of lies by high officials requires a very high level of documentary proof, and it’s best to start with that proof.
Below is a copy of a memo between Colonel Jack W. Hickman to Colonel Lindsay, in the War Department’s Operational Planning Division dated 17 July 1944. The summary in the files my research partner Ryan Crierie found in the National Archives read as follows:
One Army Air study suggested that Japanese “fanaticism and determination to die” meant that “the major portion of the ground effort [should be allocated] to the Russians and Chinese,” inasmuch as it was doubtful the American people would wish to pay such a high price in lives lost for ending the war.
And this is the document:
Note very carefully that the summary of the memo very explicitly leaves out the casualty number. The summary I quoted above was the last sentence in the last paragraph of the memo. The 2.3 million American military casualty figure was in the sentence immediately preceding it. And the memo made the point the American voting public would not put up with that level of casualties, so we should “outsource” (Not the term used, but the gist of the thought) these casualties to the Chinese and Russian armies.
My co-researcher Ryan Crierie found this document (and much else) hunting down foot notes in Dale Hellegers’ We, the Japanese people: World War II and the origins of the Japanese constitution, Volume 1.
This “hide the casualties” game was a consistent pattern Ryan and I have run into following the document trail in planning leading to the end of WW2. As was the War Department’s overwhelming interest in getting Chiang Kai-Shek’s Nationalist Chinese Army, and especially after the early 1944 Nationalist Chinese collapse, Joseph Stalin‘s Soviet “Red Army” involved in the final kill of the Japanese Army in China.
Of Lies, Military Planning and Flag Rank Squid Ink
To place the above memo in context requires an understanding of the planning process in World War 2. Point blank: early on the war American military planning was awful.
As my research partner Ryan puts it —
Basically, the JCS staff and the attached sub-staffs were very dysfunctional for most of the war; pushing papers around which had little if any connection to actual decisions; because the decisions were made solely by the higher ups (King, Marshall, Arnold). Additionally, they were also very undermanned; which led to the British dominating most of the early war strategic planning from 1941-1943 because at that point, they had larger, more experienced staffs who were able to generate good quality papers on almost everything (in one clash, a JCS paper was 3 pages roughly, versus a 30 page paper that the British brought along).
Whitehill himself was disturbed by such contradictions and spoke to King about them . “ When the Army monograph of the Guadalcanal campaign was nearing completion , ” Whitehill later wrote , “ a copy of the manuscript was sent to Admiral King for comment . He returned it with the criticism that too much space was wasted on low – level planning papers that were of no importance . When it was pointed out to him that the documents he depreciated were all the work of Joint Chiefs of Staff planners , King countered by the irrefutable observation that no use had been made of them in planning the operation , which he and Marshall had had to do in such haste that they had had no time even to look at them ; hence they were of no importance in establishing the evolution of the plan . This introduces the disquieting possibility that , without the personal testimony of participants as a guide, the historian may place undue importance upon a seemingly reliable document that is , in fact , nothing more than a red herring . ”
This statement in bold above quoted from Thomas Buell’s footnotes is reflected all over the scholarship of the Pacific War.
Point in fact, horrible planning was true of Joint Service planning through late 1943 and US Naval Planning in the Pacific theater almost through Okinawa, but it was most emphatically not true of War Department Planning from the winter of 1943-44 to the end of WWII.
The Forgotten Operational Planning Division
The War Department Operational Planning Division was one of those temporary institutions created by General Marshall to handle the planning of a global war when he abolished the separate military branches and formed the Army Ground force, Army Air Force and Army Service Force after the Fall of France in 1940. It could not help but start out as too small and inadequate for the task. It was all “learning by doing” while servicemen were dying.
Worse, the amateurs of the War Department OPD was up against the planning bureaucracy of the British Empire that had won World War I. American WWII strategy danced to a British tune for two years in North Africa, Sicily and Southern Italy, save in the Pacific, where Admiral King’s outsized personality and willingness to “lie like a rug” to get resources for Guadalcanal and the Middle Solomon’s offensives held sway. Point in fact King managed to cut the US/UK Combined Chiefs of Staff (CCS) out of the Pacific theater entirely.
This Darwinian strategy planning competition between American War Department and British military planners saw General Marshall radically “up the War Department’s game” such that by early 1944 the War Department strategic planning cycle looked as follows:
- Phase 0: Verbal communications face to face or via telephone, leading to requests for papers or memos to be issued. These are in placed like senior Naval staff and the War Department’s Operational Planning Division (OPD)
- Phase 1: Memorandum is written on a specific subject. these involved the principle “big three” of Adm King, Gen Marshall and Gen Arnold.
- Phase 2: Paper is written using data found in Memorandums and Paper(s) are re-written according to what the higher ups think of the early drafts. in the War Department they are documented by OPD Strategy Section Papers (SSP) of which there were 418 in WW2
- Phase 4@: Papers get submitted to the appropriate committee (JCS, JPLC, etc)
- Phase 5: Appropriate committees use those papers to help write their own papers, etc. Rewrites happen.
- Phase 6 @@: Committees submit their papers at the next Combined chiefs of Staff (CCS) conference (ARCADIA, TERMINAL, etc)
- Phase 7: The CCS either adopt/modify the papers submitted as high level policy to guide Allied strategy.
@ Phase 4 or Phase 5 is where military theaters started draft operational plans parallel to JCS strategy plans..
@@ Phase 6 was skipped for modified Phase 7 decision inside the US Joint Chiefs of Staff for the Pacific Theater strategy. This magnified Admiral King’s strength in terms of domestic political power over American strategy while former assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin Roosevelt was President.
Figure 5 — The maturity of War Department Operation Division planning organizations in World War II
- Logistically Possible on Paper,
- Ultra Risky,
- High Casualty,
- Low Return on Investment If Successful and
- God help our amphibious sealift if we fail, because we would lose a year’s production of amphibious combatants withdrawing the beach head survivors.”
The War Department opposition to Formosa and that of his commanders in the Pacific finally convinced Admiral King in late September 1944 to take his theater commander Admiral Nimitz’s advice to substitute Iwo Jima and Okinawa for Formosa and let General MacArthur “Return to the Philippines” including the main island of Luzon. All the events of October 1944 invasion of the Philippines at Leyte through the invasion of Okinawa were set in motion
Meanwhile, in Oct-Dec 1944 the plans to invade Japan moved to phase four of the OPD planning cycle. The casualty ratios were front and central for the medical planning the OPD was doing for the invasion. As the casualty numbers and increased artillery ammunition use numbers to limit casualties during the battles of Peleliu, Iwo Jima and Okinawa came in, invasion logistical numbers were revised upward again and again.
When the horror of and casualty numbers from Okinawa were relayed to Harry Truman after he became President in April 1945, he started questioning the Joint Chiefs on that basis. General Marshall took these Presidential expression of interests to heart and began a series of bureaucratic initiatives to determine
- How to reduce American military casualties with the best tactics and conventional weapons available, The “Sphinx Project” that had weapon test reports from May through the end of WW2 and into October 1945. (I’ve covered this effort in previous Chicagoboyz columns, see notes and sources)
- How to reduce American Military casualties with what is know know as “Weapons of Mass Destruction” AKA nukes and lethal gas. See Appendix 2 for the Marshall – McCloy – Stimson memo, and note that “S1” was a War Department code word for the Atomic bomb.
- Determine how many casualties it would take to get the Japanese to surrender. This resulted in the SHOCKLEY REPORT in Appendix 3
While these efforts were going on in May-June 1945, the War Department then began manipulating casualty ratios presented to President Truman via General Hull at OPD cherry picking the lower casualty ratios of General MacArthur ‘s New Guinea and Philippine operation versus the frontal assaults of Admiral Nimitz’s Central Pacific theater. This, with some fast communications foot work by General Marshall with General MacArthur to get him to disavow his casualty projections for Operation Olympic as “worst case” medical planning unrelated to actual combat. This little manipulation by General Marshall got the approval of the Operation Olympic invasion half of the projected invasion of Japan on June 18, 1945.
OPD Planning in the Background of Olympic
In the background to all this Operation Olympic manipulative drama in April-June 1945 was OPD planning titled “CORONET” and “POST CORONET OPERATIONS”. Coronet was a 25 Division Assault on the Tokyo Plain in March 1946.
“POST CORONET OPERATIONS” envisioned three to four nine division assaults on Hokkaido, Northern and Southern Honshu, plus Shokaku for the rest of 1946 plus a 25 division assault in China in late 1946-early 1947. These “POST CORONET OPERATIONS” were summarized in a report titled “Operations against the Japanese,” Strategic Logistics Branch, Planning Division, 5 July 1945, Office Of The Commanding General”.
To support all of this planning, the Strategic Logistics Branch of the OPD initiated several procurement projects to support Japanese invasion operations in February 1945. According to HISTORY OF PLANNING DIVISION these were the following:
- ASF-P-SL-1 Honshu Operation
- ASF-P-SL-2 Kyushu Operation
- ASF-P-SL-5 “Logistic Study for Projected Operations”, (Philippine Base Development to support ASF-P-SL-1 and ASF-P-SL-2)
En total, these logistical plans envisions 62 divisions worth of amphibious assaults.
Some simple math that General Marshal would have used, given that similar ratios were in OPD use since July 1944:
1. Assuming four each nine Division sized assaults on Hokkaido, Northern and Southern Honshu, plus Shokaku. That is 27 divisions at 35% casualties…plus 25-35 more Divisions in China operations,.2. 35% casualties of a 40K division slice that ASF-P-SL-1 called for is 14,000 casualties..3. 14,000 times 62 = 868,000 casualties.
All AFTER Coronet.
General Marshall’s million casualty claims were the most well documented numbers in all of World War II. And he knew this months before the Operation Olympic decision!
Marshall’s Great Genocide Secret
All this casualty planning, drama manipulating data to get an invasion decision from Pres Truman was the background to General Marshall’s last most secret, and frankly, genocidal effort to reduce American military casualties in World War II, a report titled “A STUDY OF THE POSSIBLE USE OF TOXIC GAS IN OPERATION OLYMPIC” and dated 9 June 1945, a description of which is excerpted from Thomas B. Allen AND Norman Polmar, 1995 article “POISONOUS INVASION PRELUDE,” below —
The plan for the U.S. invasion of Japan during World War II included amassive poison-gas attack that “might easily kill 5,000,000 people andinjure that many more,” according to a long-suppressed documentunearthed from U.S. archives..The highly specific plan — which authorities tried to cover-up afterthe war — was drafted before the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima andNagasaki in August 1945 killed an estimated 200,000 people and endedthe war without an invasion..The plan designated “gas attack zones” on detailed maps of Tokyo andother major Japanese cities. Only five copies of the original,top-secret study were produced, making it one of the most closely helddocuments of the war..The proposal for the attack is revealed in a 30-page document that wasdeliberately altered after the war so historians would never see thatU.S. Army chemical warfare planners had recommended a preemptivepoison-gas strike..We obtained the original document. It bears inked-in changes, made in1947. The word “retaliatory” was frequently inserted to make it agreewith announced U.S. wartime policy which, by U.S. presidentialdirective, prohibited first-strike use of poison gas.
PITY THE ACADEMIC LEFT
The real pity here is that the Academic Left’s collective ‘nose’ for conspiracies and lies associated with America’s “Atomic Victory” over Japan were absolutely right.
There were numerous lies and conspiracies told by people like Paul Nitze lying above how likely Japan was to surrender in August 1945, America’s Cold War driven conspiracy of hiding of Japanese bioweapons war criminals to keep their research away from the Soviet Union, and finally, General Marshall’s planned chemical warfare genocide of the Japanese people to get Japan to surrender..
The real truth in all of this was that the Academic Left was simply to filled with their own identity issues over the Cold War to actually find them.
And it left them as easily manipulated tool and fools for those institutional lies and conspiracies.
-End-
Sources and Notes:
Thomas B. Allen AND Norman Polmar, “POISONOUS INVASION PRELUDE”, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (PA), WORLD Section, Page A-1, August 4, 1995
Barton J. Bernstein, “A Postwar Myth: 500,000 U.S. Lives Saved,” Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (June/July 1986), 38–40
— , Review Essay titled “RECONSIDERING “INVASION MOST COSTLY”: POPULAR-HISTORY SCHOLARSHIP, PUBLISHING STANDARDS, AND THE CLAIM OF HIGH U.S. CASUALTY ESTIMATES TO HELP LEGITIMIZE THE ATOMIC BOMBINGS” found in PEACE & CHANGE, Vol. 24, No. 2, April 1999, © 1999 Peace History Society and
Consortium on Peace Research, Education, and Development
— , “The Alarming Japanese Buildup on Southern Kyushu, Growing U.S. Fears, and Counterfactual Analysis: Would the Planned November 1945 Invasion of Southern Kyushu Have Occurred?” Pacific Historical Review Vol. 68, No. 4 (Nov., 1999), pp. 561-609 (article consists of 49 pages) Published by: University of California Press
Stable URL: http://www.jstor.org/stable/4492371
Buell, Thomas B.. Master of Seapower: A Biography of Fleet Admiral Ernest J. King (Kindle Locations 11206-11213). Naval Institute Press. Kindle Edition. https://www.amazon.com/Master-Seapower-Biography-Admiral-Ernest/dp/1591140420/ref=pd_lpo_sbs_14_t_0?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=WG52VQW7WJ27GKVJBB67
Stable URL: http://www.jstor.org/stable/2538560
Edward J. Drea, MacArthur’s ULTRA: Codebreaking and the War against Japan, 1942-1945 (Modern War Studies) Univ of Kansas; ISBN-10: 0700605762, ISBN-13: 978-07006057,67 1991
Richard Frank, Downfall: The End of the Imperial Japanese Empire, Random House; 1St Edition edition ISBN-10: 067941424X, ISBN-13: 978-0679414247, September 28, 1999
Dale Hellegers, “We, the Japanese People: World War II and the Origins of the Japanese Constitution (2 Volume Set) 1st Edition, ISBN-13: 978-0804734547, ISBN-10: 0804734542, Stanford University Press; December 1, 2002
https://www.amazon.com/We-Japanese-People-Origins-Constitution/dp/0804734542
Colonel Jack W. Hickman to Colonel Lindsay, 17 July 1944, NA, RG 165: OPD ABC 381 Strategy Sec. Papers [(1-7-43) F/W SS 282/10].
HISTORY OF PLANNING DIVISION, ARMY SERVICE FORCE, (Vol. 1 thru 10), File No, 3-6.1, Acc No. 48/3-1, WAR DEPARTMENT SPECIAL STAFF HISTORICAL DIVISION, (HISTORICAL MANUSCRIPT FILE), AGENCY OF ORIGIN: Planning Div, Office of Director of Plans and Opns ASF, WAR DEPARTMENT, Electronic copy in author’s possession
Ronald Lewin, The American Magic: Codes, Ciphers, and the Defeat of Japan, Farrar Straus Giroux; ISBN-10: 1135307555, ISBN-13: 978-1135307554. ASIN: B000NQBZNW, 1982
Trent Telenko, “History Friday — The WMD Back-Up Plans for the Atomic Bomb,” August 8th, 2014
http://chicagoboyz.net/archives/44678.html
.
“___,” “History Friday: Analyzing The Okinawa Kamikaze Strikes & Japanese/US Planning For Operation Olympic” March 7th, 2014
History Friday: Analyzing The Okinawa Kamikaze Strikes & Japanese/US Planning For Operation Olympic
.
“___,” “History Friday: Videos of The Sphinx Project & Laying Down A Marker” October 4th, 2013
History Friday: Videos of The Sphinx Project & Laying Down A Marker
TC 34 was an evolved and improved version of the tactics used by I Corps at Biak. Those tactics boiled down to a limited tactical objective attack cycle with the following four step process —
a. Defoliation,
b. Evaluation,
c. Devastation, and
d. Extermination.
.
At Biak they realized that you can’t really begin destroying a Japanese cave position until you identified every outlet. Identifying those outlets required extensive defoliation _before_ planning and applying direct firepower of a general attack to a cave outlet complex. Once you had the Cave position developed, identified post-defoliation and devastated by direct and indirect fire to all outlets, Then and only then is when you committed the Tank-infantry flame thrower team to exterminate the caves.
.
This was a very methodical, limited objective, form of siege warfare intended to seal every outlet before moving on. It was a form of civil engineering with direct fire high explosives and napalm.
|George C. Marshall Papers
Folder: “Embick, S.D., 1944.”
|
Draft Version of Memo for Embick
|
WAR DEPARTMENT
8/31/44
Gen. Handy
Please check this draft of memo to Embick.
Also, please send Admiral Leahy the study made on the Kyushu operation, including G-2’s latest estimates of strength in Japan and in southern Kyushu.
GCM
copy of memo to Adm Leahy [9/1/44]. Gen. Handy noted by Col McCarthy & sent to RR file 9/1/44 through Col. [Illegible]
8/31/44
MEMORANDUM FOR GENERAL EMBICK:
I have been studying your Joint Strategic Survey Committee report (JCS 924/2) regarding the policy to be followed towards the final defeat of Japan. There are certain phases of the matter pertaining to the views of your Committee regarding which I am not at all clear and I wish you would give me an informal note your views on the subjects.
What consideration are you giving to the entry of Russia into the war?
To what extent do you weigh the comparative losses resulting from a number of minor operations to gain air bases within the perimeter defined on your map against those to be anticipated from an unexpectedly early, in other words, a surprise, attack on the Japanese mainland before a larger garrison has concentrated there?
At the present time, for example, there is a comparatively small force in Japan proper but it is to be expected that this will gradually increase as we close in for the kill. Do you gentlemen think there will be less losses resulting from the gradual approach and a final assault after a heavy air beating, or by striking at a much earlier date by way of surprise before the enemy has prepared himself for the final struggle in the homeland? In this connection have you considered the effect of a maximum carrier air strike or strikes against the Japanese homeland? By this I mean an operation extending over ten days or two weeks.
Except on the mainland of Asia there are few land masses affording reasonable air facilities within effective range of Japan. Formosa is the closest to Japan of these large land masses and Luzon comes next.
The Japanese are concentrating strength in Formosa. Extending your illustration taken from the Saipan operation to Formosa, we may expect to suffer __________ casualties in taking that island. Consider this loss in Formosa in comparison to the prospects for an operation against the southern half of Kyushu, where at the present time only the equivalent of one Japanese division is stationed, if made following one or two fleet air strikes against the Japanese mainland.
I am not going into the question of the security of our lines of communication or the logistical complications but merely discussing this matter from the viewpoint of casualties to be anticipated and Japanese air power to facilitate the fighting of their ground troops.
Please either see me personally to talk this over or let me have an informal statement.
Chief of Staff.
see final memo
ahead 9/1/44
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
Gen Marshall
31 August 1944.
MEMORANDUM FOR GENERAL HANDY:
The second copy of the attached memorandum to General Embick has the changes marked which we propose.
The specific figures on casualties are:
|Saipan:
|Japs
|
27,000 -(killed 25,111)
|U.S.
|
16,471 -(killed 3,051)
|Formosa: Estimated strength on 15 Feb 45
|
140,000
|Add for Amoy
|
5,000
|Total
|
145,000
A straight ratio gives 88,600 casualties of which about 16,000 would be killed.
ETO Theater Section informs me that from January, 1942, to 21 August, 1944, the Ground Force casualties in ETO were:
|
Killed
|
17,133
|
Total, all types
|
98,138
/S/
L
G. A. L.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
|
Actual Memo Sent to Embick
OCS
GCM
1 September 1944
MEMORANDUM FOR GENERAL EMBICK:
I have been studying your Joint Strategic Survey Committee report (JCS 924/2) regarding the policy to be followed towards the final defeat of Japan. There are certain phases of the matter pertaining to the views of your Committee regarding which I am not at all clear and I wish you would give me your views.
What consideration are you giving to the entry of Russia into the war?
To what extent do you weigh the comparative losses resulting from a number of minor operations to gain air bases within the perimeter defined on your map, against those to be anticipated from an unexpectedly early, in other words, a surprise attack on the Japanese mainland before a larger garrison has concentrated there?
At the present time, for example, there is a comparatively small force in Japan proper but it is to be expected that this will gradually increase as we close in for the kill. It seems to me that the attrition of men and resources resulting from a prolonged campaign involving a series of secondary operations prior to the final assault on Japan, may equal or exceed the cost of an early invasion of the Japanese homeland. Do you gentlemen think there will be less losses resulting from the gradual approach and a final assault after a heavy air beating, or by striking at a much earlier date by way of surprise before the enemy has prepared himself for the final struggle in the homeland? In this connection, have you considered the effect of a maximum carrier air strike or strikes against the Japanese homeland? By this, I mean an operation extending over ten days or two weeks.
Except on the mainland of Asia, there are few land masses affording reasonable air facilities within effective range of Japan. Formosa is the closest to Japan of these large land masses and Luzon comes next. The map in your paper shows that, for the purpose of attacking Japan, neither of these is a suitable base for other than very long range aircraft. Furthermore, the information I have is that it will be a considerable time after we have seized these areas before we will be able to bring against Japan the bombing effort they are capable of supporting.
The Japanese are concentrating strength in Formosa. Extending your illustration taken from the Saipan operation to Formosa, we may, based on estimated Japanese strength on February 15, 1945, expect to suffer approximately 90,000 casualties taking that island. This approximates our total U.S. ground force casualties in France during the first two and a half months of the present campaign. Consider this loss in Formosa in comparison to the prospects for an operation against the southern half of Kyushu, where at the present time only the equivalent of one Japanese division is stationed, if made following one or two fleet air strikes against the Japanese mainland.
I am not going into the question of the security of our lines of communication or the logistical complications but merely discussing this matter from the viewpoint of casualties to be anticipated and Japanese air power to facilitate the fighting of their ground troops.
Please either see me personally to talk this over or let me have an informal statement.
(Sgd) G.C. MARSHALL
Chief of Staff.
cc: OPB
Col [illgible]
Col Mc.
RR 10/25/44-[illegible]
see draft underneath
w/notes on casualties
8/31/44
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
21 July 1945
MEMORANDUM For: Dr. Edward L. Bowles.
Subject: Proposals for Increasing the Scope of Casualty Studies.
Recently, as you know, I have been trying to gather and organize information bearing on the problem of casualties in the Pacific War. It seems to me most important that the facts relating to this question be surveyed thoroughly and coordinated into a single well integrated picture. Such a study should be available for consideration in connection with the total casualties to be expected in the Japanese war, the rate at which land invasion should be pushed ahead in Japan or held back while attrition by air and blockade proceeds, and the relative apportionment of effort between the Army Air Forces and the Army Ground Forces and within each Force. The reason why a study of casualties would have such diverse applications is that the big cost to the nation in this war will be dead and disabled Americans. Consequently, in evaluating one plan or another, the expected casualties should be estimated as accurately as possible. It appears to me that at present adequate studies of the casualty problem are not being made.
The most basic problem in the Japanese war is the establishment of what is necessary to cause Japan to capitulate. There is a very important historical study which can be made in this connection but apparently has never been made either in the War Department or outside. The object of the study is to determine to what extent the behavior of a nation in war can be predicted from the behavior of her troops in individual battles. If the study shows that the behavior of nations in all historical cases comparable to Japan’s has in fact been invariably consistent with the behavior of the troops in battle, than it means that the Japanese dead and ineffectives at the time of defeat will exceed the corresponding number for the Germans. In other words, we shall probably have to kill at least 5 to 10 million Japanese. This might cost us between 1.7 and 4 million casualties including 400,000 to 800,000 killed.
However, as I mentioned, the historical study referred to above has not been made. I have discussed it with Col. MacCormack of MIS and also with Professor Quincy Wright of the University of Chicago. Professor Wright has directed a large number of studies on the history of war during the past 20 years and in 1942 published “A Study of War” in two volumes. I discussed this problem with Professor Wright about two weeks ago and he is unacquainted with any such study. He feels, however, that such a study has considerable promise of enabling better predictions to be made as to the course of the war and the reactions of Japan. I do not want to give the impression that such a study would furnish a complete guide to the future of the war, but merely that it would illuminate the situation from a new and unexplored angle and might well affect our conclusions in an important way.
In addition to the study mentioned above concerning the breaking point of the nation, studies are needed on the casualty ratios between Japanese and U.S. troops in battle. Some studies along these lines have already been carried out in G-2 and more are in progress. At present the studies break a number of campaigns down into casualties by day of the campaign. One interesting finding of these studies is that the ratio between the Jap killed and U.S. killed is much more consistent between the one campaign and another when the landing phase and mopping up phases are eliminated. This consistency applies only to the Pacific campaigns studied, these being quite different from the Southwest Pacific campaigns. The following Table summarizes these findings:
|
Campaign
|
Ratio of Jap Killed to U.S. Killed
|
Entire Campaign
|
Middle Third (a)
|
Saipan
|
8 (b)
|
11
|
Guam
|
9 (b)
|
10
|
Iwo Jima
|
4 (b)
|
8
|
Okinawa
|
14.5 (c)
|
11
|
Leyte
|
22 (b)
|
39
|
Luzon
|
22 (b)
|
25
(a) This corresponds to the interval between the time when one-third the Japs are killed and the time when two-thirds are killed. Values are based on data collected by G-2.
(b) Values from “Health”, pg. 15, 31 May 1945.
(c) Based on data collected by G-2.
These values suggest that in areas where the tactical situation resembles that met in the first four campaigns listed, the major part of the campaign will be fought with a ratio of about 10 Japs killed for every U.S. killed.
It would be worthwhile, in my opinion, to extend these casualty studies of the various campaigns so as to correlate them with information regarding the cause of our casualties (i.e. whether by rifle, machine gun, mortar, etc.) and with our ammunition expenditures. In particular, every effort should be made to establish definitely the reason for the marked difference between the values for the Southwest Pacific and the others.
So far as I can make out, there are severe organizational difficulties in the War Department to making integrated studies. In exploring the possibilities, I have found some data and studies in each of the following: Surgeon General’s Office, Army Ground Forces, G-1 and G-2. It is, for example, the function of G-2 to study Japanese casualties but except in the case of a special request such as I made for information on casualty ratios, they do not deal with U.S. Casualties. Similarly it is not the function of any of the groups mentioned to correlate the casualties with ammunition expenditures. What is needed apparently is some sort of an organization set up at a suitably high level with informal contacts with all parts of the War Department which can contribute to the problem. This organization, which might, in fact, merely be a committee from the interested sections, could then assign projects in such a way as to end with an integrated picture where now there are uncorrelated studies.
To summarize, it appears to me that two specific recommendations may be in order:
1. A historical study of defeated nations should be undertaken and an attempt made to relate the behavior of the nation to the behavior of her troops. Professor Wright has indicated a willingness to guide such a study and has suggested certain former students whom he believes capable of carrying out the details. At my request, Professor wright plans to prepare an outline which we could use as a basis for setting up such a project.
2. A suitable agency for carrying out integrated casualty studies should be formed so as to combine and supplement the studies presently being made.
W.B. Shockley,
Expert Consultant,
Office of the Secretary of War.
October 13th, 2017 at 2:29 pm
I think without the atomic bomb, there would have been no invasion. Truman and Marshall would have flinched from the casualty estimates.
The Navy could have gone with the blockade option and it would have starved millions to death. The submarine force had finally solved the torpedo problem and were running out of targets by 1945. Between the subs and the B 29, Japan would have been destroyed.
Pelilieu was a waste of resources and more evidence of the casualty rate to be expected.
October 13th, 2017 at 3:44 pm
My God, hot stuff Mr Telenko.
Mike’s suggestion of no invasion sounds plausible. US Intelligence was presumably negligible from within Japan, so that any attempt to wipe out the ruling elite would have had little chance of success. It’s hard to see any alternative to a siege meant to starve them out. On which basis the atomic bombing was one of the great humanitarian acts in history.
October 14th, 2017 at 12:45 am
Mike K
The Navy could have gone with the blockade option and it would have starved millions to death.
Operation Starvation, the mining of Japanese inland waters by planes dropping mines, was very effective: 670 ships sunk or damaged at a cost of 15 planes lost. It was begun in late March, 1945.
It is possible that the blockade could have won it, but as Mike points out, at the cost of millions of Japanese starving to death. Those who get outraged about those killed at either Hiroshima or Nagasaki- either of which had about the same number of fatalities as firebombing Tokyo- conveniently forget this possibility.
October 14th, 2017 at 11:05 am
I wonder what lessons Mattis can take from this history to apply to today’s wars?
Obama’s move to Afghanistan might be an analog to a supposed full-force attack to take back Dutch Harbor. In other words, a huge mistake and misdirection.
Or maybe let the Russians get involved in Syria?
October 14th, 2017 at 11:20 am
” at the cost of millions of Japanese starving to death.”
This, of course, is the scenario for England had not two things happened. One is “ASDIC,” which we call SONAR. The other is the US entry which provided more shipping, more destroyers and more long range aircraft to watch the German sub packs.
I think the B 24s out of England made a big difference in the anti-submarine war.