 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Lex's Tweets
  • Jonathan's Tweets
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «

    Dangerous Math Teachers

    Posted by TM Lutas on September 17th, 2017 (All posts by )

    The proposition that logic is a universal, is unitary, used to be something of a consensus position. The idea of universal logic was (and remains) very useful. It meant that one could, without any other shared beliefs, have some sort of conversation with anybody and, if constructed correctly, the conversation would progress and lead somewhere.

    Communism does not believe in the universality of logic. This is why communism keeps coming back. Logical refutations have no effect because they are constructed with bourgeois logic, something that a priori is rejected by communists as an improper lens for examining communism.

    If you don’t care about truth per se and want an indestructible ideology, this weeble like characteristic of not accepting logical refutation is very attractive. This is why ideologies that have no particular opinion on economic class or the proper way to distribute goods and services fall into the communist orbit. Their defects need to be papered over and the communists provide the only available cure for pesky objective, logical examination and refutation.

    In a communist country, teaching logic is both a dangerous act and a necessary act. Without any logic at all society collapses. With a well taught, well formed mind schooled in logic, communism is rejected, which means a trip to reeducation or worse.
    Yet throughout the communist period, math teachers went and taught their lessons including the concepts of logic and how to apply it to students. Philosophically, they were behind enemy lines and entirely within the power of their enemies while they openly taught a major building intellectual concept that doomed the state.

    This is bravery, and almost entirely unrecognized.

     

    This entry was posted on Sunday, September 17th, 2017 at 9:06 am and is filed under Miscellaneous. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    12 Responses to “Dangerous Math Teachers”

    1. David Foster Says:
      September 17th, 2017 at 10:02 am

      “Yet throughout the communist period, math teachers went and taught their lessons including the concepts of logic and how to apply it to students.”

      But is there evidence that the students were able to transfer the concepts of logic from the mathematical domain to the political domain?

      I know people who are very good at math, programming, and finance, but whose political logic IMO leaves much to be desired.

    2. Mrs. Davis Says:
      September 17th, 2017 at 10:35 am

      Paul Krugman, he’s looking at you.

    3. Korora Says:
      September 17th, 2017 at 11:07 am

      @David Foster:

      “A madman is as logical and reasoned in his actions as a sane man— given his peculiar biased point of view.” — Hercule Poirot, The ABC Murders

      “The madman is not the man who has lost his reason. The madman is the man who has lost everything except his reason.” — G. K. Chesterton, Orthodoxy

    4. PenGun Says:
      September 17th, 2017 at 11:13 am

      So which communist countries are you talking about? There are very few left.

    5. Brian Says:
      September 17th, 2017 at 12:33 pm

      Everyone in commie countries, whether USSR or DPRK, knows the system is garbage. Some go along out of ambition, most due to fear, but no one actually believes in it. I guarantee there are more commies in Canada than in any commie country.

    6. PenGun Says:
      September 17th, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      Ah a fine definition of commies. ;)

      Do you people understand virtue signaling is odious, no matter who does it?

    7. TM Lutas Says:
      September 17th, 2017 at 1:01 pm

      David Foster – It was not a problem that they could not apply it to the political realm. It was a matter that everybody was trained, from a young age, to shut their mouths. Those who failed to do so were arrested with many imprisoned, and no few outright killed.

      PenGun – The answer to your question is all of them from 1917 onwards.

      Brian – You have a curious definition of commie. I’m not sure that I agree with you. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has 43 million members. That’s larger than the entire population of Canada.

    8. Brian Says:
      September 17th, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      Being a member of the Communist Party doesn’t mean you believe in communism, it means you are ambitious and recognize what has to be done.

    9. PenGun Says:
      September 17th, 2017 at 1:44 pm

      So the USSR, a communist country, somehow had among the best physical scientists in the world. Russia, not a communist country continues this fine tradition.

      China as well has the best scientists in several fields, but fits your definition. Their microwave engine is being tested soon in a space craft.

      I dunno, does not make much sense to me.

    10. pst314 Says:
      September 17th, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      “In a communist country, teaching logic is both a dangerous act and a necessary act.”
      PenGun, naturally, fails to comprehend the point.
      Cleverer leftists, recognizing that Marxism had been refuted both in theory and in practice, came up with anti-intellectual theories such as postmodernism to use as weapons against evidence and logic.

    11. David Foster Says:
      September 17th, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      TML…”It was not a problem that they could not apply it to the political realm. It was a matter that everybody was trained, from a young age, to shut their mouths. Those who failed to do so were arrested with many imprisoned, and no few outright killed.”

      But here, today, in America, many people who *do* understand logic in pure math and technical fields are *not* applying it very well in the political realm (at least in my view and probably that of most of the people here), despite the fact that they are in no danger of being arrested for doing so. And some of the people I have in mind are wealthy enough that they need have no fear of employment threats by SJWs.

    12. Nancy Says:
      September 17th, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      No danger of being arrested, no, but the fear and absolute shame of running afoul of the PC/SJW crowd seems has done a thorough job of stifling such independent thoughts in the millennial generation, at least.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
     