Josh Blackman and Seth Barrett Tillman: The ‘Resistance’ vs. George Washington
Posted by Jonathan on October 16th, 2017 (All posts by Jonathan)
The conclusion of Seth’s brief piece:
But for some reason the Trump administration continues to stand by the 2009 opinion, drawn up when Mr. Obama was being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which came with a $1.4 million award. The Office of Legal Counsel concluded Mr. Obama could accept the money, but the opinion simply assumed the Foreign Emoluments Clause applied to the presidency. It was taken as a given with no citations either to judicial rulings or to the practices established by Washington and other founders.
We have submitted friend-of-the-court briefs in New York, the District of Columbia and Maryland explaining this argument. At a minimum, the historical record should give Justice pause. But ideally the department would abandon the 2009 opinion and argue in court that the president is not governed by this clause. Mr. Trump’s adversaries are arguing that Washington and Jefferson were crooks.
(The full column is behind a pay wall but is worth reading if you have access.)
October 16th, 2017 at 2:29 pm
Even though in 2009 the White House Legal Counsel argued the President is subject to the Emoluments Clause, Obama’s lawyers somewhat ironically argued in that paper that prizes and gifts from the Nobel Peace Prize Committee aren’t subject to it.
The Nobel Committee may not be a “King, Prince or foreign State,” but their members are political appointments by the Norwegian Parliament. The Chairman of the committee in 2009 was Thorbjørn Jagland, former Norwegian Prime Minister, former head of the Labour Party, and head of the Council of Europe, a supranational foreign organization with quasi-sovereign powers.
Not only does the Trump Administration need to throw out the 2009 opinion because of Seth’s stated reasons but also to end the charade that the International Community isn’t a foreign entity. It is, and it must be treated as such to maintain American sovereignty and the integrity of our political system.
October 16th, 2017 at 3:20 pm
Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize is still completely hilarious. The notion that anyone should care about these jokers is absurd. Bob Dylan had it right when he blew them off, sending the message that they are non-entities, but unfortunately he caved in the end.
My theory has always been that the Swedes were completely positive that The One’s election was going to herald a new era of peace and prosperity all across the world, and by 2017 they could give him a historic second award. What a bunch of maroons.
October 16th, 2017 at 4:19 pm
What a bunch of maroons.
There’s a lot of that going around.
October 16th, 2017 at 5:37 pm
“Mr. Trump’s adversaries are arguing that Washington and Jefferson were crooks.” And why not? They were politicians, for heaven’s sake.