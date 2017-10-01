 
    New! – Your Long Overdue Haikupalooza

    Posted by Jonathan on October 1st, 2017 (All posts by )

    Speaking Hebrew with
    Uber guy from Ramallah
    Interesting world

    —-

    Your fake service dog
    Goes with you to the Target
    We all know the truth

    —-

    Bicycling safety?
    Drivers crazy, distracted
    Watch out for yourself

    —-

    At condo meeting
    Board announces it’s quitting
    One dare not step in

    —-

    The world of Android:
    Apps, settings change, who knows why
    Just the way it is

    —-

    Lunch with your chick friends
    Guess who ends up with the check?
    This happens a lot

    —-

    Last day overseas
    You let guard down, ate lettuce
    Ouch. Never again

    —-

    (Feel free to add your contributions in the comments.)
     

     

    8 Responses to “New! – Your Long Overdue Haikupalooza”

    1. Gringo Says:
      October 1st, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      At condo meeting
      Board announces it’s quitting
      One dare not step in

      Yup. Most condo owners do not want to be on the Board. They don’t want to spend the time that being a Board member entails. There is thus little competition for election of Board members, as the number of condo owners that are willing to spend the time to be a Board member are rarely greater than the number of Board positions open for election.

      I am a long-time Board member of my HOA. Right now things are running pretty smoothly, with little rancor from homeowners. There is one nutcase- there is always one- whom we can deal with. When he has run for the Board, he has gotten <6% of the votes. After various Board members effectively put him down at one annual meeting, he didn't attend the next annual meeting.
      The current smooth situation was not always the case. Years ago we inherited a horrendous situation. During the first years of righting that situation, there was a lot of rancor from some homeowners.[The cause of the horrendous situation, an investor who had run the place into the ground, had sold his units at much lower than appraised value.] One new Board member who in his job had dealt with a lot of HOAs informed us that he had never seen another HOA with the level of rancor of our HOA. Years later, that is fortunately no longer the case.

    2. dearieme Says:
      October 1st, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      Lunch at Fox and Duck
      Next table, five plus their Lab,
      Golden beauty he.

    3. dearieme Says:
      October 1st, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      Driving in Norfolk
      Partridges galore on road
      Absence of pear trees.

    4. dearieme Says:
      October 1st, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      Fish and chips with peas
      Roast beef and Yorkshire pudding
      Roast Pork and crackling.

    5. dearieme Says:
      October 1st, 2017 at 6:19 pm

      Pint of Abbot Ale
      Apple crumble with custard
      Hubbub off stone floor.

      Our party leaves pub
      Short, sweet stroll on village green
      Dead brock by roadside.

      Trees autumnal red
      Summer speedily recedes
      Game birds at butchers.

      No frost has come yet
      But fog greets pigeon and grouse
      Season’s feasts to come.

      Cheese and bananas
      British and Caribbean
      Fill our present needs.

      Brock will eat no more
      No hedgehog dismember now
      Do brocks go to heaven?

      Fireworks now on sale
      Conkers lie under ill trees
      Guy Fawkes bonfires soon

      Rose hips Chinese red
      No children collect them now
      Post war vitamins.

      Autumn of our year
      Autumns of our lives and times
      Soon we all depart.

      As go we all must
      Go when all is beautiful
      Go in dying Fall.

    6. Grurray Says:
      October 1st, 2017 at 7:58 pm

      Fake news on TV
      News by tweets is hyper-real
      Think I’ll just read books

    7. Grurray Says:
      October 2nd, 2017 at 5:25 am

      Football used to be
      Worrisome for broken knees
      Flags could use that now

    8. Brian Says:
      October 2nd, 2017 at 11:38 am

      If the FBI
      Says no, it wasn’t ISIS
      Why should I trust them?

