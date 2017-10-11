 
Chicago Boyz

                 
 
 
 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

Recommended Photo Store
 
Buy Through Our Amazon Link or Banner to Support This Blog
 
 
 
  •   Enter your email to be notified of new posts:
  •   Problem? Question?
  •   Contact Authors:

  • CB Twitter Feed
  • Blog Posts (RSS 2.0)
  • Blog Posts (Atom 0.3)
  • Incoming Links

  • Recent Comments

    • Loading...

  • Authors

  • Notable Discussions

  • Recent Posts

  • Blogroll

  • Categories

  • Archives

    • «
    »

    Apple Pay for Better Security

    Posted by Carl from Chicago on October 11th, 2017 (All posts by )

    Over the last year I’ve had several opportunities to drive to remote parts of Oregon. Often we stop by a local grocery / convenience store to pick up groceries or a snack. These stores are small and often with a single check out lane and a very quaint atmosphere of old-time store goods.




    A bit of fun for me is to walk up to the credit card reader which usually has the icon for near field connectivity (NFC) and I surreptitiously use my Apple Watch with Apple Pay enabled to quickly pay for groceries without taking out my credit card. The cashier gets flummoxed and wonders what happened, and I show them my Apple Watch with my card image and they laugh.





    What is sad is that Apple Pay works “out of the box” at most of these remote grocery stores but it doesn’t work at many of the large retailers in the city. Instead of encouraging Apple Pay or similar google technologies, the retailers want to control the experience and the data and so they turn off this feature. You have the unfortunate alternative of putting your credit card in the chip reader and waiting for 5-10 seconds which slows the line for the whole process. Worse than the inconvenience is the fact that Apple Pay is much more secure than any card reader – Apple Pay doesn’t provide your “real” credit card to the store, instead it uses a “token” for the transaction.





    From a WSJ article titled “Is Apple Pay Riskier or Safer than a Credit Card“,

    Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay are far more secure than traditional credit cards because they rely on virtual account numbers and create unique security codes, or tokens, for each transaction, payment experts say. Those encrypted tokens are verified by card issuers such as Visa or Mastercard before a transaction is approved.


    Add to that the fact that Apple and Samsung Pay require fingerprint verification, and you have a system that is “very secure, and much more secure than the cards we’ve been carrying around in our pockets,” said James Wester, a research director at IDC Financial Insights.

    It is very frustrating that a technology that works “out of the box” at a remote grocery store is not utilized by a major retailer who has suffered a highly public consumer security breach like Target. I hope that more people try to use this sort of payment technology, whether it is via Apple or Android, and complain to retailers when they put up barriers to implementation.

    Cross posted at LITGM

     

    This entry was posted on Wednesday, October 11th, 2017 at 10:49 pm and is filed under Business, Economics & Finance, Oregonia, Tech. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

    2 Responses to “Apple Pay for Better Security”

    1. PenGun Says:
      October 12th, 2017 at 1:08 pm

      You put a card in the machine? We just touch our card to the machine, in Canada. It’s pretty well instant, it’s been like that for about a decade now.

      Possibly why there is not much market for pay methods here.

    2. Christopher B Says:
      October 12th, 2017 at 1:30 pm

      Just spitballing but your description of surreptitiously paying makes me wonder if the physical setup of checkouts in many larger retailers makes it difficult for them to enable this due to the possibility of inadvertent triggering of somebody else’s device. I’ve seen it in use in some convenience stores but in those cases the payment devices are usually widely separated (if there is more than one) with plenty of white space so people don’t crowd up to the register, very unlike the usual crammed cattle chutes in many big box stores.

      From a personal aspect I’m not really keen on enabling access to my bank or credit accounts on my phone in a way that can be triggered without me doing something physical so the time savings is going to be negligible. While the transaction itself might be safer I feel that I’m more in danger of my phone being lost/stolen (a risk with credit cards, too, I know) or the payment app triggered by fraud.

    Leave a Reply

    Comments Policy:  By commenting here you acknowledge that you have read the Chicago Boyz blog Comments Policy, which is posted under the comment entry box below, and agree to its terms.

    A real-time preview of your comment will appear under the comment entry box below.

    Comments Policy

    Chicago Boyz values reader contributions and invites you to comment as long as you accept a few stipulations:

    1) Chicago Boyz authors tend to share a broad outlook on issues but there is no party or company line. Each of us decides what to write and how to respond to comments on his own posts. Occasionally one or another of us will delete a comment as off-topic, excessively rude or otherwise unproductive. You may think that we deleted your comment unjustly, and you may be right, but it is usually best if you can accept it and move on.

    2) If you post a comment and it doesn't show up it was probably blocked by our spam filter. We batch-delete spam comments, typically in the morning. If you email us promptly at we may be able to retrieve and publish your comment.

    3) You may use common HTML tags (italic, bold, etc.). Please use the "href" tag to post long URLs. The spam filter tends to block comments that contain multiple URLs. If you want to post multiple URLs you should either spread them across multiple comments or email us so that we can make sure that your comment gets posted.

    4) This blog is private property. The First Amendment does not apply. We have no obligation to publish your comments, follow your instructions or indulge your arguments. If you are unwilling to operate within these loose constraints you should probably start your own blog and leave us alone.

    5) Comments made on the Chicago Boyz blog are solely the responsibility of the commenter. No comment on any post on Chicago Boyz is to be taken as a statement from or by any contributor to Chicago Boyz, the Chicago Boyz blog, its administrators or owners. Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners, by permitting comments, do not thereby endorse any claim or opinion or statement made by any commenter, nor do they represent that any claim or statement made in any comment is true. Further, Chicago Boyz and its contributors, administrators and owners expressly reject and disclaim any association with any comment which suggests any threat of bodily harm to any person, including without limitation any elected official.

    6) Commenters may not post content that infringes intellectual property rights. Comments that violate this rule are subject to deletion or editing to remove the infringing content. Commenters who repeatedly violate this rule may be banned from further commenting on Chicago Boyz. See our DMCA policy for more information.

    «
    »
     