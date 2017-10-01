New! – Your Long Overdue Haikupalooza
Posted by Jonathan on October 1st, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
Speaking Hebrew with
Uber guy from Ramallah
Interesting world
—-
Your fake service dog
Goes with you to the Target
We all know the truth
—-
Bicycling safety?
Drivers crazy, distracted
Watch out for yourself
—-
At condo meeting
Board announces it’s quitting
One dare not step in
—-
The world of Android:
Apps, settings change, who knows why
Just the way it is
—-
Lunch with your chick friends
Guess who ends up with the check?
This happens a lot
—-
Last day overseas
You let guard down, ate lettuce
Ouch. Never again
—-
(Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.)
October 1st, 2017 at 2:51 pm
At condo meeting
Board announces it’s quitting
One dare not step in
Yup. Most condo owners do not want to be on the Board. They don’t want to spend the time that being a Board member entails. There is thus little competition for election of Board members, as the number of condo owners that are willing to spend the time to be a Board member are rarely greater than the number of Board positions open for election.
I am a long-time Board member of my HOA. Right now things are running pretty smoothly, with little rancor from homeowners. There is one nutcase- there is always one- whom we can deal with. When he has run for the Board, he has gotten <6% of the votes. After various Board members effectively put him down at one annual meeting, he didn't attend the next annual meeting.
The current smooth situation was not always the case. Years ago we inherited a horrendous situation. During the first years of righting that situation, there was a lot of rancor from some homeowners.[The cause of the horrendous situation, an investor who had run the place into the ground, had sold his units at much lower than appraised value.] One new Board member who in his job had dealt with a lot of HOAs informed us that he had never seen another HOA with the level of rancor of our HOA. Years later, that is fortunately no longer the case.
October 1st, 2017 at 4:24 pm
Lunch at Fox and Duck
Next table, five plus their Lab,
Golden beauty he.
October 1st, 2017 at 5:42 pm
Driving in Norfolk
Partridges galore on road
Absence of pear trees.
October 1st, 2017 at 5:44 pm
Fish and chips with peas
Roast beef and Yorkshire pudding
Roast Pork and crackling.
October 1st, 2017 at 6:19 pm
Pint of Abbot Ale
Apple crumble with custard
Hubbub off stone floor.
Our party leaves pub
Short, sweet stroll on village green
Dead brock by roadside.
Trees autumnal red
Summer speedily recedes
Game birds at butchers.
No frost has come yet
But fog greets pigeon and grouse
Season’s feasts to come.
Cheese and bananas
British and Caribbean
Fill our present needs.
Brock will eat no more
No hedgehog dismember now
Do brocks go to heaven?
Fireworks now on sale
Conkers lie under ill trees
Guy Fawkes bonfires soon
Rose hips Chinese red
No children collect them now
Post war vitamins.
Autumn of our year
Autumns of our lives and times
Soon we all depart.
As go we all must
Go when all is beautiful
Go in dying Fall.
October 1st, 2017 at 7:58 pm
Fake news on TV
News by tweets is hyper-real
Think I’ll just read books
October 2nd, 2017 at 5:25 am
Football used to be
Worrisome for broken knees
Flags could use that now
October 2nd, 2017 at 11:38 am
If the FBI
Says no, it wasn’t ISIS
Why should I trust them?