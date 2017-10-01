Speaking Hebrew with

Uber guy from Ramallah

Interesting world

—-

Your fake service dog

Goes with you to the Target

We all know the truth

—-

Bicycling safety?

Drivers crazy, distracted

Watch out for yourself

—-

At condo meeting

Board announces it’s quitting

One dare not step in

—-



The world of Android:

Apps, settings change, who knows why

Just the way it is

—-

Lunch with your chick friends

Guess who ends up with the check?

This happens a lot

—-

Last day overseas

You let guard down, ate lettuce

Ouch. Never again

—-

(Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.)

