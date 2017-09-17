Dangerous Math Teachers
Posted by TM Lutas on September 17th, 2017 (All posts by TM Lutas)
The proposition that logic is a universal, is unitary, used to be something of a consensus position. The idea of universal logic was (and remains) very useful. It meant that one could, without any other shared beliefs, have some sort of conversation with anybody and, if constructed correctly, the conversation would progress and lead somewhere.
Communism does not believe in the universality of logic. This is why communism keeps coming back. Logical refutations have no effect because they are constructed with bourgeois logic, something that a priori is rejected by communists as an improper lens for examining communism.
If you don’t care about truth per se and want an indestructible ideology, this weeble like characteristic of not accepting logical refutation is very attractive. This is why ideologies that have no particular opinion on economic class or the proper way to distribute goods and services fall into the communist orbit. Their defects need to be papered over and the communists provide the only available cure for pesky objective, logical examination and refutation.
In a communist country, teaching logic is both a dangerous act and a necessary act. Without any logic at all society collapses. With a well taught, well formed mind schooled in logic, communism is rejected, which means a trip to reeducation or worse.
Yet throughout the communist period, math teachers went and taught their lessons including the concepts of logic and how to apply it to students. Philosophically, they were behind enemy lines and entirely within the power of their enemies while they openly taught a major building intellectual concept that doomed the state.
This is bravery, and almost entirely unrecognized.
September 17th, 2017 at 10:02 am
“Yet throughout the communist period, math teachers went and taught their lessons including the concepts of logic and how to apply it to students.”
But is there evidence that the students were able to transfer the concepts of logic from the mathematical domain to the political domain?
I know people who are very good at math, programming, and finance, but whose political logic IMO leaves much to be desired.
September 17th, 2017 at 10:35 am
Paul Krugman, he’s looking at you.
September 17th, 2017 at 11:07 am
@David Foster:
“A madman is as logical and reasoned in his actions as a sane man— given his peculiar biased point of view.” — Hercule Poirot, The ABC Murders
“The madman is not the man who has lost his reason. The madman is the man who has lost everything except his reason.” — G. K. Chesterton, Orthodoxy
September 17th, 2017 at 11:13 am
So which communist countries are you talking about? There are very few left.
September 17th, 2017 at 12:33 pm
Everyone in commie countries, whether USSR or DPRK, knows the system is garbage. Some go along out of ambition, most due to fear, but no one actually believes in it. I guarantee there are more commies in Canada than in any commie country.
September 17th, 2017 at 12:59 pm
Ah a fine definition of commies. ;)
Do you people understand virtue signaling is odious, no matter who does it?
September 17th, 2017 at 1:01 pm
David Foster – It was not a problem that they could not apply it to the political realm. It was a matter that everybody was trained, from a young age, to shut their mouths. Those who failed to do so were arrested with many imprisoned, and no few outright killed.
PenGun – The answer to your question is all of them from 1917 onwards.
Brian – You have a curious definition of commie. I’m not sure that I agree with you. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has 43 million members. That’s larger than the entire population of Canada.
September 17th, 2017 at 1:35 pm
Being a member of the Communist Party doesn’t mean you believe in communism, it means you are ambitious and recognize what has to be done.
September 17th, 2017 at 1:44 pm
So the USSR, a communist country, somehow had among the best physical scientists in the world. Russia, not a communist country continues this fine tradition.
China as well has the best scientists in several fields, but fits your definition. Their microwave engine is being tested soon in a space craft.
I dunno, does not make much sense to me.
September 17th, 2017 at 2:27 pm
“In a communist country, teaching logic is both a dangerous act and a necessary act.”
PenGun, naturally, fails to comprehend the point.
Cleverer leftists, recognizing that Marxism had been refuted both in theory and in practice, came up with anti-intellectual theories such as postmodernism to use as weapons against evidence and logic.
September 17th, 2017 at 2:30 pm
TML…”It was not a problem that they could not apply it to the political realm. It was a matter that everybody was trained, from a young age, to shut their mouths. Those who failed to do so were arrested with many imprisoned, and no few outright killed.”
But here, today, in America, many people who *do* understand logic in pure math and technical fields are *not* applying it very well in the political realm (at least in my view and probably that of most of the people here), despite the fact that they are in no danger of being arrested for doing so. And some of the people I have in mind are wealthy enough that they need have no fear of employment threats by SJWs.
September 17th, 2017 at 5:44 pm
No danger of being arrested, no, but the fear and absolute shame of running afoul of the PC/SJW crowd seems has done a thorough job of stifling such independent thoughts in the millennial generation, at least.